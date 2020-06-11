[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

County Public Health Announces Reopening of Day Camps, Gyms, more
| Wednesday, Jun 10, 2020

Los Angeles County public health officials announced Wednesday the reopening of day camps, fitness centers, spectator-free professional sports, museums, campgrounds and entertainment production.

In the most comprehensive reopening since strict public health guidelines were put in place in March, today the Los Angeles Department of Public Health announced that the Health Officer Order will be modified tomorrow to include infection control and distancing requirements for re-opening the following sectors on June 12:

– Gyms and fitness facilities
– Professional sports without live audiences
– Day camps
– Museums, galleries, zoos and aquariums
– Campgrounds, RV parks and outdoor recreation
– Music, film and television production
– Hotels, lodging and short-term rentals for tourism and individual travel

The County continues to monitor the spread of the virus and the capacity of the healthcare system to provide residents with essential services.

With these reopenings, Los Angeles County will be in Phase 3 of the State’s Resilience Roadmap.

However, this major step forward does not mean the threat of COVID-19 is gone. Residents must continue to practice physical distancing, wear cloth face coverings and follow public health directives.

If at any time, the County’s rate of infection and other key metrics demonstrate a rapid acceleration of new cases that threatens to overwhelm the healthcare system, the Department of Public Health and the Board of Supervisors may need to limit future re-openings or close reopened sectors.

Going to the gym, visiting a museum or going to camp will be very different than it was before the pandemic. Each sector reopening will have strict infection control directives in place.

Just as is required for all out-of-home activities, visitors and staff will have to practice physical distancing and wear cloth face coverings. There will be limited capacity and enhanced cleaning and disinfecting procedures. People feeling sick should stay home

These additional re-openings follow other significant elements of the economy and community that have begun reopening and operating with limits and safeguards, including hair salons, barber shops, religious services, retail, restaurants, beaches and trails.

Still closed are nail salons, tattoo shops, bars and wineries, movie theaters, live performance theaters, entertainment centers, concert halls and venues, stadiums, arenas, gaming facilities, theme parks and festivals. Click here for a detailed list of what is open and closed in L.A. County.

Los Angeles County is still under a Safer At Work And In The Community order and public and private gatherings of people outside of a single household unit are not permitted except for public protests and faith-based services.

Everyone must continue to follow physical distancing and infection control protocols and wear a cloth face covering when in contact with others not from your household.

The plans for reopening are part of a phased progression that provides residents, employees and customers with safety protections to slow the spread of COVID-19.

At a Glance: Highlights of the Guidelines for Reopening
Gyms and fitness facilities

– Employees and customers will be screened for symptoms, including cough and fever. Gym-goers feeling unwell should reschedule their appointment.
– Staff must wear a cloth face covering at all times.
– Gym-goers must wear a cloth face covering when entering and exiting the gym and it is recommended that they be worn while exercising in the gym.
– Physical distancing must be maintained and equipment may be rearranged to allow for that.
– Reservations for a time at the gym are recommended as occupancy will be limited.
– Equipment must be cleaned before and after each use with provided disinfecting wipes or the gym must provide “ready to clean” tags for staff to clean the equipment after each use.
– Personal trainers must maintain six feet of distance from their clients and wear a face covering. Clients are strongly encouraged to wear a face-covering while receiving instruction
Group training class sizes will be limited to ensure a minimum of six feet of physical distance between patrons. Group exercise classes can only be offered if distancing requirements can be maintained and there is no person-to-person physical contact.
– High contact programs that require close contact less than six feet in distance are not allowed.
– Pools at fitness facilities may reopen once employees properly clean and disinfect for use in accordance with Center for Disease Control guidelines.
– Saunas, steam rooms and hot tubs remain closed.

Day camps

– Employees and campers will be screened for symptoms, including fever. Each campers’ temperature will be taken before camp begins. Campers feeling unwell should stay home.
– Physical distancing measures will be in place.
– Staff must wear cloth face coverings and campers are encouraged to wear cloth face coverings.
– Outdoor activities are encouraged
– Campers should bring their own meals, when possible.

Museums, galleries, zoos and aquariums

– Interactive exhibits will be closed.
– Capacity will be limited.
– Tours and live presentations in confined areas, such as an animal show, must only include members of the same household.

Campgrounds, RV parks and outdoor recreation

– Plan ahead. Make reservations and purchase permits, firewood, ice and other items online or by phone before arriving on site.
– Be prepared to be as self-contained and self-sufficient as possible. Bring everything you may need, including soap, cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer, paper towels/hand towels, and toilet paper. Bring your own sports equipment, towels, first aid supplies, and other items needed for – outdoor recreation, whenever possible.
– Visitors should bring plastic tablecloths for picnic tables that can be disposed of or taken back home for washing.
– Set up your campsite or picnic areas with maximum distance from adjacent campsites and picnic sites that host people from different households.
– Many programs and facilities will be canceled or closed, so visitors should check online resources for updated information about rule changes and closures to know what to expect upon arrival. Playgrounds and other common spaces will be closed.
– Leave furniture, such as picnic tables and chairs, where they were found as park staff may have appropriately spaced these items to encourage physical distancing.
– Pack up what you pack in to keep campsite staff safe.

Professional sports without live audiences

– All staff will be required to wear masks, follow physical distancing guidelines and be screened for symptoms before work.
– Athletes and staff must not have had signs or symptoms of COVID-19 in the past 14 days or close contact with anyone who is sick within 14 days of beginning group training.
– Athletes must wear face coverings at all times other than while exercising.
– Physical distancing should be practiced to the extent possible on the field/in-game play and in training, though guidelines may be adjusted subject to limitations of competition and the fundamentals of certain sports.
– Broadcasters will have to practice physical distancing and camera placements will be different than pre-COVID-19.

Hotels, lodging and short-term rentals for tourism and individual travel

– Employees, including housekeeping, must wear face coverings and limit touching guests’ belongings.
– Guests will be screened for symptoms. People experiencing symptoms will not be allowed an overnight stay. Guests who feel sick should not travel or stay in a hotel.
– Stringent cleaning and laundry protocols will be in place to protect staff and guests.
– Reusable materials in rooms, such as magazines, menus and local attraction details, will be removed.
– Rooms should be left vacant 24 to 72 hours after a guest has departed for proper cleaning.
– In the event of a presumptive case of COVID-19, the guest’s room will be removed from service and quarantined. In the event of a positive case, the room should only be returned to service after undergoing a deep cleaning in accordance with Center for Disease Control guidelines.
– Property managers, timeshare operators, and other rental unit owners and operators must only rent unoccupied units and cannot rent rooms or spaces within an occupied residence.
– Saunas, steam rooms, and hot tubs will remain closed.

Schools and school-based programs

– Students and staff should wear face coverings during all educational activities at school or on a bus.
– Students and staff should engage in physical distancing at all times.
– Schools will be taking the temperature of students and staff before they enter the campus.
– The Los Angeles County Office of Education released additional information earlier this week.
DPSS Celebrates Cultural Diversity During Refugee Awareness Month

Los Angeles County is home to more than 10 million residents, 140 cultures and 224 languages. In honor of the many contributions by Refugees in Los Angeles County, the Board of Supervisors has declared June 2020 as “Refugee Awareness Month.”
L.A. County Wins Award for ‘Moving Families from the Hotline to a Helpline’ Program

Los Angeles County's “Moving Families from the Hotline to a Helpline” -- which ensures families are receiving child abuse prevention support services -- has been recognized with an Achievement Award from the National Association of Counties (NACo). The awards honor innovative, effective county government programs that strengthen services for residents.
County Public Health Announces Reopening of Day Camps, Gyms, more

Los Angeles County public health officials announced Wednesday the reopening of day camps, fitness centers, spectator-free professional sports, museums, campgrounds and entertainment production.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 136 New SCV Cases; Val Verde Outbreak Nears 100 Total

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 1,275 new cases of COVID-19 and 61 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 2,491 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 136 more than reported Tuesday.
L.A. County DA Orders Investigators to Stop Using Carotid Restraints

Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey has ordered her investigators to immediately stop using carotid restraints, she announced Tuesday.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Black Lives Matter Movement Supporters Meet with Santa Clarita Mayor
A handful of residents in support of the Black Lives Matter movement traded cardboard signs and chants for a table discussion with Mayor Cameron Smyth on Wednesday after days of protesting outside of Santa Clarita City Hall.
DPSS Celebrates Cultural Diversity During Refugee Awareness Month
Los Angeles County is home to more than 10 million residents, 140 cultures and 224 languages. In honor of the many contributions by Refugees in Los Angeles County, the Board of Supervisors has declared June 2020 as “Refugee Awareness Month.”
L.A. County Wins Award for ‘Moving Families from the Hotline to a Helpline’ Program
Los Angeles County's “Moving Families from the Hotline to a Helpline” -- which ensures families are receiving child abuse prevention support services -- has been recognized with an Achievement Award from the National Association of Counties (NACo). The awards honor innovative, effective county government programs that strengthen services for residents.
County Public Health Announces Reopening of Day Camps, Gyms, more
Los Angeles County public health officials announced Wednesday the reopening of day camps, fitness centers, spectator-free professional sports, museums, campgrounds and entertainment production.
City Announces Summer Kidz Care Childcare Program
The city of Santa Clarita has announced open registration for the new summer Kidz Care childcare program for youth ages 5-12.
Santa Clarita City, Media Partners Announce Fourth of July Patriotic Tour
With bunting displayed on awnings and windowsills, American flags proudly waving along City streets and the unmistakable smells of barbecue and apple pie wafting through neighborhoods, the Fourth of July in Santa Clarita is a holiday with festivities that are not to be missed. Although the traditional SCV Fourth of July Parade will not take place in 2020 due to public health concerns amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Santa Clarita Valley residents can still participate in a fun, friendly and patriotic competition to show off their Independence Day spirit in the Fourth of July Patriotic Tour, presented by the City of Santa Clarita, the Santa Clarita Valley Signal, SCVTV and KHTS!
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 136 New SCV Cases; Val Verde Outbreak Nears 100 Total
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 1,275 new cases of COVID-19 and 61 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 2,491 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 136 more than reported Tuesday.
Reggie Brass Saved My Life | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
In life, most of us have a brush with death. Had I not survived, I would not have provided medical care to thousands of patients, nor been a father to my daughter.
Lundgren to Manage Construction at Disney Elementary in Burbank
Valencia-based Lundgren Management has been awarded the construction management services agreement for the new 2-story classroom building and site improvements at Walt Disney Elementary School in Burbank.
City Council: Kellar Won’t Resign; Human Resources Task Force Returns
After several days of Black Lives Matter protests and a call for Santa Clarita City Council member Bob Kellar to resign in light of his infamous 2010 “proud racist” comment, Mayor Pro Tem Bill Miranda implored the public for forgiveness and Mayor Cameron Smyth announced the return of a task force to promote community discussion.
L.A. County DA Orders Investigators to Stop Using Carotid Restraints
Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey has ordered her investigators to immediately stop using carotid restraints, she announced Tuesday.
SCV Air Quality: Unhealthy for Sensitive Residents Thursday
Air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive individuals in the Santa Clarita Valley on Thursday, June 11, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District forecast.
California’s Governor Calls for Police Reform, Not Disbanding
Governor Gavin Newsom declared in an interview Tuesday that he will not support disbanding police departments or completely wiping out their funding, as California lawmakers knelt on the steps of the state Capitol to show their support for police reform.
Smith Functional Needs Emergency Planning Bill Advances in Assembly
Assembly Bill 3267, which would require the Office of Emergency Services to work with the access and functional needs community to update the State Emergency Plan, has passed the Assembly Floor, the bill's author, Assemblywoman Christy Smith (D-Santa Clarita) announced Monday.
Today in SCV History (June 10)
1910 - Trick roper Montie Montana of Agua Dulce born in North Dakota as Owen Harlan Mickel [story]
West Coast Blood Center Hosts First Mobile Blood Drive
West Coast Blood Center of Santa Clarita (WCBC-SC) hosted its first community mobile blood drive Tuesday at Home Depot, located at 20642 Golden Triangle Road.
Van Hook Appointed to County’s Education Sector Work Team
College of the Canyons Chancellor Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook has been appointed by the County of Los Angeles Board of Supervisors Economic Resiliency Task Force to the Education Sector Work Team, which will focus on creating a framework for the reopening of colleges and universities in the County.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 2,355 SCV Cases, 1 New Death at Henry Mayo
In the SCV, 23 people have died of the virus to date -- 18 resided in the city of Santa Clarita, 1 in Acton, 1 in Castaic, 1 in unincorporated Valencia and 1 in unincorporated Bouquet Canyon and one where community of residence was still unknown.
Petco, County Animal Care Launch Campaign to Help Save Twice as Many Pets
Through June 30, all donations to the Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation (ACF) will be matched up to $25,000 by the Petco Foundation to help save twice as many pet lives.
Local Veteran Services Collaborative Seeking Volunteers
The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative is looking for additional volunteers to help staff its Veteran Center when it reopens.
Proposed City Budget Projects $6.2M Shortfall
Amid an ongoing pandemic that has kept many local businesses closed and residents at home, Santa Clarita’s proposed 2020-21 budget calls for a decrease by 2.8%, or $6.2 million, over the current budget.
Reopening: How Safe Are You? | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
How do we “reopen” communities safely? As there are for medical decisions, are there evidence-based guidelines that might help? No.
Air Quality Advisory Issued for SCV
According to the South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD) forecast, air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive individuals Wednesday, June 10 in the Santa Clarita Valley.
June 10: Hart District Regular (Virtual) Meeting
The regular (virtual) meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board will take place Wednesday, June 10, at 7:00 p.m.
