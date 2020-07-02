[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

July 2
1869 - Sanford Lyon (as in Lyons Avenue) appointed postmaster of Petropolis (today's Eternal Valley Cemetery) [story]
Sanford Lyon
County Leaders Urge Residents to Stay Home 4th of July Weekend, Slow COVID-19 Spread
| Thursday, Jul 2, 2020
Beaches Closed

Los Angeles County leaders are urging residents to stay home this 4th of July holiday weekend to slow the spread of COVID-19 and ensure the healthcare system is not overwhelmed. They are asking each resident to do their part to keep the County safe and moving ahead toward recovery.

Rather than going forth on the 4th, residents should celebrate with members of their own households, avoid large gatherings, and practice the basic rules that keep everyone safer during the pandemic: cloth face coverings, physical distancing of at least six feet from non-household members, frequent and thorough hand-washing, and resisting the urge to touch your face.

With COVID-19 case counts and hospitalizations on the rise, the County moved swiftly to modify its Health Officer Orders this week. To prevent gatherings where the virus can spread, all beaches, beach parking lots, beach bike paths, beach facilities and beach accessways will be closed from 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 3, until 5 a.m. Monday, July 6. Public fireworks displays have been cancelled.

In addition, new Health Officer Orders are in place to comply with new state directives mandating the temporary closure of indoor operations at restaurants, wineries and tasting rooms, card rooms, zoos, aquariums and museums.

And if you’re hoping to get in a holiday weekend workout, new County directives require all patrons and employees of fitness facilities to wear cloth face coverings masks and gloves at all times while inside the facility.

Although Grand Park in downtown L.A. will be closed to public gatherings and picnics on the holiday, its annual 4th of July Block Party will go on–virtually. Catch the show on ABC7 Saturday from 7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. The program can be viewed on the County Channel (92 or 94 on most cable systems) and streamed at july4.grandparkla.org from 8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

“We all wish we could celebrate at the beach or at a fireworks show, but this 4th of July is unlike any other we have experienced. It will take all of us working together to keep our communities safe and maintain our progress to flatten the curve,” said 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger, Chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors. “This is an immeasurably difficult and stressful time for every L.A. County resident. We are tasked with balancing the health of our community members and our economic resiliency efforts. There are many businesses making meaningful investments to meet new safety measures to keep their crew and customers healthy. Likewise, many county residents are taking the necessary precautions to keep their families and neighbors safe. These precautions are not optional, but necessary to protect everyone’s well-being. Together, we can carefully continue on our path toward recovery.”

Other members of the Board of Supervisors underscored the need for the public to recognize the seriousness of the public health crisis and the importance of everyone sharing the responsibility for protecting our communities and each other.

“We must continue to take precautions to keep our communities safe. COVID-19 never left and it remains a threat to families, friends, and neighbors with underlying medical conditions,” said 1st District Supervisor Hilda L. Solis, Chair Pro-Tem. “Stay safe by staying at home this holiday weekend. Let’s ensure our healthcare system can meet the demand from this pandemic, as well as treat patients with cancer, diabetes, and other pre-existing conditions. We are asking everyone to make collective sacrifices for the greater good by avoiding crowds, practicing physical distancing, and wearing a face mask this holiday weekend.”

“Like everyone else, I am impatient to reopen the economy, jump-start businesses and help people get their jobs back–but the only way to do it is by keeping each other safe,” said 2nd District Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas. “We cannot simply wish coronavirus away, and ignoring it won’t work either. We need to take precautions, like staying safer at home or wearing a mask outdoors, particularly this Fourth of July Weekend, in order to continue on the path toward recovery.”

“The Fourth of July marks a day in American history when people agreed to come together against a common enemy, in order that they would all be better off in the long run,” added 3rd District Supervisor Sheila Kuehl. “It’s not so different now. This Fourth of July, do the patriotic thing for your family, your community, and for all of Los Angeles: Stay home, and if you really must go out, practice social distancing and wear a face cover.”

“This is not going to be the type of Fourth of July weekend that most of us are used to — nor should it be,” said 4th District Supervisor Janice Hahn. “The spike we have seen in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations across our County should alarm all of us. We all have to make personal sacrifices to protect the people we love and our communities from this virus. Our beaches will be closed this weekend and everyone should avoid gatherings with people they don’t live with.”

Other County leaders also stressed that, while things will be different this year, the 4th of July can still be celebrated safely.

“Staying safe at home also means keeping your family’s safety in mind,” Fire Chief Daryl L. Osby said. “Let’s celebrate this national holiday by spending quality time with our loved ones – and avoiding fireworks use and remaining vigilant. Although our Los Angeles County beaches will be closed this weekend to the public, our lifeguards will continue to patrol County shorelines, so everyone remains healthy and safe during this time.”

“Amid the current COVID-19 pandemic, please enjoy the birth of American independence responsibly by limiting gatherings, wearing a face cover, and adhering to social distancing protocols,” added Sheriff Alex Villanueva. “The beaches are closed this weekend. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will be enforcing vehicle and penal code violations, beach parking lot closures, and street parking restrictions to ensure public safety. Please have a safe and happy 4th of July weekend.”

Health care leaders said the region is at a critical juncture in the pandemic that has already claimed the lives of more than 3,400 Los Angeles County residents and infected more than 105,000 people here. People of all ages are at risk. Those with underlying health conditions, who are at higher risk for serious illness or death due to COVID-19, should take special precautions and stay at home wherever possible.

“I know that many residents are frustrated and heartbroken that we may be taking steps backwards, but I am confident that with these actions, we have a chance to really prevent as many future cases, hospitalizations and deaths as we can,” said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, Director of the Department of Public Health. “Over the holiday weekend, I ask that you avoid the Three C’s: Crowds, Confined Spaces, and Close Contact with people from outside of your household. These actions, as well as practicing physical distancing and wearing a cloth face covering whenever you are around others, do save lives.”

Dr. Christina Ghaly, Director of the Department of Health Services, also emphasized the need for caution in celebration: “The spike in COVID-19 cases and the uptick in hospitalizations we’ve seen in recent days is alarming and an important reminder of the need to aggressively practice prevention measures like face coverings and physical distancing to limit transmission of the virus causing COVID-19. While prepared to care for an increase in patients, we must all take action to prevent excessive strain on hospitals. The sentinel bell is ringing loudly in every part of our County. As we commemorate Independence Day and the way of life we celebrate this weekend, including access to healthcare, following simple public health guidance will be key to the continued reopening of society and the preservation of our hospital system and its dedicated workforce.”

Norma E. Garcia, Acting Director of the Department of Parks and Recreation, urged the public to enjoy the upcoming weekend safely. “At L.A. County Parks, the Fourth of July is one of our busiest weekends of the year for enjoying our community and regional parks, trails, golf courses, tennis, and campgrounds. We welcome park guests to visit our facilities safely by following COVID-19 health guidelines of physical distancing, keeping your face coverings handy, and other specific restrictions required based on each amenity outlined at parks.lacounty.gov/covid-19.”

Gary Jones, Director, Department of Beaches and Harbors, is already looking forward to a brighter future: “We know people look forward to a day at the beach on the Fourth of July. Unfortunately, that won’t happen this year. We encourage everyone to celebrate Independence Day at home, and we’ll see you at the beach next year.”

For more information, please go to COVID19.LACounty.gov.
Twain Fire in Stevenson Ranch Held to 3 Acres, Forward Progress Stopped
Thursday, Jul 2, 2020
Twain Fire in Stevenson Ranch Held to 3 Acres, Forward Progress Stopped
Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel were called to the scene of a brush fire in Stevenson Ranch on Thursday.
FULL STORY...
LASD Seek Public’s Help in Locating Missing Santa Clarita Woman
Thursday, Jul 2, 2020
LASD Seek Public’s Help in Locating Missing Santa Clarita Woman
Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau Missing Person Unit are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Ashley Bebe Nichole, a 26-year-old Black female, who was last seen on the 17700 block of Birkewood Court in Santa Clarita, on Tuesday, June 2, at 3:10 a.m.
FULL STORY...
COC’s All-State Linebacker Charles Ike Commits to Idaho State
College of the Canyons All-State middle linebacker Charles Ike, one of the most prodigious tacklers in the program's proud history, has signed with Idaho State University after a notable two-year run as one of the Cougars' top defensive playmakers.
COC’s All-State Linebacker Charles Ike Commits to Idaho State
In-Person Assistance, Payment Plans Now Available at SCV Water
As we continue to adapt business practices in this challenging environment, SCV Water remains deeply committed to the safety of our customers, community, and employees as we continue to do our part to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
In-Person Assistance, Payment Plans Now Available at SCV Water
Twain Fire in Stevenson Ranch Held to 3 Acres, Forward Progress Stopped
Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel were called to the scene of a brush fire in Stevenson Ranch on Thursday.
Twain Fire in Stevenson Ranch Held to 3 Acres, Forward Progress Stopped
LASD Seek Public’s Help in Locating Missing Santa Clarita Woman
Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau Missing Person Unit are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Ashley Bebe Nichole, a 26-year-old Black female, who was last seen on the 17700 block of Birkewood Court in Santa Clarita, on Tuesday, June 2, at 3:10 a.m.
LASD Seek Public’s Help in Locating Missing Santa Clarita Woman
Santa Clarita Residents Encouraged to Take Internet Speed Test Survey
The city of Santa Clarita wants to know how your internet service is performing. Local businesses and residents alike are encouraged to complete the City’s new Speed Test Survey available at speedup.santa-clarita.com.
Santa Clarita Residents Encouraged to Take Internet Speed Test Survey
Message from City Manager Ken Striplin
It seems like many things in our lives have been flipped upside down in the past few months. However, work continues, as planned, on the two major projects within our Santa Clarita 2020 Strategic Plan. Throughout the Safer at Home order, construction projects continued to progress.
Message from City Manager Ken Striplin
Rowher Fire in Agua Dulce at 50% Containment, Reaches 625 Acres Overnight
The fast-spreading Rowher Fire in Agua Dulce reached about 625 acres overnight, with approximately 50% containment, according to Maria Grycan, a spokeswoman for the L.A. County Fire Department.
Rowher Fire in Agua Dulce at 50% Containment, Reaches 625 Acres Overnight
July 11: JCI to Host Charcuterie Board Virtual Training Workshop
JCI Santa Clarita, an organization that teaches skills development to young professionals, is partnering with a charcuterie professional to offer a local Zoom workshop to the Santa Clarita Valley.
July 11: JCI to Host Charcuterie Board Virtual Training Workshop
Wilk Calls for Audit of California Unemployment Agency
SACRAMENTO - State Sen. Scott Wilk announced Thursday he and legislative colleagues are calling for an audit of the California Employment Development Department (EDD) to clarify what is causing the inexcusable delays in distributing unemployment benefits to people whom, in some cases, applied months ago.
Wilk Calls for Audit of California Unemployment Agency
10 by 10 Variety Night Returns Virtually
The MAIN is excited to present another virtual “10 by 10 Variety Night” to the Santa Clarita community. The show is back tonight, July 2, at 7:00 p.m., with ten fun and engaging performances.
10 by 10 Variety Night Returns Virtually
Air Quality Advisory Issued for SCV
LOS ANGELES – According to the South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD) forecast, air quality will be unhealthy in the Santa Clarita Valley for sensitive groups and individuals Friday, July 3.
Air Quality Advisory Issued for SCV
Animal Care & Control Offering Tips to Protect Pets During Fourth of July
The Fourth of July is one of the busiest times for the County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control (DACC).
Animal Care & Control Offering Tips to Protect Pets During Fourth of July
SCV Sheriff’s COBRA Operation Nets Felony Arrests
An operation conducted by the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Career Offender — Burglary, Robbery, Assault (COBRA) team netted 23 arrests Tuesday.
SCV Sheriff’s COBRA Operation Nets Felony Arrests
Today in SCV History (July 2)
1869 - Sanford Lyon (as in Lyons Avenue) appointed postmaster of Petropolis (today's Eternal Valley Cemetery) [story]
Sanford Lyon
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 32nd SCV Death; 3,206 Total SCV Cases
Continuing to see steep increases in community spread of COVID-19, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 2,002 new cases of COVID-19 and 35 new deaths due to the virus countywide, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported its 14 fatality, bringing the Santa Clarita Valley's toll to 32 people.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 32nd SCV Death; 3,206 Total SCV Cases
July 13: Filing Period to Open for Santa Clarita City Council Candidates
Registered voters in the city of Santa Clarita will have the opportunity to elect two members of the five-member City Council for a term of four years each on November 3 in the city's 2020 General Municipal Election, consolidated with the Los Angeles County Statewide General Election.
July 13: Filing Period to Open for Santa Clarita City Council Candidates
L.A. County Halts Indoor On-Site Dining, Other Indoor Activities
The Los Angeles County Health Officer Order was modified Wednesday to align with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s new directives as the COVID-19 pandemic surges in many areas of California including L.A. County, according to county Public Health officials.
L.A. County Halts Indoor On-Site Dining, Other Indoor Activities
Brush Fire Breaks Out in Agua Dulce, Spreads to 600-Plus Acres
A 150- to 200-acre brush fire broke out in Agua Dulce on Wednesday afternoon on the 11110 block of West Mint Canyon Road.
Brush Fire Breaks Out in Agua Dulce, Spreads to 600-Plus Acres
California Orders Halt to Indoor Services, Operations in 19 Virus Hotspots
California will shut down indoor services at restaurants and wineries and order movie theaters, zoos and museums to bar indoor operations in 19 counties including Los Angeles that have seen a surge in novel coronavirus infections, Governor Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday
California Orders Halt to Indoor Services, Operations in 19 Virus Hotspots
Mayor Smyth’s July Message: A Salute to Our Hometown Heroes
July is filled with warm, sunny days and one of the city of Santa Clarita’s favorite holidays - the Fourth of July.
Mayor Smyth’s July Message: A Salute to Our Hometown Heroes
SCV School Districts Moving Toward Blended Models of Learning for Fall 2020
Most of the Santa Clarita Valley school districts are working on a “blended” learning model for the coming school year, meaning there will be options for students to spend some days on campus and other days distance learning, officials said Tuesday.
SCV School Districts Moving Toward Blended Models of Learning for Fall 2020
5 Suspects Arrested, Heroin Seized in Saugus Parolee Check
A narcotics sweep conducted Tuesday in Saugus ended in five arrests and a seizure of heroin that was suspected to be sold.
5 Suspects Arrested, Heroin Seized in Saugus Parolee Check
Newsom OK’s Local Extension of Renter Evictions Moratorium to Sept. 30
As the COVID-19 pandemic surges in California, Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order Tuesday extending authorization for local governments to halt renter evictions through September 30.
Newsom OK’s Local Extension of Renter Evictions Moratorium to Sept. 30
