County Parks to Host Virtual Cheer Camp with L.A. Rams Cheerleaders

L.A. County Parks will unite the cheerleading spirit during a weeklong free Virtual Cheer Camp from Monday, July 27 – Friday, July 31.

While the COVID-19 pandemic Safer at Home health order does not allow to meet in-person, L.A. County Parks and the Los Angeles Rams Cheerleaders will ensure that our cheer participants across L.A. County have the celebration they deserve with this virtual experience.

The celebration begins on Monday, July 27, with a free interactive live stream event with the Los Angeles Rams Cheerleaders. Youth can “attend” remotely via video conference from any computer or mobile device.

L.A. County Parks and the L.A. Rams Cheerleaders will teach cheer and dance routines while promoting positive self-esteem, teamwork, and empowerment. Youth between 4-18 years old may participate. All levels welcomed.

Registration is free but required in order to participate in the live stream event. Free giveaway for participants who sign up (while supplies last). To sign up, you’ll create a free account on our online registration system. The process is simple, plus we have a tutorial available to assist you.

Click [here] to sign up for the free virtual cheer camp.

After the initial kick-off, the remaining four days of Cheer Camp will have cheer programming available via L.A. County Parks from Home Virtual Recreation Center with pre-recorded videos from L.A. County Parks and Los Angeles Rams Cheerleaders. We’ll offer suggested schedules for all levels: Minis, Juniors, and Teens. Feel free to go at your own pace.

For more information, visit our website at parks.lacounty.gov/virtualcheercamp.

For questions, contact LA County Parks at info@parks.lacounty.gov or (626) 588-5364.

For media and press inquiries, contact Katie Martel, Public Information Officer at kmartel@parks.lacounty.gov or (626) 304-9863.