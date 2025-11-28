County Opens New Riparian Park in Santa Clarita Valley

The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation opened a new park in the Santa Clarita Valley on Saturday, Nov. 1. The new L.A. County Riparian Park is perched at the top of Riparian Avenue, at 27842 Riparian Ave., Stevenson Ranch, CA 91381.

The park is located in unincorporated Los Angeles County in the Valencia by FivePoint development west of the I-5 freeway, south of Stevenson Ranch and adjacent to Six Flags Magic Mountain.

The park opened at 10 a.m. for a special “play day” grand opening, which included crafts, face painting, basketball clinics, board games and jumpers.

Amenities at the five-acre park include basketball courts, grassy sports fields, views of the Santa Clarita Valley and a new playground.

“L.A. County Parks is proud to announce the opening of Riparian Park, a wonderful addition to the Valencia by FivePoint community,” said Norma E. García-González, director of L.A. County Parks. “With its unique backdrop and picturesque setting, Riparian Park showcases the beauty of the Santa Clarita Valley, while providing green space for recreation.”

