County Probation Receives Grant to Monitor High-Risk DUI Offenders

The Los Angeles County Probation Department is the recipient of a one-year, $356,615.00 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) to monitor high-risk, repeat DUI offenders.

“Our monitoring program helps DUI offenders stay on track and meet the terms of their probation,” said Ray Leyva, Los Angeles County Probation Department, interim chief probation officer. “With the right guidance, there are important lessons learned and the less chance of re-offending.”

“Prevention is the best tool to address the significant traffic safety issue of DUI,” OTS Director Barbara Rooney said. “The goal of Probation programs is to help people convicted of DUI not put themselves in a position to make the same mistake again.”

Grant funding will go toward:

– Collaboration with court officials and prosecutor’s office to establish probation orders.

– Compliance with court ordered terms of probation.

– Check-ins with probationers in the office and field.

– Alcohol testing.

– Officer training in Standard Field Sobriety Test (SFST).

– Track and report SCRAM (Secured Continuous Remote Alcohol Monitoring Device) usage.

– Participation with local law enforcement on anti-DUI efforts.

– The grant program runs from Oct. 1, 2020 to Sept. 30, 2021.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.