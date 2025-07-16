header image

July 15
1891 - R.E. Nickel publishes area's first newspaper, The Acton Rooster [story]
Acton Rooster
County Moves to Streamline Film Permits, Explore $100M Innovation Fund
| Tuesday, Jul 15, 2025
Filming

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion aimed at cutting red tape, modernizing permitting processes and exploring bold new investments to secure the region’s creative future.

Authored by Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair, Kathryn Barger and Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath, the motion directs the Department of Economic Opportunity’s L.A. County Film Office to work collaboratively with key county departments, including the Department of Regional Planning, Fire Department, Public Works, Beaches and Harbors, Parks and Recreation and the Sheriff’s Department. Together, these departments will examine current permitting policies and procedures with the goal of making filming in Los Angeles county more efficient, more affordable and more competitive when compared to other leading production hubs such as Georgia, New York and Texas.

“Our region is the heart of entertainment,” said Barger. “We’re taking action today to cut through outdated bureaucracy, invest in innovation and make sure Los Angeles county remains the number one place to film and create.”

The motion also calls for an in-depth exploration of a public-private Evergreen Fund, a proposed $80 to $100 million investment strategy designed to support emerging technology start-ups in the film and television sector. County officials will work with the Center for Strategic Partnerships and the Department of Arts and Culture to assess the structure of the fund, identify potential funding sources, evaluate workforce impacts and ensure long-term sustainability. The goal of this initiative is to fuel innovation, create high-quality local jobs and keep production spending rooted in Los Angeles county.

“This motion models how local government can do its part to support the film industry,” said President of FilmLA, the county’s official film office, Paul Audley. “Today’s vote was a vote to support an industry that needs every bit of help it can get and reaffirms its vital role in the economy.”

With the entertainment industry still recovering from the pandemic and the dual Hollywood strikes of 2023, today’s action comes at a critical moment. The Board’s approval sets in motion a series of reports and feasibility studies over the next 120 days, all designed to accelerate solutions that streamline processes, reduce costs and foster innovation while balancing the needs of local communities.
