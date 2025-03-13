header image

1882 - Henry Mayo Newhall dies at 56 of erysipelas he contracted in SCV, his immune system having been weakened by malaria 2 years earlier [story]
Henry M. Newhall
County Raises Awareness of Mental Health Crisis Support Teams
| Thursday, Mar 13, 2025
ACR_Bus_Shelter_Mockup

The Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health has launched a new campaign to increase awareness of the Department’s Alternative Crisis Response Program and to foster trust in the program’s Field Intervention Teams which serve as the county’s first responders for mental health crisis support.

“Ensuring that individuals in mental health crises receive the proper care and support they need is essential for the well-being of our communities and is critical in supporting the County’s commitment to a Care First approach,” said Los Angeles County Chair Pro Tem and First District County Supervisor Hilda L. Solis. “The launch of the Alternative Crisis Response campaign will help raise awareness of our Field Intervention Teams, which provide immediate, compassionate, and professional mental health assistance, 24/7. By expanding these services, we are creating a safer, more supportive environment for those in need and allowing law enforcement to focus on other public safety priorities.”

“For too long, 9-1-1 was the only place to call for help when someone experienced a mental health crisis. Now, the County has teams of unarmed, trained mental health professionals who are responding directly to people in crisis — twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week,” said Fourth District County Supervisor Janice Hahn. “By encouraging more people to call these teams, we can not only get more people mental healthcare and treatment, we can allow law enforcement to focus where they are truly needed.”

The media campaign consists of a public awareness video, billboards, posters, social media assets, and an updated webpage at dmh.lacounty.gov/acr, highlighting various Field Intervention Team members who apply their skills and experience with mental health in helping individuals and families during a crisis.

“Through this campaign, LACDMH is able to feature our compassionate mental health professionals who arrive at your doorstep when there is a mental health emergency,” said LACDMH Director Dr. Lisa H. Wong. “From registered nurses and psychologists to community health workers and social workers, our caring and skilled team members provide a calming presence. We feel it is vitally important to increase the public’s awareness of this resource and emphasize the need to provide individuals in crisis with an alternative to a law enforcement response, 24/7, anywhere in the County.”

In L.A. County, mental health crisis support is accessible through the Department’s 24/7 Help Line at 800-854-7771. The Help Line offers local crisis support, appointments and referrals, substance use disorder services and veteran and military family support. After contact through the Help Line, call center team members will determine the best resource to help the individual, and, if appropriate, dispatch Field Intervention Team members to the caller’s location.

“Field Intervention Teams arrive in pairs with one mental health clinician and one community health worker, without sirens, in plain clothes and with an L.A. County ID badge,” said Reuben Wilson, ACR Program Implementation Manager. “Once on-site, the team engages with family members or loved ones and the person in crisis to better understand the situation, de-escalate the crisis and stabilize the scene. The team will determine the next steps for best keeping them safe.”

After de-escalating the situation, the Alternative Crisis Response Program provides care in the least restrictive level of care possible. If needed, people experiencing a mental health crisis may go to a psychiatric urgent care for short-term stabilization or a crisis residential treatment program for rehabilitative and psychiatric support services.

LACDMH’s Alternative Crisis Response Program is coming off its most successful year to date. In 2024, Field Intervention Team members were dispatched 21,000 times which is up 35% from 2023 with 94% of those calls resolved without law enforcement involvement.

To meet increasing countywide demand for this resource, the Alternative Crisis Response Program has doubled capacity over the last two years to include 71 Field Intervention Teams.
April 5: Free HHW, E-Waste Disposal at COC
Safely dispose of household hazardous waste and electronic waste for free 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. Saturday, April 5 at the College of the Canyons Valencia Campus, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
April 5: Free HHW, E-Waste Disposal at COC
Three from SCV Earn Music Center Spotlight Recognition
The Music Center has announced 113 of Southern California’s most talented high school students have advanced in The Music Center’s 37th Annual Spotlight program, which includes three students from the Santa Clarita Valley.
Three from SCV Earn Music Center Spotlight Recognition
TMU Track Opens Outdoor Season at Oxy
The track and field teams at The Master's University began their 2025 outdoor campaign at the Occidental Spring Break Classic on Saturday, March 8. Multiple qualifiers were added and a school record fell in the men's 4x100m relay.
TMU Track Opens Outdoor Season at Oxy
Schiavo Introduces Bill to Improve Evacuation in At-Risk Areas
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo has announced the introduction of the Roads to Resilience Act, AB 1132, a piece of legislation designed to prioritize the needs of communities disproportionately impacted by climate disasters.
Schiavo Introduces Bill to Improve Evacuation in At-Risk Areas
Cougars Pick Up First Conference Win 10-5 Over Citrus
College of the Canyons baseball claimed its first conference win in a 10-5 affair over Citrus College at Mike Gillespie Field on Tuesday, March 10.
Cougars Pick Up First Conference Win 10-5 Over Citrus
CalArtians Named Opera America 2025 Prize Winners, Grantees
Opera America, a nonprofit that supports opera in the United States, recently announced the 2025 recipients of two of its prestigious distinctions: the 2025 Robert L.B. Tobin Director-Designer Prize and the Discovery Grants from its Opera Grants for Women Composers program.
CalArtians Named Opera America 2025 Prize Winners, Grantees
St. Clare’s Catholic Church Annual Lenten Fish Fry
The 47th Annual St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church Lenten Fish Fry opened for the season on Friday, March 7, and sold out within hours. It will continue every Friday through April 11.
St. Clare’s Catholic Church Annual Lenten Fish Fry
Thurmond Calls for Support of SB502 to Increase Educator Workforce Housing
California State Department of Education State Superintendent Tony Thurmond is sponsoring legislation, Senate Bill 502, to help local educational agencies across California address the housing affordability crisis by providing critical funding to support the development of housing for educators and school employees.
Thurmond Calls for Support of SB502 to Increase Educator Workforce Housing
Valladares’ ‘Home for Heroes Act’ Clears Girst Major Hurdle
The Senate Committee on Revenue and Taxation unanimously passed Sen. Suzette Valladares’ (R-Santa Clarita) Senate Bill 23 – the “Home for Heroes Act” – from committee on a 5-0, bipartisan vote of approval.
Valladares’ ‘Home for Heroes Act’ Clears Girst Major Hurdle
March 18: SCV Water Special, Regular Board Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will hold a special board meeting on Tuesday, March 18 starting at 5 p.m. followed by the regular board meeting at 6 p.m.
March 18: SCV Water Special, Regular Board Meeting
March 14: The Tavern Brawlers Present “A Couple of Blaguards” at The MAIN
The hilarious and heartfelt production, "A Couple of Blaguards", is coming to The MAIN from Friday, March 14, to Sunday, March 23, just in time for Saint Patrick’s Day.
March 14: The Tavern Brawlers Present “A Couple of Blaguards” at The MAIN
Today in SCV History (March 12)
1928 - St. Francis Dam collapses at 11:57:30 PM, killing an estimated 411 people from Saugus to the sea. America's deadliest civil engineering failure of the 20th Century [stories & photos]
St. Francis Dam
TMU Swim Takes Championships at Nationals
The Master's University's Katherine Dyer finished second in the 100-free and Dylan Crane grabbed seventh on the final night of the 2025 NAIA Swimming & Diving National Championships in Elkhart, Ind., March 5-8.
TMU Swim Takes Championships at Nationals
Ken Striplin | Uncovering Santa Clarita’s Hidden History in Our Parks
Our community is rich with history, blending the spirit of the Old West with the history of our great nation, especially in our parks. When Santa Clarita incorporated in 1987, we only had eight parks. Today, we are home to more than three dozen, and this year, we are excited to welcome not just two new parks.
Ken Striplin | Uncovering Santa Clarita’s Hidden History in Our Parks
March 13: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Meets on Arts Education Plan
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, March 13, at 6 p.m., in Council Chambers at City Hall.
March 13: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Meets on Arts Education Plan
Mustangs Volleyball Takes Three-Set Win over #10 BenU
The Master's University men's volleyball team picked up its second consecutive conference win on the road with a 25-20, 25-17, 25-19 win over Benedictine Mesa Saturday afternoon, March 8 in Mesa, Ariz.
Mustangs Volleyball Takes Three-Set Win over #10 BenU
Canyons Back in Top Spot with Fourth Conference Win
College of the Canyons men's golf returned to the winner's circle at the Western State Conference event at Rio Bravo Country Club on Monday, March 10, with the Cougars taking a four-stroke victory ahead of runner-up Ventura College.
Canyons Back in Top Spot with Fourth Conference Win
Flood Watch Issued by NWS for Santa Clarita Valley, Southern California
A flood watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for the Santa Clarita Valley from 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 12 to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 13.
Flood Watch Issued by NWS for Santa Clarita Valley, Southern California
