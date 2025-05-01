County MEHKO Program Issues 100 Permits

The Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity and the Department of Public Health has announced that more than 100 Microenterprise Home Kitchen Operations permits have been issued since the program’s launch in November 2024.

This milestone reflects the county’s commitment to safe and compliant food vending and operations and expanding a legal and safe pathway for small businesses and micro entrepreneurs to enter the formal economy.

MEHKOs are a new type of permitted retail food facility that allow individuals to legally prepare and sell meals directly from their home kitchens to consumers. In May 2024, the program was approved by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors and DPH’s Environmental Health Division, who began permitting last November. The new ordinance aligns with State legislation and other local actions like the Sidewalk Vending Ordinance and Compact Mobile Food Operations, which are specific to sidewalk vendors using MEHKO as a commissary space.

“Throughout my time as Supervisor, I have been committed to providing new economic opportunities to our most vulnerable communities, which is why I have helped lead the charge on the creation of MEHKOs. I am immensely proud that this new program has issued over 100 permits, a significant milestone that highlights the tremendous potential of this program to empower our residents—especially women, immigrants, and communities of color,” said Hilda L. Solis, Los Angeles County Chair Pro Tem and Supervisor for the First District. “This program offers a transformative opportunity for home-based culinary entrepreneurs to legally operate their businesses, turning their passion into a viable livelihood. By helping these entrepreneurs navigate health and safety standards, we’re not only fostering new businesses but also enhancing the diversity and richness of food options for our communities. The MEHKO Program is a key step in creating a more inclusive, equitable economy in Los Angeles county.”

“The county’s MEHKO program is about more than food—it’s about equity, entrepreneurship and honoring the cultural richness of L.A. county’s communities. I am delighted to celebrate this important milestone of 100 MEHKO permits issued. For far too long, talented home cooks have been excluded from the formal economy. The County’s program breaks down barriers and creates a dignified, legal path for residents to turn their passion into livelihoods. I’m proud to have championed this vital program that is transforming survival economies into sustainable, thriving small businesses” said Holly J. Mitchell, Los Angeles County Supervisor.

Under State law and the L.A. county MEHKO Ordinance, MEHKOs may serve up to 30 meals per day and 90 meals per week, with annual gross sales not to exceed $100,000. All food must be prepared, cooked and served from the home kitchen. The program is administered by DPH, ensuring compliance with California Health and Safety Code standards through permitting, inspections and public health oversight.

“Microenterprise Home Kitchen Operations offer an opportunity for residents to turn their culinary talents into thriving home-based businesses, all while sharing the rich cultural traditions that make our communities so vibrant,” said Barbara Ferrer, Ph.D., M.P.H., M.Ed., Director of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. “This program is especially meaningful for individuals who have historically faced barriers to entering the food industry, including women, immigrants and those with limited financial resources. By helping residents navigate the permitting process and supporting them in meeting food safety standards, we’re not only protecting public health, we’re also fostering economic opportunity, promoting equity and investing in the wellbeing of neighborhoods across L.A. county.”

“Home cooks are part of the cultural and culinary heart of L.A. county, often serving as a primary source of affordable, meaningful meals for their communities,” said Kelly LoBianco, Director of the Department of Economic Opportunity. “The MEHKO program creates a clear, supportive pathway for these entrepreneurs to operate legally, safely, and sustainably. By helping bring more businesses into the formal economy, we’re creating paths to entrepreneurship and strengthening the small business ecosystem that powers our neighborhoods”

To support residents looking to start a MEHKO, a limited time county subsidy—funded by the American Rescue Plan Act offers a one-time waiver of the $597 MEHKO application review fee to up to 1,000 eligible operators. The subsidy is available on a first-come, first-served basis through June 30, 2026.

Potential applicants can also enroll in the COOK Academy, a free training program offered in partnership with DPH and COOK Alliance. The program provides food safety education, compliance training, and a $3,000 grant upon completion. To register for COOK Academy, visit cookalliance.org/cookacademy.

DEO and DPH are also working with Imagen Group to host MEHKO information sessions countywide to build awareness and encourage permitting, including access to permit subsidies and enrollment in the Cook Academy. A full list of upcoming virtual and in-person sessions in English and Spanish as well as additional support through DEO’s Office of Small Business is available.

For information on the MEHKO Ordinance and permits, visit http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/eh/business/microenterprise-home-kitchen-operation.htm.

For more information on how DEO can support in accessing a MEHKO, including a full list of MEHKO events and services to support food businesses and vending, visit opportunity.lacounty.gov/mehko.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...