County Mails Out More than 5 Million Newly Designed Sample Ballots

The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk (RR/CC) began mailing 5,477,007 newly designed Sample Ballots to voters for the March 3 Presidential Primary Election.

The Sample Ballot contains critical election information on the new voting experience, step by step instructions on how to vote, expanded voting options, candidate and measure information and much more.

Following the Sample Ballots, the RR/CC will issue two additional mailings including a book listing Vote Center locations with dates/times open and a personalized Vote Center postcard showing the nearest six locations to the voter’s residence.

The personalized Vote Center postcard will list the six locations nearest to the voter’s residence; although voters can go to ANY Vote Center in L.A. County. Vote Centers can be easily viewed and navigated to with the new Vote Center Lookup Tool.

Voters can now save time at a Vote Center by accessing, reviewing and marking their selections prior to going to the Vote Center with the new Interactive Sample Ballot.

The Interactive Sample Ballot is an optional tool that lets voters make their selections prior to going to the Vote Center and securely transfers those selections to a paper ballot on the Ballot Marking Device. This is NOT online voting and still requires voters go to go to the Vote Center to cast a paper ballot.

For translated election materials in Armenian, Chinese, Farsi, Hindi, Japanese, Khmer, Korean, Russian, Spanish, Tagalog, Thai or Vietnamese, call (800) 815-2666, option 3.