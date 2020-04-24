[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

County Officials Urge Home Fire Safety, Warn of Approaching Wildfire Season
| Friday, Apr 24, 2020
fire safety - jake fire in placerita canyon, newhall

As residents continue to follow the Safer At Home Order, the Los Angeles County Fire Department encourages families to be mindful of fire safety at home, and to practice fire escape safety steps with family members and loved ones.

Over the last couple of weeks, LACoFD has seen a concerning surge in home fires across the county.

“In home fires, a properly-prepared and maintained window, clear of obstacles, may provide the quickest, safest way out,” said Los Angeles County Fire Chief Daryl L. Osby.

“In the event of a fire, crawling low in the smoke and trying to find your way to the front door isn’t the most effective way to escape, because residential fires often originate in the living room or kitchen where these doors are located,” Osby said. “Now is the time to speak with all family members and individuals living at home about how to stay safe from home fires.”

LACoFD has also recently released a new family-friendly fire safety tool, named the Family Instructions for Rapid Escape (FIRE) guide, and an accompanying coloring book. Both are available at no cost and can be downloaded from LACoFD’s website, fire.lacounty.gov.

The FIRE guide walks families through simple steps to ensure a fire-safe home, and teaches new strategies to safely escape if a fire strikes at home. LACoFD asks that residents make sure they have working smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors on each level of their home.

Additionally, with warmer weather approaching, wildfire season is also coming soon to L.A. County. LACoFD is planning for wildfires and looking at what the wildland season may look like during the COVID-19 pandemic. For residents who live in a wildland interface area, now is a good time to:

* Clear leaves and other debris from roofs, gutters, and decks.

* Remove flammable materials like firewood stacks and low hanging trees around your roof to create a defensible space around your home.

* Prepare your family’s “Ready, Set, Go!” wildfire action plan.

* Look at ways to “Harden your Home,” by protecting vents near eaves and consider installing double-pane windows.

* Please make sure your address is visible to firefighters.

For more fire safety tips, visit fire.lacounty.gov.

Additionally, as the weather heats up, the county wants to highlight the importance of water safety for families who own or access swimming pools:

* Never take your eyes off a child that is near or in a swimming pool; children can “drown without a sound.”

* Don’t rely on fences or barriers and inflatable devices for safety in a swimming pool.

* Even if your child has had swimming lessons, they are still at risk for drowning; nothing substitutes adult supervision.

* Learn CPR, you never know when you might need this life-saving skill.

For more summer season safety tips, visit here.
California Thursday: Deadliest Day So Far; Newsom Warns Fight Far From Over
Thursday, Apr 23, 2020
California Thursday: Deadliest Day So Far; Newsom Warns Fight Far From Over
SACRAMENTO (CN) — California Governor Gavin Newsom announced Thursday 115 people died overnight from Covid-19 — the state’s deadliest day so far — and cautioned the pandemic fight is far from ov
FULL STORY...
Metro Awarded $107M Grant for Antelope Valley Line Upgrades
Thursday, Apr 23, 2020
Metro Awarded $107M Grant for Antelope Valley Line Upgrades
Following several years of work and advocacy by the North County Transportation Coalition (NCTC) Board, on which Santa Clarita City Councilwoman Marsha McLean and Councilman Bob Kellar serve, the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) has been awarded $107 million through California’s Transit and Intercity Rail Capital (TIRCP) grant program for upgrades to the Antelope Valley Metrolink Line.
FULL STORY...
SNAP Sports to Join Sunday’s Ice Station Valencia Car Parade
Supporters of the shuttered Ice Station Valencia have organized an effort to save and reopen the skating rink, and plan a car parade to show support on Sunday, April 26, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
SNAP Sports to Join Sunday’s Ice Station Valencia Car Parade
Today in SCV History (April 24)
1962 - SCV residents vote to connect to State Water Project, creating Castaic Lake Water Agency [story]
Castaic Lake
California Thursday: Deadliest Day So Far; Newsom Warns Fight Far From Over
SACRAMENTO (CN) — California Governor Gavin Newsom announced Thursday 115 people died overnight from Covid-19 — the state’s deadliest day so far — and cautioned the pandemic fight is far from ov
California Thursday: Deadliest Day So Far; Newsom Warns Fight Far From Over
Metro Awarded $107M Grant for Antelope Valley Line Upgrades
Following several years of work and advocacy by the North County Transportation Coalition (NCTC) Board, on which Santa Clarita City Councilwoman Marsha McLean and Councilman Bob Kellar serve, the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) has been awarded $107 million through California’s Transit and Intercity Rail Capital (TIRCP) grant program for upgrades to the Antelope Valley Metrolink Line.
Metro Awarded $107M Grant for Antelope Valley Line Upgrades
Members of COC Men’s Golf Program Move On to Four-Year Schools
Three members of the College of the Canyons men's golf program are moving on to four-year schools after two spectacular seasons with the Cougars.
Members of COC Men’s Golf Program Move On to Four-Year Schools
L.A. County Thursday: 17,508 Cases, 797 Deaths; At Least 348 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 68 new deaths and 1,081 new cases of COVID-19.
L.A. County Thursday: 17,508 Cases, 797 Deaths; At Least 348 SCV Cases
April 28: Santa Clarita City Council Teleconference Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a teleconference regular meeting Tuesday, April 28, at 6:00 p.m., which can be viewed on the City's website, www.santa-clarita.com. 
April 28: Santa Clarita City Council Teleconference Regular Meeting
Detectives Asking Public for Help Locating At-Risk Saugus Woman
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating at-risk missing person Theone Paula Paras.
Detectives Asking Public for Help Locating At-Risk Saugus Woman
April 27: VIA’s Motivational Monday with Fred Arnold & David Rendell
Join the Valley Industry Association for Motivational Monday, via Zoom, April 27, from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
April 27: VIA’s Motivational Monday with Fred Arnold & David Rendell
Silver Lining | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
For years, I watched infectious disease consultants advise hospital staff to wash hands diligently to prevent patient spread of bacteria and viruses. Despite their reasonable advice, some healthcare professionals did not heed the warning.
Silver Lining | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
U.S. Labor Department Reports New Record in Jobless Claims
(CN) — With 11% of the Americans eligible for unemployment insurance benefits receiving them, the U.S. Department of Labor reported a new record of insured unemployment on Thursday. By the agency’s count, at least 20 million people, or about 6% of the total U.S. population, is out of work.
U.S. Labor Department Reports New Record in Jobless Claims
Facebook Offering Small Business Grant Program
Faceboook knows that your business may be experiencing disruptions resulting from the global outbreak of COVID-19. They are offering $100M in cash grants and ad credits to help during this challenging time.
Facebook Offering Small Business Grant Program
County Waives Adoption Fees at All 7 Animal Care Centers
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control (DACC) is currently waiving adoption fees at all seven animal care centers, including Castaic, in an effort to quickly place animals in homes during the COVID-19 crisis.
County Waives Adoption Fees at All 7 Animal Care Centers
Hart District Scheduled to Vote on Proposal for Virtual Graduations
A proposal to make all of its high school graduations virtual is set to be considered and voted on at the next William S. Hart Union High School District board meeting.
Hart District Scheduled to Vote on Proposal for Virtual Graduations
County Launches ‘Parks from Home’ Virtual Recreation Center (Video)
Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation launched "Parks From Home," a virtual recreation center to provide free access to fitness and instructional classes for the public to enjoy from home during the COVID-19 crisis.
County Launches ‘Parks from Home’ Virtual Recreation Center (Video)
Registration Now Open for CSUN’s 2020 Virtual Summer Program
For summer 2020, California State University, Northridge will offer its summer courses in a virtual format.
Registration Now Open for CSUN’s 2020 Virtual Summer Program
Today in SCV History (April 23)
1986 - COC board votes to allow Argentine cliff swallows to nest forever on sides of buildings [story]
swallows
California Wednesday: 35,396 Cases, 1,354 Deaths
California has had 35,396 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,354 deaths caused by the disease in the pandemic to date, the state's Department of Public Health announced Wednesday.
California Wednesday: 35,396 Cases, 1,354 Deaths
Project Roomkey in L.A. County: The Facts
Los Angeles County officials are grateful for the support of California Governor Newsom and local communities as they work together with Project Roomkey to protect people experiencing homelessness from the spread of COVID-19.
Project Roomkey in L.A. County: The Facts
Henry Mayo, UnitedHealthcare Reunite for Patient Care
UnitedHealthcare members in the Santa Clarita Valley can once again receive in-network care at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.
Henry Mayo, UnitedHealthcare Reunite for Patient Care
Hope | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Uncertainty lies ahead, while the horizon still glimmers and guides us forward. Hope will not be lost. 
Hope | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
L.A. County Wednesday: 66 New Deaths, 16,435 Cases; Min. 338 Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 66 new deaths and 1,318 new cases of COVID-19, with a minimum of 338 cases to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.
L.A. County Wednesday: 66 New Deaths, 16,435 Cases; Min. 338 Cases in SCV
Getting Medicare Services in Your Home | Commentary by Seema Verma
President Trump dramatically expanded access to telehealth services for Medicare beneficiaries during the pandemic. Telehealth lets you communicate with your physician and other healthcare professionals using your phone, video chat, secure text messaging, email, or through a patient portal.
Getting Medicare Services in Your Home | Commentary by Seema Verma
