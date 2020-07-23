[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

1982 - Vic Morrow & two child actors killed in helicopter crash at Indian Dunes during filming of "Twilight Zone: The Movie" [story]
Twilight Zone Movie
County Parks to Host Virtual Cheer Camp with L.A. Rams Cheerleaders
| Thursday, Jul 23, 2020
Los Angeles Rams Cheerleaders
Photo courtesy of Los Angeles Rams Cheerleaders social media account.

 

L.A. County Parks will unite the cheerleading spirit during a weeklong free Virtual Cheer Camp from Monday, July 27 – Friday, July 31.

While the COVID-19 pandemic Safer at Home health order does not allow to meet in-person, L.A. County Parks and the Los Angeles Rams Cheerleaders will ensure that our cheer participants across L.A. County have the celebration they deserve with this virtual experience.

The celebration begins on Monday, July 27, with a free interactive live stream event with the Los Angeles Rams Cheerleaders. Youth can “attend” remotely via video conference from any computer or mobile device.

L.A. County Parks and the L.A. Rams Cheerleaders will teach cheer and dance routines while promoting positive self-esteem, teamwork, and empowerment. Youth between 4-18 years old may participate. All levels welcomed.

Registration is free but required in order to participate in the live stream event. Free giveaway for participants who sign up (while supplies last). To sign up, you’ll create a free account on our online registration system. The process is simple, plus we have a tutorial available to assist you.

Click [here] to sign up for the free virtual cheer camp.

After the initial kick-off, the remaining four days of Cheer Camp will have cheer programming available via L.A. County Parks from Home Virtual Recreation Center with pre-recorded videos from L.A. County Parks and Los Angeles Rams Cheerleaders. We’ll offer suggested schedules for all levels: Minis, Juniors, and Teens. Feel free to go at your own pace.

For more information, visit our website at parks.lacounty.gov/virtualcheercamp.

For questions, contact LA County Parks at info@parks.lacounty.gov or (626) 588-5364.

For media and press inquiries, contact Katie Martel, Public Information Officer at kmartel@parks.lacounty.gov or (626) 304-9863.
LOCAL SPORTS HEADLINES
CIF Delays High School Football, Other Sports Until 2021

CIF Delays High School Football, Other Sports Until 2021
Monday, Jul 20, 2020
After much speculation, the California Interscholastic Federation announced Monday morning that the fall high school sports season will be delayed until 2021 amid the ongoing pandemic, with football practices starting in December and games delayed until January.
FULL STORY...

Members of Mustangs Basketball Recognized Nationally for Academic Excellence

Members of Mustangs Basketball Recognized Nationally for Academic Excellence
Thursday, Jul 16, 2020
The Master's University men's basketball team's season may have been cut short by the coronavirus pandemic, but that didn't keep the Mustangs from finishing on a high note in the classroom.
FULL STORY...

COC Goalkeeper Kian Bensend Staying Local, Signs with TMU

COC Goalkeeper Kian Bensend Staying Local, Signs with TMU
Tuesday, Jul 14, 2020
College of the Canyons goalkeeper Kian Bensend will continue his collegiate career in the Santa Clarita Valley, after signing on for a spot between the posts at nearby The Master's University over the weekend. 
FULL STORY...

California’s Community Colleges Shifting All Fall Sports to Spring Season

California’s Community Colleges Shifting All Fall Sports to Spring Season
Friday, Jul 10, 2020
SACRAMENTO – The California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) Board of Directors overwhelmingly approved implementation of its Contingency Plan on Thursday, providing a return to intercollegiate athletics for the 2020-21 academic year that shifts all sports, including football, to the spring season.
FULL STORY...
Aug. 3: VIA Virtual Conference with Congressman Mike Garcia
The Valley Industry Association (VIA) will host the First 60 Days with Congressman Mike Garcia, Monday, Aug. 3 at 11:00 a.m., via Zoom.
Aug. 3: VIA Virtual Conference with Congressman Mike Garcia
Newhall Vegetation Fire Quickly Doused
Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to a vegetation fire in the Newhall Pass Thursday morning.
Newhall Vegetation Fire Quickly Doused
Oct. 3: Santa Clarita Valley Walk to End Alzheimer’s 2020
The Santa Clarita Valley Walk to End Alzheimer’s which attracts hundreds each year to raise awareness and funds to fight Alzheimer’s disease will take place Saturday, Oct. 3, and will look different this year.
Oct. 3: Santa Clarita Valley Walk to End Alzheimer’s 2020
SCV Domestic Violence Reports Show Higher Rates Than 2019
The number of Santa Clarita Valley domestic violence reports continue to show higher rates than it had last year, echoing a trend domestic violence experts are seeing throughout Los Angeles County.
SCV Domestic Violence Reports Show Higher Rates Than 2019
Martial Arts Fitness Center Closes Its Doors After 18 Years
When Liz Bouciegues opened the Martial Arts Fitness Center in Canyon Country 18 years ago, she knew she wanted more than a place for children to learn martial arts.
Martial Arts Fitness Center Closes Its Doors After 18 Years
Today in SCV History (July 23)
1982 - Vic Morrow & two child actors killed in helicopter crash at Indian Dunes during filming of "Twilight Zone: The Movie" [story]
Twilight Zone Movie
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Record New California Cases; 4,038 Total in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 64 new deaths and 3,266 new cases of COVID-19, with 4,038 cases confirmed to date in the SCV, including 1,878 in the city of Santa Clarita.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Record New California Cases; 4,038 Total in SCV
Free Printing Services Now Available at OTN Library
The Santa Clarita Public Library is now offering free curbside printing services at the Old Town Newhall Library, up to 10 pages per day.
Free Printing Services Now Available at OTN Library
Santa Clarita Receives $18.3M in CARES Act Funds for Transit Services
Santa Clarita has received a portion of $25 billion grant funding specific to aiding local governments’ transit services affected by the COVID-19 crisis, federal transit officials announced Monday.
Santa Clarita Receives $18.3M in CARES Act Funds for Transit Services
Hart District Likely to Proceed with Sequoia Move; Parents Express Concerns
While William S. Hart Union High School District officials have said they’re likely to move forward with the plan, a number of parents from the small, yet niche Sequoia School expressed concerns over the district’s plan to move the campus to Castaic High School.
Hart District Likely to Proceed with Sequoia Move; Parents Express Concerns
Wilk, Hurtado Ask Governor to Keep EDD Open 24/7 to Clear Backlog
California Senators Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita), representing the 21st Senate District and Melissa Hurtado (D-Sanger), representing the 14th Senate District, announced they have asked Governor Newsom to issue an Executive Order to keep the state Employment Development Department phone lines and operations open and fully staffed 24 hours a day, 7 days a week until the backlog in claims processing is addressed.
Wilk, Hurtado Ask Governor to Keep EDD Open 24/7 to Clear Backlog
Appointments Available at County COVID-19 Testing Sites Including COC
Appointments are available this week and weekend at county-operated COVID-19 testing sites including College of the Canyons, Los Angeles County Public Health officials announced Wednesday.
Appointments Available at County COVID-19 Testing Sites Including COC
Princess Cruises Extends Pause of Global Ship Operations
Princess Cruises is extending its pause in cruise operations due to the continued progression of COVID-19 and related decisions of various government, health authorities, and airlines regarding travel restrictions, the Valencia-based company announced Wednesday.
Princess Cruises Extends Pause of Global Ship Operations
Supes Ask State to Improve Distance Learning for L.A. County Youth
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a motion authored by Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Mark Ridley-Thomas to ask the state of California to provide additional support for students impacted by distance learning.
Supes Ask State to Improve Distance Learning for L.A. County Youth
Mission San Gabriel Fire Sparks Sadness, and a Reckoning
A recent fire that badly damaged the Mission San Gabriel church in Southern California has brought to the surface 250-year-old sins of Spain and the Catholic Church — part of the complicated and often painful past woven into the fabric of the Golden State.
Mission San Gabriel Fire Sparks Sadness, and a Reckoning
Scam Alert: Beware of Bogus COVID-19 Contact Tracers
Scammers are posing as contact tracers to get your personal identifying info, such as Social Security numbers, or financial info like your bank account number, Los Angeles County Consumer & Business Affairs officials warned.
Scam Alert: Beware of Bogus COVID-19 Contact Tracers
California Parents Sue Newsom to Reopen Schools
Even as the number of COVID-19 cases in California surges past 400,000 and the death toll tops 7,000, a group of parents sued the state Tuesday demanding the state reopen schools for business as usual this fall.
California Parents Sue Newsom to Reopen Schools
Hebrew School Goes Virtual for Temple Beth Ami
In an effort to continue providing students in the Santa Clarita Valley with educational resources, Temple Beth Ami is offering a free Hebrew school program with an innovative hybrid model.
Hebrew School Goes Virtual for Temple Beth Ami
All 5 SCV Public School Districts Formalize Delayed Returns
Following votes held Monday and Tuesday by the governing boards for the Newhall, Saugus Union and Sulphur Springs Union school districts, all five public school districts within the Santa Clarita Valley have officially postponed their return to physical campuses in the fall.
All 5 SCV Public School Districts Formalize Delayed Returns
Supes, Sheriff Continue to Face Off Over Budget Priorities
A Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors motion aimed at shifting budget priorities to “revitalize” under-resourced and low-income communities in the county left the board and Sheriff Alex Villanueva at odds once again during Tuesday’s meeting.
Supes, Sheriff Continue to Face Off Over Budget Priorities
SCV Deputies Arrest 2 Seattle Men on Multiple Weapons, Drug Charges
Deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station arrested two men from Seattle at a Stevenson Ranch hotel on multiple weapons and drug charges last weekend.
SCV Deputies Arrest 2 Seattle Men on Multiple Weapons, Drug Charges
Today in SCV History (July 22)
2000 - Historic Larinan house in Pico Canyon burns down [story]
Larinan house burning
Valencia-based Lief Labs Announces Support of Vitamin Angels’ Healthy Futures Initiative
Valencia-based Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, is pleased to announce its commitment to support Vitamin Angels’ Healthy Futures Initiative, a unified effort to address the long-term impacts of COVID-19 on vulnerable communities in the U.S. and around the world.
Valencia-based Lief Labs Announces Support of Vitamin Angels’ Healthy Futures Initiative
