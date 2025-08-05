County Launches New Mental Health Resource for Veterans

The Los Angeles County Department of Military and Veterans Affairs has announced the launch of a transformative new mental health initiative providing immediate, proactive and stigma-free emotional support to veterans across the region.

Developed in partnership with Happy: Frictionless Mental Health, Precise Behavioral and The Reality Center, this countywide program connects veterans directly to free emotional support, telehealth therapy and in-person sensory wellness, without delays, complicated systems, or eligibility restrictions.

“It is extremely hard for veterans to ask for help, so when they do, we need to be able to get them help within hours or a day or two,” said Director Jim Zenner, LCSW. “Thanks to our partners and the L.A. County Quality and Productivity Commission, this program ensures that support is immediate and accessible.”

This collaboration is designed to remove long wait times and complex processes. Through proactive outreach, trauma-informed therapy and immersive sensory healing, veterans can access the full spectrum of care.

Veterans may connect to one, two, or all three services:

Happy: Frictionless Mental Health Happy delivers proactive emotional support through trained Support Givers. Instead of waiting for veterans to reach out, Happy calls veterans directly for consistent, confidential check-ins. For information visit frictionlessmentalhealth.com.

Precise Behavioral: Precise offers trauma-informed clinical services, including therapy, psychiatric evaluations, medication management, and care coordination, all delivered via secure telehealth by licensed professionals. Learn more at https://precisebehavioral.com.

Reality Center: The Reality Center provides in-person, neuroscience-based sensory wellness sessions in Santa Monica. Veterans experience light, sound, vibration, movement, and guided breathwork to help regulate the nervous system and reduce symptoms related to trauma, anxiety, and stress. Learn more here at www.realitymgmt.com/vpanoperationreset.

Veterans can access the program in multiple ways:

Direct Intake Link for Veterans is the fastest way to obtain services. Complete the secure intake form for self-referral at https://wkf.ms/3HRqdQ7.

VPAN Peer Referral: Peer Specialists at VPAN can refer veterans through the VPAN Service Request Form at https://wkf.ms/4nBr47R.

For more information or for more urgent referrals, please contact the Program Manager, Kristan Toth at kristan@frictionlessmentalhealth.com or call/text: (858) 367-3001.

Once referred vertans will receive the following:

Needs Assessment: Veterans will receive a call from one of Happy’s Support Givers who will do an individualized intake to assess emotional, behavioral and sensory wellness needs.

Service Matching: Based on intake results and preferences, veterans are connected to one or more of the three program partners.

Ongoing Support: Veterans will receive consistent, confidential care through regular emotional check-ins with Happy, as well as telehealth therapy, or in-person sensory healing if they desire those resources as well.

This program is available to all veterans in Los Angeles County, regardless of VA eligibility, discharge status, or participation in other mental health services. It offers an opportunity to access additional free resources and ensures that veterans always have a pathway to ongoing support, including referrals to other services as needed.

This new veterans mental health resource will:

Serve 3,500+ veterans countywide, including those not eligible for VA care.

Offer fully subsidized services at no cost to veterans.

Target a 30% improvement in self-reported mental health and 20% increase in access to behavioral health.

Offer quarterly public reports on engagement and wellness outcomes that will track transparency and progress.

