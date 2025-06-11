County Public Health’s Ocean Water Warning for June 11

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:

BEACH AREA WARNINGS:

-Redondo Beach Pier in Redondo Beach

100 yards up and down the coast from the pier

-Ramirez Creek at Paradise Cove

100 yards up and down the coast from the pier

-Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica

100 yards up and down the coast from the pier.

-Castlerock Storm Drain at Topanga County Beach

100 yards up and down the coast from the storm drain.

-Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey

Entire swim area.

-Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro

Entire swim area.

-The Bel Air Bay Club at Will Rogers State Beach

100 yards up and down coast of the club border fence.

These warnings have been issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.

BEACH AREAS NOW CLEARED:

Warnings have been lifted for the following beach areas where recent sample results identified water quality levels within State standards:

-Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24-hours a day on the County’s beach hotline: 1-800-525-5662. To view map of impacted locations and for more information please visit: PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/ Beach/.

If you have any questions, please contact us at (626) 430-5360

