County Public Health Investigating Fifth Case of Dengue
| Wednesday, Oct 2, 2024
Water drop


The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is investigating a new case of locally acquired dengue in a resident of El Monte.

The person had no history of travel to areas where dengue is endemic.

This case of local transmission does not appear to be related to the cases previously reported by Public Health and is the fifth case of locally acquired dengue reported in L.A. County this year. L.A. County is seeing an emergence of locally acquired dengue that is extremely rare for a region where the virus has not previously been transmitted by mosquitoes.

“This case further indicates that dengue can spread in our community. Preventing mosquito bites and mosquito breeding is the best way stop local transmission of dengue,” said Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, Los Angeles County Health Officer. “Mosquitos thrive in hot weather, increasing the risk of bites and mosquito-borne diseases. People should follow these simple steps to reduce their exposure to mosquitoes and risk for mosquito bites: 1) Use insect repellent on you and your family; 2) Remove items that hold standing water around your home where mosquitoes can lay eggs and breed; and 3) Use, install, or repair window and door screens to prevent mosquitoes from entering your home.”

It can take 4-7 days for a person to develop symptoms after being bitten by a mosquito infected with dengue. Persons infected with dengue may have flu-like symptoms including high fever, severe headache, pain behind the eyes, joint and muscle pain, rash, and mild bleeding. Severe dengue can result in shock, severe bleeding and severe organ impairment which require immediate medical attention. Residents who have symptoms of dengue should see their healthcare provider. A blood test is the only way to confirm dengue infection.

Public Health urges healthcare providers to consider dengue in patients with acute febrile illness and test for and report suspect cases of mosquito-borne diseases. Providers should also routinely discuss mosquito bite prevention with patients and travelers.

Public Health continues to work closely with the San Gabriel Valley Vector Control District on enhanced surveillance and active engagement with the community. Outreach teams are visiting residents in the neighborhood where this case was identified to provide information on dengue and encourage residents to take protective measures against mosquitoes. The San Gabriel Valley Vector Control District has increased mosquito trapping for identification and testing and abatement operations to reduce the risk of additional spread in the affected neighborhood.

“The San Gabriel Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District is committed to protecting residents through enhanced mosquito control measures and active public outreach,” said SGVMVCD District Manager Jason Farned. “We are intensifying our efforts with targeted backpack and truck-mounted treatments, increased surveillance, and ongoing inspections to reduce adult mosquitoes in the community. Residents play a critical role in this fight by eliminating standing water on their properties and protecting themselves with EPA-approved repellents.”

Everyone in LA County can take proactive steps to reduce mosquito breeding, avoid mosquito bites, and prevent the ongoing local transmission of dengue. This includes:

-Wearing Mosquito Repellent:Mosquito repellents can keep mosquitoes prevent mosquito bites. EPA-registered repellents containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, 2-undecanone, and oil of lemon eucalyptus are the longest lasting and most effective. They are available as sprays, wipes, and lotions. Consider wearing long-sleeved clothes and pants when outside.

-Keeping mosquitoes out their homes:Make sure that doors and windows have tight-fitting screens to keep out mosquitoes. Repair or replace screens with tears or holes.

-Preventing mosquito breeding: Eliminate standing water where mosquitoes can lay eggs.

-Clear standing water in flowerpots, saucers, birdbaths and other outdoor containers. Empty items that hold water inside and outside your home once a week. Mosquito eggs only need a thimbleful of water to hatch.

-Cover water storage containers such as buckets and rain barrels. For containers with no lid, use wire mesh with holes smaller than an adult mosquito.

-Clean and maintain swimming pools, spas and drain water from pool covers.

-Throw away old items in your patio or yard that can hold water, e.g., old car tires and children’s toys.

-Call 2-1-1 or your local vector control agency to report persistent problems to your mosquito control district

Public Health’s first confirmed case of locally acquired dengue was reported September 9, 2024. Cases of locally acquired dengue were previously confirmed by Long Beach and Pasadena in fall 2023.

About Dengue

Dengue is a disease caused by a virus that spreads through the bite of an infected mosquito. Dengue is common in tropical and subtropical regions such as the Caribbean (including Puerto Rico), Central and South America, Southeast Asia, and the Pacific islands. Because the types of mosquitoes that spread dengue are common throughout many areas of the United States, local spread of dengue can occur. However, dengue is not commonly spread by mosquitoes in LA County. Most cases in LA County have been identified among those who have traveled to areas where dengue commonly occurs.

Symptoms of dengue typically last two to seven days. Most people will recover after about a week. About one in twenty people with dengue can develop severe disease which can be life threatening.

The most common symptoms of dengue are fever and one or more of the following:

-Eye pain

-Headache

-Muscle, bone or joint pain

-Nausea or vomiting

-Rash

There are no specific medicines to treat dengue. There are supportive medicines to help with fever and pain. There is a vaccine for dengue, but it is NOT approved for use in U.S. travelers who are visiting but not living in an area where dengue is common.

For more information, visit: publichealth.lacounty.gov/acd/VectorDengue.htm

For questions or to find a nearby clinic or doctor, call the Public Health InfoLine at 1-833-540-0473, open every day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
LAHSA Releases New Data Dashboards to Increase Transparency and Understanding of Homelessness Across the L.A. Area

The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority announced the release of new data dashboards that provide the public with unprecedented access to track the work being done to address homelessness in Los Angeles.
Excessive Heat Warning Issued for SCV

The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued an excessive heat warning as high temperatures have been forecast for the Santa Clarita Valley.
Public Health Announces Rental Housing Inspection Program

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced today the launch of the Rental Housing Habitability Program.
Supes Vote to Officially Make ‘Old Glory’ Historic Landmark

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors passed a motion on Tuesday, Sept. 24 to officially designate “Old Glory” a Los Angeles County Historic Landmark.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Ken Striplin | Ready for Election Day!
What could be more essential to our democracy than voting? It’s not just a civic duty—it’s your chance to directly influence the policies that shape our community.
LASD Sheriff Luna and LASD Personnel Will Wear the LASD Pink Patch in Support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month
LASD Sheriff Robert Luna and LASD Personnel Will Wear the LASD Pink Patch in Support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month 
SUSD Postpones Upcoming Asset Management Committee Meeting
Saugus Union School District is postponing its scheduled Asset Management Committee Meeting (7/11 Committee) in an effort to reformat the structure of the next meeting
LAHSA Releases New Data Dashboards to Increase Transparency and Understanding of Homelessness Across the L.A. Area
The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority announced the release of new data dashboards that provide the public with unprecedented access to track the work being done to address homelessness in Los Angeles.
CSUN College of Social and Behavioral Sciences to Host Third Annual Bike Festival
California State University, Northridge’s College of Social and Behavioral Sciences will host CSUN’s third annual BikeFest on Sunday, Nov. 3, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. BikeFest is free and open to the public.
County Public Health Investigating Fifth Case of Dengue
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is investigating a new case of locally acquired dengue in a resident of El Monte.
CHP Secures Federal Grant To Enhance Pedestrian and Cyclist Safety Across the State
The California Highway Patrol has been awarded $1.55 million in federal grant funding through the Bicycle and Pedestrian Safety, Education, Enforcement, and Awareness Program.
As Inflation Still Persists, Consumers are Changing Their Behavior, CSUN Prof says
While inflation rates have leveled off from their 2022 peak, high costs are still affecting the day-to-day lives of most people, according to California State University, Northridge marketing professor Mariam Beruchashvili.
Valencia High Freshman Volleyball Team Wins Sylmar JV Championship
The Valencia High School Freshman volleyball team recently showcased their talent and determination as the team claimed the championship title at the 2024 Sylmar Junior Varsity Volleyball Tournament.
California Tracking Increase in Diseases Spread by Mosquitoes
The California Department of Public Health is encouraging Californians to take precautions against diseases spread by mosquitoes after recording six deaths caused by West Nile virus and ongoing transmission in many regions of California.
Today in SCV History (Oct. 2)
1945 - Cattle-rustling "Phantom of Vasquez Rocks" captured [story]
Santa Clarita Launches Spanish Social Media Pages
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the official launch of the city of Santa Clarita's Spanish social media pages on Instagram and Facebook.
Additional Bills Authored by Schiavo Signed by Governor
California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, announced that more key bills in her legislative package were signed by Governor Gavin Newsom over the weekend.
City Launches 2024 Parenting for Prevention Program
Would you like to learn effective ways to discuss drug and alcohol use with your children or students?
Lady Mustangs Break Spirit’s Spirit
In a battle between the last two unbeaten teams in Great Southwest Athletic Conference women's volleyball, The Master's University Mustangs defeated the Ottawa University Arizona Spirit.
No. 11 Canyons Streak at Three, 30-23 Over Santa Barbara
No. 11/12 College of the Canyons defeated visiting Santa Barbara City College by a 30-23 score on Saturday, Sept. 28 to win its third straight game and begin the conference portion of its schedule in victorious fashion.
CalArtians Featured in PST ART Exhibitions Across SoCal
With more than 800 artists participating in more than 70 exhibitions, PST ART launched across the Southern California region featuring a number of artists representing California Institute of the Arts in Valencia.
Oct. 5: Volunteer Boaters Sought for C.A.S.T. Event at Castaic
Cast for Kids at Castaic Lake is looking for boaters to volunteer their services on Saturday, Oct. 5 at Castaic Lake.
Mayor Cameron Smyth | State of the City 2024
As we reflect on 2024, it’s clear that this year has been one of remarkable progress and community enhancement. From the opening of Skyline Ranch Park to the near completion of the Valencia Community Center, we’ve been hard at work shaping a brighter future for all of our residents.
Looking Toward Week Three in Foothill League Football
As the third week of Foothill League football games approaches, one team is clearly out front, while the others are full of surprises.
Oct. 26-27: Mission Opera Presents ‘Cold Sassy Tree’
Santa Clarita’s opera company, Mission Opera opens its seventh season with "Cold Sassy Tree" by Carlisle Floyd, an American opera in English.
Written Test Requirement Eliminated for Seniors Driver’s License Renewals
The California Department of Motor Vehicles has announced that drivers 70-years-old and older in California whose licenses expire in 2024 and beyond will no longer be required to take a written knowledge test beginning Oct. 1.
Hart District Celebrates Five Years of Wellness Centers
The William S. Hart Union High School District is celebrating five years of supporting the mental health and well-being of students through its wellness centers.
Today in SCV History (Oct. 1)
1842 - Proof of discovery: New York Observer (newspaper) reports on gold in Placerita Canyon [story]
