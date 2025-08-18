County Receives $5.1 Million to Advance Living Shoreline Projects

Projects to restore and protect Dockweiler, Zuma and Redondo beaches for future generations are moving ahead, thanks to $5.1 million in Measure A funds.

“We’re working with nature to protect what matters most: the beaches that connect us, support our ecosystems and serve our communities,” Department of Beaches and Harbors Director Gary Jones said. “These projects reflect our commitment to resilience, preservation and equity.”

The grant from the Regional Park and Open Space District will fund the next phase of planning and design of “living shoreline” projects at each of the three beaches. DBH launched the projects in 2024 and is close to finishing a feasibility study that helped shape their design.

“Measure A was created by L.A. County voters to ensure every community has access to safe, healthy and resilient public spaces,” said Norma E. García-González, Director of the County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation and Director of the Regional Park and Open Space District. “These living shoreline projects are a powerful example of how we can work with nature to protect our coast, strengthen climate resilience and preserve public beach access for generations to come. By investing in science-based, community-driven solutions, we’re making sure our coastline remains a place of connection, recreation and refuge for all.”

Living shoreline projects use native plants to restore dunes and shoreline habitats that naturally protect the coast from rising seas and stronger storms. By protecting the coastline, the projects will also ensure public access to the beach, especially for families and communities who rely on these spaces for relaxation, recreation and relief from extreme heat, for years to come.

RPOSD approved over $5 million in Measure A funding for the planning and design phases of three projects:

Zuma Beach Living Shoreline Project, Malibu: $3.1 million

Widen the beach, create new dune habitat and enhance existing dune habitat. Sand placed at Zuma Beach is expected to naturally migrate downcoast and widen Point Dume Beach.

Dockweiler State Beach Living Shoreline Project, Playa del Rey: $230,000

Add low sand barrier along the bike path to keep sand out of parking lots and restore and enhance existing dune habitat by installing sand fencing, removing non-native species, seeding with native plants and building new access paths.

Redondo Beach Living Shoreline Project, Redondo Beach: $1.7 million

Widen the beach between the Redondo Beach Pier and Topaz groin and create new dune habitat.

Each project will now move into design development and environmental review, with an aim to start construction in the coming years. Community engagement will be a key part of the process, including public meetings, email updates and presentations to local groups, to ensure transparency and help shape the design of each project.

The living shoreline projects are key pieces of DBH’s broader Coastal Resilience Initiative to protect beaches through science, partnerships and public participation.

To learn more about the county’s Coastal Resilience Initiative and living shoreline projects, sign up for email updates about project milestones and community engagement opportunities. Join us in building a more resilient L.A. County coastline at beaches.lacounty.gov/coastal- resilience.

