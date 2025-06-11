header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
June 11
1956 - Bill Bonelli incorporates Solemint Water Co., his second of two predecessors of Santa Clarita Water Company [story]
Bonelli
County Public Health’s Ocean Water Warning for June 11
| Wednesday, Jun 11, 2025
Water drop


The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:

BEACH AREA WARNINGS:

-Redondo Beach Pier in Redondo Beach

         100 yards up and down the coast from the pier

-Ramirez Creek at Paradise Cove

         100 yards up and down the coast from the pier

-Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica

         100 yards up and down the coast from the pier.

-Castlerock Storm Drain at Topanga County Beach

         100 yards up and down the coast from the storm drain.

-Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey

         Entire swim area.

-Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro

         Entire swim area.

-The Bel Air Bay Club at Will Rogers State Beach

         100 yards up and down coast of the club border fence.

These warnings have been issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.

BEACH AREAS NOW CLEARED:

Warnings have been lifted for the following beach areas where recent sample results identified water quality levels within State standards:

-Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24-hours a day on the County’s beach hotline: 1-800-525-5662. To view map of impacted locations and for more information please visit: PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.

If you have any questions, please contact us at (626) 430-5360

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24- hours a day on the County’s beach closure hotline: 1-800- 525-5662. To view map of impacted locations and for more information please visit: PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.

If you have any questions, please contact us at (626) 430-5360.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

County Public Health’s Ocean Water Warning for June 11

County Public Health’s Ocean Water Warning for June 11
Wednesday, Jun 11, 2025
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
FULL STORY...

LA County Library Reveals New Auto-Renewal and Overdue Notification Process

LA County Library Reveals New Auto-Renewal and Overdue Notification Process
Wednesday, Jun 11, 2025
In our efforts to improve borrower experience and avoid unnecessary fees, LA County Library will introduce an automatic renewal system which started on June 10, 2025.
FULL STORY...

Chief of Probation Department Applauds Charges in Drug Smuggling Case Involving Deputy Probation Officer

Chief of Probation Department Applauds Charges in Drug Smuggling Case Involving Deputy Probation Officer
Wednesday, Jun 11, 2025
The Los Angeles County Probation Department commends the swift and thorough work of the District Attorney’s Office and the Department’s own Internal Affairs Bureau in investigating and charging Deputy Probation Officer Michael Solis with multiple felonies related to the alleged smuggling of alprazolam into Barry J. Nidorf Juvenile Hall.
FULL STORY...

CHP Expands Ranks with 133 New Officers

CHP Expands Ranks with 133 New Officers
Tuesday, Jun 10, 2025
The California Highway Patrol has welcomed 133 new officers who completed 26 weeks of intensive training at the CHP Academy in West Sacramento.
FULL STORY...

L.A. County Budget Cuts to Impact Castaic Lake

L.A. County Budget Cuts to Impact Castaic Lake
Tuesday, Jun 10, 2025
Norma E. García-González, director, County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation announced Tuesday some important updates to L.A. County's $22.2 million budget reduction.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
June 17: SCV Water Holds Special Board Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will be holding a special board meeting Tuesday, June 17.
June 17: SCV Water Holds Special Board Meeting
County Public Health’s Ocean Water Warning for June 11
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
County Public Health’s Ocean Water Warning for June 11
LA County Library Reveals New Auto-Renewal and Overdue Notification Process
In our efforts to improve borrower experience and avoid unnecessary fees, LA County Library will introduce an automatic renewal system which started on June 10, 2025.
LA County Library Reveals New Auto-Renewal and Overdue Notification Process
WalletHub: May 2025 Changes in Inflation by City
With the year-over-year inflation rate at 2.4% in May - a month when the effects of higher tariffs were starting to become more widespread, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its updated report on the Changes in Inflation by City, as well as expert commentary.
WalletHub: May 2025 Changes in Inflation by City
Chief of Probation Department Applauds Charges in Drug Smuggling Case Involving Deputy Probation Officer
The Los Angeles County Probation Department commends the swift and thorough work of the District Attorney’s Office and the Department’s own Internal Affairs Bureau in investigating and charging Deputy Probation Officer Michael Solis with multiple felonies related to the alleged smuggling of alprazolam into Barry J. Nidorf Juvenile Hall.
Chief of Probation Department Applauds Charges in Drug Smuggling Case Involving Deputy Probation Officer
The Michaels Companies, Inc. Acquires JOANN Intellectual Property and Private Label Brands
The Michaels Companies, Inc. today announced it has successfully completed the acquisition of the intellectual property and private label brands of JOANN, including the development of the beloved Big Twist brands as part of the Michaels portfolio.
The Michaels Companies, Inc. Acquires JOANN Intellectual Property and Private Label Brands
SCV Water Releases 2025 Annual Consumer Confidence Report
SCV Water’s 2025 Annual Consumer Confidence Report is now available. This year’s report, in partnership with Los Angeles County Waterworks District #36, shows that water provided by the Agency to customers continued to meet or surpass rigorous State and Federal drinking water compliance standards in 2024. 
SCV Water Releases 2025 Annual Consumer Confidence Report
Today in SCV History (June 11)
1956 - Bill Bonelli incorporates Solemint Water Co., his second of two predecessors of Santa Clarita Water Company [story]
Bonelli
June 12-15: Dumas-Stenson Thespians Return to The MAIN with ‘Connie’
The Dumas-Stenson Thespians return to The MAIN with "Connie," Thursday, June 12, thru Sunday, June 15.
June 12-15: Dumas-Stenson Thespians Return to The MAIN with ‘Connie’
July 9: VEG ER for Pets Grand Opening, Ribbon Cutting
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for a grand opening ribbon cutting at Veterinary Emergency Group ER for Pets, Wednesday, July 9 at 11:30 a.m.
July 9: VEG ER for Pets Grand Opening, Ribbon Cutting
Dig Deep Theatre, Santa Clarita Shakespeare Raise Funds for Eaton Fire Relief
Dig Deep Theatre and Santa Clarita Shakespeare presented an evening of monologues and songs to a packed house at The MAIN in Santa Clarita on Wednesday, June 4, with all proceeds benefiting the Eaton Fire Relief & Recovery Fund.
Dig Deep Theatre, Santa Clarita Shakespeare Raise Funds for Eaton Fire Relief
CHP Expands Ranks with 133 New Officers
The California Highway Patrol has welcomed 133 new officers who completed 26 weeks of intensive training at the CHP Academy in West Sacramento.
CHP Expands Ranks with 133 New Officers
L.A. County Budget Cuts to Impact Castaic Lake
Norma E. García-González, director, County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation announced Tuesday some important updates to L.A. County's $22.2 million budget reduction.
L.A. County Budget Cuts to Impact Castaic Lake
June 14: ‘Cars, Coffee & Art’ Artist Reception
In celebration of Father's Day, all month long, Teacision Art Gallery will host the "Cars, Coffee & Art" exhibition along with an artist reception, 7-9 p.m. Saturday, June 14.
June 14: ‘Cars, Coffee & Art’ Artist Reception
SCV Water Adopts Budget For Fiscal Years 2025/26, 2026/27
Following a series of public committee and Board meetings, SCV Water adopted its biennial budget for fiscal years 2025/26 and 2026/27 in June.
SCV Water Adopts Budget For Fiscal Years 2025/26, 2026/27
June 26: SCV Chamber’s 2025 Business Expo
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce the return of one of the valley’s most anticipated community events—the 2025 Business Expo—taking place on Thursday, June 26 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Valencia Town Center at the old Canyons entrance.
June 26: SCV Chamber’s 2025 Business Expo
June 14: Virginia Miranda Artist Reception, Auction at Valencia Town Center
Artist Virginia Miranda will hold a artist reception beginning 3 p.m. Saturday, June 14 followed by the conclusion to the ongoing auction at 7 p.m. at Valencia Town Center.
June 14: Virginia Miranda Artist Reception, Auction at Valencia Town Center
Arrest Made in Alleged Plum Canyon Park Sexual Assault
On June 6, 2025, detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Victims Bureau began investigating the circumstances surrounding a sexual assault by 20-year-old De’Angelo Lee Rivera.
Arrest Made in Alleged Plum Canyon Park Sexual Assault
June 18: SBDC Webinar on Monetizing Your YouTube Channel
The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons will offer a free webinar, "Monetizing Your YouTube Channel," on Wednesday, June 18 from 12-1 p.m.
June 18: SBDC Webinar on Monetizing Your YouTube Channel
June 13-15: SCAA Anything Goes Pop-Up Show
The Santa Clarita Artists Association is hosting the second weekend of an open-themed pop-up event featuring SCAA artists June 13-15, where "Anything Goes."
June 13-15: SCAA Anything Goes Pop-Up Show
CSUN Cell, Microbiology Professor Awarded Fulbright Scholarship
Cell and molecular biologist Chhandak Basu, a professor at California State University, Northridge, is an expert in plant and microbial cellular responses to climate change and environmental extremes.
CSUN Cell, Microbiology Professor Awarded Fulbright Scholarship
DMV Launches Commercial Driver’s License Online Renewal
As part of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s commitment to making state services more effective and efficient, the California Department of Motor Vehicles launched Tuesday online renewal for commercial driver’s licenses.
DMV Launches Commercial Driver’s License Online Renewal
Today in SCV History (June 10)
1893 - Academy Award winner Hattie McDaniel (Mammy, "Gone with the Wind") born in Wichita, Kans.; entertained in Val Verde [story]
Hattie McDaniel
SCVNews.com