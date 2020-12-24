County Public Health Advising Against Indoor Worship

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued a statement advising against indoor worship during the holiday season. The full statement on worshipping safely during holiday season can be viewed below:
“As we enter this holiday season after a most difficult year, people are longing for a return to normalcy. This need is most keenly seen in the want of people to attend church or religious services in-person indoors as they have always done. Public Health recognizes this sincere desire.
“Now, most unfortunately, is not the time to attend indoor religious services. The County of Los Angeles is in the midst of its highest surge of COVID-19 cases. The local emergency rooms and hospitals are over-capacity. And there are no indications of an end in sight to the current surge.
“Attending an indoor service will result in transmission of COVID-19 and additional hospitalizations that the healthcare system cannot handle at this time. The reason is that there is significant amount of community transmission throughout the County. The required modifications help to reduce the risk, but do not eliminate it. People can spread COVID-19 before they get symptoms or even if they never have symptoms, especially in indoor spaces where circumstances (e.g. shouting, loud talking, singing) increase the concentration of suspended small droplets and particles carrying infectious virus.
“Approximately 14,000 of the County’s residents are testing positive for COVID-19 every day and almost 1 in 5 people tested are positive for the virus. Hospitals are currently admitting 1,000 new COVID-19 positive patients each day, and there is almost no available capacity at the Intensive Care Units across the County.
“No matter what a Superior Court judge says and given what’s happening now, it is simply too risky to gather indoors with other people who do not live with you. Public Health urges you to continue to more safely worship as you have during the pandemic by attending remotely via streaming service or at outdoor services only.”
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported Thursday five new deaths related to COVID-19, its highest, one-day tally since the onset of the pandemic after Los Angeles County reported the highest death toll countywide on Wednesday.
Through funding provided from the Coronavirus Relief Fund Spending Plan, L.A. County Library is excited to announce a new service, Park & Connect: free outdoor Wi-Fi in the parking lots of participating libraries, including the libraries at Stevenson Ranch and Castaic.
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported Thursday five new deaths related to COVID-19, its highest, one-day tally since the onset of the pandemic after Los Angeles County reported the highest death toll countywide on Wednesday.
Through funding provided from the Coronavirus Relief Fund Spending Plan, L.A. County Library is excited to announce a new service, Park & Connect: free outdoor Wi-Fi in the parking lots of participating libraries, including the libraries at Stevenson Ranch and Castaic.
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees, which oversees College of the Canyons, received recognitions for service, swore in recently elected board members, named its new officers, and set its 2021 meeting schedule at the board’s business and organizational meeting held on Wednesday, Dec. 16.
The morning journey for one of the most anticipated trips in the Santa Clarita Valley since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic — the delivery of the first freezing cold batch of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines — began with a typically SoCal experience for the pharmacist in charge of bringing the 1,400 highly sought-after doses to the SCV: an Interstate 5 SigAlert.
SACRAMENTO - State Sen. Scott Wilk, (R-Santa Clarita), recently announced he and his Republican colleagues submitted a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom urging him to take the necessary steps – both short and long-term – to ensure the adoptions of foster youth interrupted by COVID 19 be completed in a timely fashion.
SACRAMENTO – As Californians prepare for the Christmas holiday during the COVID-19 pandemic, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) reminds everyone the rules of safe driving are just as critical as ever.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday again reported the highest number of new COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations ever reported in a single day since the pandemic began, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia reported its 60th COVID fatality.
Bridge to Home in Newhall has seen its first surge of COVID-19 cases among shelter residents, as 17 clients tested positive for the virus and have been transferred to a COVID shelter in Pomona, and the other BTH residents are quarantining, shelter officials said Wednesday.
California’s new elections chief Shirley Weber had a story to tell Wednesday as she was introduced to the state’s 40 million residents, save the San Diego County constituents she represents in the Assembly: Her grandfather never voted because he lived in Arkansas during Jim Crow, before the Voting Rights Act.
A handful of power outages were reported in the Canyon Country area Wednesday morning, but Southern California Edison did not have immediate updates about the exact boundaries of the outages as of 10:30 a.m.
Former California Democratic Congresswoman Katie Hill, whose promising political career unraveled in 2019 after she was accused of inappropriate relationships with staffers and various media outlets published nude and sexually graphic photos of her, said in a lawsuit filed Tuesday that the world is watching her ex-husband’s “revenge vendetta.”
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.