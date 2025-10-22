County Launches Dedicated AB 218 Fraud Reporting Website, Phone Line

Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger has announced the launch of the county’s dedicated AB 218 Fraud Reporting website and phone line. These tools equip the public with a centralized, accessible resource to report suspected fraud.

The new AB 218 Fraud Reporting website is live at fraud.lacounty.gov/AB218 and is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It supports multiple languages, ensuring that all residents can report suspected fraud easily and safely.

A dedicated AB 218 Fraud Reporting Hotline has also been established at (844) 901-0001. It is staffed by operators Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Calls outside of these hours will be saved on a voicemail system, ensuring no report is missed.

This is one of multiple anti-fraud measures put into place to ensure that taxpayer resources are protected and going to victims who have suffered.

Barger authored the motion that led to the creation of these important resources. It was unanimously approved by the Board of Supervisors, demonstrating their commitment to protecting county residents and promoting government transparency.

“I am proud to have authored the motion that brought this website and hotline to life,” said Barger. “This resource gives residents a clear and accessible way to report suspected fraud, helping protect our community and strengthen trust in government operations.”

AB 218 (Gonzalez) opened the door for thousands of lawsuits to be filed against counties and school districts for claims of childhood sexual abuse and, in many cases, without meaningful evidence or the ability to defend against allegations. Given the billions of dollars involved, anti-fraud protection measures are essential to protecting necessary government resources.

Residents are encouraged to visit the website or call the hotline to report any concerns regarding fraud under AB 218.

