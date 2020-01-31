County Mails Out More than 5 Million Newly Designed Sample Ballots

The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk (RR/CC) began mailing 5,477,007 newly designed Sample Ballots to voters for the March 3 Presidential Primary Election.
The Sample Ballot contains critical election information on the new voting experience, step by step instructions on how to vote, expanded voting options, candidate and measure information and much more.
Following the Sample Ballots, the RR/CC will issue two additional mailings including a book listing Vote Center locations with dates/times open and a personalized Vote Center postcard showing the nearest six locations to the voter’s residence.
The personalized Vote Center postcard will list the six locations nearest to the voter’s residence; although voters can go to ANY Vote Center in L.A. County. Vote Centers can be easily viewed and navigated to with the new Vote Center Lookup Tool.
Voters can now save time at a Vote Center by accessing, reviewing and marking their selections prior to going to the Vote Center with the new Interactive Sample Ballot.
The Interactive Sample Ballot is an optional tool that lets voters make their selections prior to going to the Vote Center and securely transfers those selections to a paper ballot on the Ballot Marking Device. This is NOT online voting and still requires voters go to go to the Vote Center to cast a paper ballot.
For translated election materials in Armenian, Chinese, Farsi, Hindi, Japanese, Khmer, Korean, Russian, Spanish, Tagalog, Thai or Vietnamese, call (800) 815-2666, option 3.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has adopted a plan for increased developer fees in the Santa Clarita Valley to support the development of five new fire stations, according to county officials.
The Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to strengthen oversight of the civilian bodies overseeing the Sheriff’s and Probation departments, empowering each entity with the ability to subpoena data, documents and direct testimony.
Just two games into the 2020 season College of the Canyons has already developed a reputation for late inning heroics. On Saturday, the Cougars (1-1) plated four runs in the ninth and four more in the 10th to take down host El Camino College by a 9-6 final score.
SCV Water's Engineering and Operations Committee is scheduled to meet on Thursday, Feb. 6, at 5:30 p.m. in the Training Room at Summit Circle, which is located at 26521 Summit Circle, Santa Clarita, 91350.
To celebrate California’s Water Awareness month, SCV Water will hold its annual Open House on Saturday, May 9 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in Central Park and at its conservation garden and patio located above the park.
SACRAMENTO (CN) – Despite a near disaster in 2017 at the nation’s tallest dam, operators and regulators of California’s high-risk dams have been slow to react and plan for catastrophic failures, according to a state audit released Thursday.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has adopted a plan for increased developer fees in the Santa Clarita Valley to support the development of five new fire stations, according to county officials.
The Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to strengthen oversight of the civilian bodies overseeing the Sheriff’s and Probation departments, empowering each entity with the ability to subpoena data, documents and direct testimony.
As a result of the fires and the Saugus High School shooting last year, administration, staff and students of Arroyo Seco Junior High School have decided to cancel the eighth-grade showcase, which takes place annually in spring.
Angeles National Forest fire managers are continuing annual prescribed burn operations across the forest to reduce the risk of wildfire to people and communities across the Southland, foster a healthier ecosystem and minimize the effects of large wildfires on the landscape.
The Internal Revenue Service's Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program will offer free income tax preparation by IRS-certified volunteers at the Santa Clarita United Methodist Church from February 3 through April 15.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.