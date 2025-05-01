header image

1927: First major competition, second annual rodeo, at new Baker Ranch arena (later Saugus Speedway). Overflow crowd more than fills 18,000-seat arena. Entire SCV population was ~3,000 [story]
1927 Baker Ranch Rodeo
County MEHKO Program Issues 100 Permits
| Thursday, May 1, 2025
MEHKO Permits

The Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity and the Department of Public Health has announced that more than 100 Microenterprise Home Kitchen Operations permits have been issued since the program’s launch in November 2024.

This milestone reflects the county’s commitment to safe and compliant food vending and operations and expanding a legal and safe pathway for small businesses and micro entrepreneurs to enter the formal economy.

MEHKOs are a new type of permitted retail food facility that allow individuals to legally prepare and sell meals directly from their home kitchens to consumers. In May 2024, the program was approved by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors and DPH’s Environmental Health Division, who began permitting last November. The new ordinance aligns with State legislation and other local actions like the Sidewalk Vending Ordinance and Compact Mobile Food Operations, which are specific to sidewalk vendors using MEHKO as a commissary space.

“Throughout my time as Supervisor, I have been committed to providing new economic opportunities to our most vulnerable communities, which is why I have helped lead the charge on the creation of MEHKOs. I am immensely proud that this new program has issued over 100 permits, a significant milestone that highlights the tremendous potential of this program to empower our residents—especially women, immigrants, and communities of color,” said Hilda L. Solis, Los Angeles County Chair Pro Tem and Supervisor for the First District. “This program offers a transformative opportunity for home-based culinary entrepreneurs to legally operate their businesses, turning their passion into a viable livelihood. By helping these entrepreneurs navigate health and safety standards, we’re not only fostering new businesses but also enhancing the diversity and richness of food options for our communities. The MEHKO Program is a key step in creating a more inclusive, equitable economy in Los Angeles county.”

“The county’s MEHKO program is about more than food—it’s about equity, entrepreneurship and honoring the cultural richness of L.A. county’s communities. I am delighted to celebrate this important milestone of 100 MEHKO permits issued. For far too long, talented home cooks have been excluded from the formal economy. The County’s program breaks down barriers and creates a dignified, legal path for residents to turn their passion into livelihoods. I’m proud to have championed this vital program that is transforming survival economies into sustainable, thriving small businesses” said Holly J. Mitchell, Los Angeles County Supervisor.

Under State law and the L.A. county MEHKO Ordinance, MEHKOs may serve up to 30 meals per day and 90 meals per week, with annual gross sales not to exceed $100,000. All food must be prepared, cooked and served from the home kitchen. The program is administered by DPH, ensuring compliance with California Health and Safety Code standards through permitting, inspections and public health oversight.

“Microenterprise Home Kitchen Operations offer an opportunity for residents to turn their culinary talents into thriving home-based businesses, all while sharing the rich cultural traditions that make our communities so vibrant,” said Barbara Ferrer, Ph.D., M.P.H., M.Ed., Director of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. “This program is especially meaningful for individuals who have historically faced barriers to entering the food industry, including women, immigrants and those with limited financial resources. By helping residents navigate the permitting process and supporting them in meeting food safety standards, we’re not only protecting public health, we’re also fostering economic opportunity, promoting equity and investing in the wellbeing of neighborhoods across L.A. county.”

“Home cooks are part of the cultural and culinary heart of L.A. county, often serving as a primary source of affordable, meaningful meals for their communities,” said Kelly LoBianco, Director of the Department of Economic Opportunity. “The MEHKO program creates a clear, supportive pathway for these entrepreneurs to operate legally, safely, and sustainably. By helping bring more businesses into the formal economy, we’re creating paths to entrepreneurship and strengthening the small business ecosystem that powers our neighborhoods”

To support residents looking to start a MEHKO, a limited time county subsidy—funded by the American Rescue Plan Act offers a one-time waiver of the $597 MEHKO application review fee to up to 1,000 eligible operators. The subsidy is available on a first-come, first-served basis through June 30, 2026.

Potential applicants can also enroll in the COOK Academy, a free training program offered in partnership with DPH and COOK Alliance. The program provides food safety education, compliance training, and a $3,000 grant upon completion. To register for COOK Academy, visit cookalliance.org/cookacademy.

DEO and DPH are also working with Imagen Group to host MEHKO information sessions countywide to build awareness and encourage permitting, including access to permit subsidies and enrollment in the Cook Academy. A full list of upcoming virtual and in-person sessions in English and Spanish as well as additional support through DEO’s Office of Small Business is available.

For information on the MEHKO Ordinance and permits, visit http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/eh/business/microenterprise-home-kitchen-operation.htm.

For more information on how DEO can support in accessing a MEHKO, including a full list of MEHKO events and services to support food businesses and vending, visit opportunity.lacounty.gov/mehko.
LASD Update on Homeless Outreach Services Team Program

LASD Update on Homeless Outreach Services Team Program
Thursday, May 1, 2025
Law enforcement officers are often the first point of contact for individuals experiencing homelessness and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has established the Homeless Outreach Services Team to serve as a frontline presence in the county’s comprehensive response to homelessness.
FULL STORY...

JCOD Celebrates Graduation of Incubation Academy’s Eighth Cohort

JCOD Celebrates Graduation of Incubation Academy’s Eighth Cohort
Wednesday, Apr 30, 2025
The Justice, Care and Opportunities Department (JCOD) celebrated the graduation of 26 new organizations today from its Incubation Academy.
FULL STORY...

SB I-5 Calgrove On-Ramp to Close for 30 Days for Safety Enhancements

SB I-5 Calgrove On-Ramp to Close for 30 Days for Safety Enhancements
Wednesday, Apr 30, 2025
The southbound I-5 Calgrove Boulevard on-ramp in Santa Clarita will temporarily close for 30 days to allow construction crews for the I-5 North County Enhancements Project to upgrade pavement, install new guardrails and perform utility work.
FULL STORY...

May 6: Bicycle, Pedestrian Safety Operation Planned For Bicycle Safety Month

May 6: Bicycle, Pedestrian Safety Operation Planned For Bicycle Safety Month
Wednesday, Apr 30, 2025
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will conduct a traffic safety operation on, May 6 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. focused on the most dangerous driver behaviors that put the safety of people biking or walking at risk.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
LASD Update on Homeless Outreach Services Team Program
Law enforcement officers are often the first point of contact for individuals experiencing homelessness and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has established the Homeless Outreach Services Team to serve as a frontline presence in the county’s comprehensive response to homelessness.
LASD Update on Homeless Outreach Services Team Program
May 25: Santa Clarita Youth Orchestra Presents ‘Spring Encore Concert’
Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra will hold its "Spring Encore Concert," 4 p.m. Sunday, May 25 at CalArts' Wild Beast outdoor amphitheater.
May 25: Santa Clarita Youth Orchestra Presents ‘Spring Encore Concert’
Kaiser Permanente Awards SCV Boys & Girls Club $10K Community Health Grant
The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley has received a $10,000 community health grant from Kaiser Permanente that will be used towards enhancing academic performance among local youth through learning activities, targeted tutoring and homework assistance.
Kaiser Permanente Awards SCV Boys & Girls Club $10K Community Health Grant
May 15: SENSES ‘Spy Games’ Block Party
The mission, should you choose to accept it, is to dive into the world of espionage at Spy Games, a secret-agent-themed SENSES Block Party, presented by the city of Santa Clarita, 7-10 p.m. Thursday, May 15 on Main Street in Old Town Newhall.
May 15: SENSES ‘Spy Games’ Block Party
Last Chance to Reserve a Spot for the Silver Spur Celebration
This is the last chance to purchase tickets and sponsorships for this year's Silver Spur celebration, which will honor Marlee Lauffer with the 2025 Silver Spur Community Service Award in recognition of her longtime support of College of the Canyons and her philanthropic contributions to the Santa Clarita Valley.
Last Chance to Reserve a Spot for the Silver Spur Celebration
Marsha McLean | Celebrating Santa Clarita’s Special Needs Community at FestAbility
The city of Santa Clarita has long been a community that provides joy and comfort for our residents. That includes ensuring that individuals of all abilities have the opportunity to thrive, connect and reach their full potential.
Marsha McLean | Celebrating Santa Clarita’s Special Needs Community at FestAbility
May 18: Placerita Canyon Nature Center ‘Books & Hikes’
Placerita Canyon Nature Center will host "Books & Hikes," a monthly interactive book club, 9-11 a.m., Sunday May 18.
May 18: Placerita Canyon Nature Center ‘Books & Hikes’
May 8: Open Space Preservation District Public Meeting
The city of Santa Clarita Open Space Preservation District Financial Accountability and Audit Panel will hold a public meeting Thursday, May 8, at 5 p.m.
May 8: Open Space Preservation District Public Meeting
Bill Miranda | Honoring Our Military This Memorial Day
As Memorial Day approaches, nothing makes me prouder than to see the Hometown Heroes banners begin to pop up along our city streets.
Bill Miranda | Honoring Our Military This Memorial Day
May 10: ‘Stop the Stigma’ Event at Henry Mayo Hospital
Mental Health Hook Up will host "Stop the Stigma," a community event dedicated to raising awareness and support for mental health, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Saturday, May 10 at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Campus.
May 10: ‘Stop the Stigma’ Event at Henry Mayo Hospital
TMU Men’s Volleyball Opens National Championships with a Win
The Master's University men's volleyball team got 20 kills from the AVCA NAIA Player of the Year Braden Van Groningen to defeat the No. 9-seed Mount Mercy (IA) Mustangs in the Tuesday, April 29 opening match of the 2025 NAIA Men's Volleyball National Championship.
TMU Men’s Volleyball Opens National Championships with a Win
GSAC Title Run Ends with Loss to Royals
The Master's University baseball team came close but fell short of moving on to the GSAC championship game, losing to the Hope International Royals 5-2 Tuesday night, April 29.
GSAC Title Run Ends with Loss to Royals
Van Groningen Named AVCA NAIA Player of the Year
The American Volleyball Coaches Association has named The Master's University's Braden Van Groningen as the NAIA Player of the Year.
Van Groningen Named AVCA NAIA Player of the Year
College of the Canyons Appoints New Foundation Chief Development Officer
The Santa Clarita Community College District and the College of the Canyons Foundation has announced the appointment of Monica Lee “ML” Copeland, MFA, CFRE, to the post of Chief Development Officer.
College of the Canyons Appoints New Foundation Chief Development Officer
May 4: Celebrate Our Special Needs Community At FestAbility
The City of Santa Clarita invites the community to FestAbility, presented by UCLA Health, on Sunday, May 4, from 12 to 3 p.m. at West Creek Park (24247 Village Circle Drive).
May 4: Celebrate Our Special Needs Community At FestAbility
JCOD Celebrates Graduation of Incubation Academy’s Eighth Cohort
The Justice, Care and Opportunities Department (JCOD) celebrated the graduation of 26 new organizations today from its Incubation Academy.
JCOD Celebrates Graduation of Incubation Academy’s Eighth Cohort
SB I-5 Calgrove On-Ramp to Close for 30 Days for Safety Enhancements
The southbound I-5 Calgrove Boulevard on-ramp in Santa Clarita will temporarily close for 30 days to allow construction crews for the I-5 North County Enhancements Project to upgrade pavement, install new guardrails and perform utility work.
SB I-5 Calgrove On-Ramp to Close for 30 Days for Safety Enhancements
CSUN Student, Boulder Researcher Team Up on Project
The sun affects every aspect of Earth and, by default, every aspect of human life. As the Earth continues to experience drastic shifts to its climate, more research has arisen to explain the sun’s role in all of this. 
CSUN Student, Boulder Researcher Team Up on Project
May 6: Regular Meeting of SCV Water Board
SCV Water Agency will hold its next regular board meeting on Tuesday, May 6.
May 6: Regular Meeting of SCV Water Board
May 6: Bicycle, Pedestrian Safety Operation Planned For Bicycle Safety Month
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will conduct a traffic safety operation on, May 6 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. focused on the most dangerous driver behaviors that put the safety of people biking or walking at risk.
May 6: Bicycle, Pedestrian Safety Operation Planned For Bicycle Safety Month
Kevin Shorten Joins Henry Mayo as VP, Chief Info, Tech Officer
Kevin Shorten has been appointed Vice President and Chief Information and Technology Officer of Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.
Kevin Shorten Joins Henry Mayo as VP, Chief Info, Tech Officer
Today in SCV History (April 30)
1973 - Watergate figure H.R. "Bob" Haldeman, a former CalArts board member, resigns from Nixon White House [link]
Haldeman
SCVNews.com