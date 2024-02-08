header image

February 8
1990 - Rock 'n' Roller Del Shannon, whose hit "Runaway" topped the charts in April 1961, found dead at home in Sand Canyon [story]
Del Shannon
County Regional Parks, Nature Centers Under Hard Closure Through Friday
| Thursday, Feb 8, 2024
ParkClosures

Click on photo to enlarge flyer.

Due to the recent storms, Los Angeles County regional parks and nature centers, including Placerita Canyon Nature Center, Vasquez Rocks and Castaic Lake, will continue to be under a hard closure this week through Friday.

For your protection, and protection of park resources, please avoid the area.

Feel free to call the the Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation Department at (661) 268-0840 with any questions.

Hard Closures
Barger Urges Relocation Aid for Those Affected by Chiquita Canyon Landfill Odors

Barger Urges Relocation Aid for Those Affected by Chiquita Canyon Landfill Odors
Thursday, Feb 8, 2024
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, called on Chiquita Canyon Landfill Thursday to provide relocation assistance services to residents from surrounding communities who request it. 
FULL STORY...

L.A. County Begins Initial Steps Toward Recovery Following Recent Storms

L.A. County Begins Initial Steps Toward Recovery Following Recent Storms
Thursday, Feb 8, 2024
Los Angeles County is preparing to begin the initial activities to support residents with their individual recovery efforts following the recent storms.
FULL STORY...

County Launches Homeless Services Division To Reduce Veteran Homelessness

County Launches Homeless Services Division To Reduce Veteran Homelessness
Wednesday, Feb 7, 2024
The Los Angeles County Department of Military and Veterans Affairs  will officially launch its Homeless Services Division
FULL STORY...

DACC Celebrates Spay, Neuter Awareness Month

DACC Celebrates Spay, Neuter Awareness Month
Wednesday, Feb 7, 2024
The County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control is excited to announce its participation in two significant awareness campaigns: Spay and Neuter Awareness Month and Responsible Pet Owners Month.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Feb.13: City Council Scheduled to Discuss Storage Services, Sidewalk Repairs
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a special meeting Tuesday, Feb. 13 at 5 p.m., followed immediately by the city council's regular meeting at 6 p.m.
Feb.13: City Council Scheduled to Discuss Storage Services, Sidewalk Repairs
Lady Cougs Remain Unbeaten with 5-3 Win at Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD — College of the Canyons had to beat the weather just to play its road match at Bakersfield College on Tuesday, finding just enough sunshine to emerge with a 5-3 conference victory and remain undefeated on the season.
Lady Cougs Remain Unbeaten with 5-3 Win at Bakersfield
Former TMU Standout Stephanie Soares Signs WNBA Contract
Former Lady Mustang Stephanie Soares has signed a contract with the Dallas Wings of the WNBA  to begin her professional career.
Former TMU Standout Stephanie Soares Signs WNBA Contract
Iconic ‘Love Boat’ Cast Reuniting for Princess Cruises
Princess Cruises, known for its integral role as the ocean-going co-star in the iconic "The Love Boat" series, has officially unveiled a second themed cruise, reuniting cast members from the original show.
Iconic ‘Love Boat’ Cast Reuniting for Princess Cruises
COC Names Aaliyah Garcia, Oscar Patron Athletes of the Week
College of the Canyons student-athletes Aaliyah Garcia (women's basketball) and Oscar Patron (baseball) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Jan. 29 to Feb. 3.
COC Names Aaliyah Garcia, Oscar Patron Athletes of the Week
Have Your Kids ‘Read to a Dog’ at Santa Clarita Public Library
Foster your child’s love of reading with a ‘paws-itive’ activity and join the Santa Clarita Public Library for "Read to a Dog!"
Have Your Kids ‘Read to a Dog’ at Santa Clarita Public Library
Trader Joes Recalls Certain Products Over Listeria Concerns
Trader Joe’s  is recalling certain products containing cotija cheese, as the cheese used to make these products has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems.
Trader Joes Recalls Certain Products Over Listeria Concerns
Feb 27: CHP Virtual Hiring Seminar
Join the California Highway Patrol online for its hiring seminar Feb. 27, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., via Zoom.
Feb 27: CHP Virtual Hiring Seminar
Findings of Community Air Quality Impact of Chiquita Canyon Landfill
Los Angeles County today released findings from an independent health risk evaluation of the short, and potential long-term health impacts to nearby residents from exposure to landfill gases created by the odor incident at Chiquita Canyon Landfill.
Findings of Community Air Quality Impact of Chiquita Canyon Landfill
Feb. 11: Anti-Racism Coalition Hosts Sunday Forum with Santa Clarita NAACP
As part of its celebration of Black History Month, the Anti-Racism Coalition of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church will welcome members of Santa Clarita’s chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People to their 10:30 a.m. worship service on Sunday, Feb. 11.
Feb. 11: Anti-Racism Coalition Hosts Sunday Forum with Santa Clarita NAACP
Feb. 23: WEWIL Collaborative Hosts ‘Mastering Business’ Workshop
WeWil Collaborative, a local organization that empowers women with professional development, growth, and connections through workshops and community, is thrilled to announce their next online workshop.
Feb. 23: WEWIL Collaborative Hosts ‘Mastering Business’ Workshop
Applications for ‘The Big Idea SCV’ Closing Soon
The re-launch of “The Big Idea SCV,” is fast approaching and applications for students is closing soon later this month. 
Applications for ‘The Big Idea SCV’ Closing Soon
It’s Valen-time to Upgrade to a REAL ID
More than 17 million Californians now have a REAL ID, an increase of 138,835 from the previous month, according to California Department of Motor Vehicles  data.
It’s Valen-time to Upgrade to a REAL ID
Children’s Bureau Seeks SCV Foster Families
Children’s Bureau is seeking foster families and now offers two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.
Children’s Bureau Seeks SCV Foster Families
New Research Conducted by CSUN Prof Reveals Impacts of Ocean Acidification on Coral Reefs
A years-long study focused on the climate effects on coral reefs by California State University, Northridge marine biologists Peter Edmunds and Robert Carpenter reveals concerns for their future survival.
New Research Conducted by CSUN Prof Reveals Impacts of Ocean Acidification on Coral Reefs
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Introduces the New Interactive RIPA Dashboard
Recently, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department introduced a dashboard about the Racial and Identity Profiling Act.  
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Introduces the New Interactive RIPA Dashboard
CSUN Reopening Planetarium Stars Show to the Public
The reopening of California State University Northridge’s planetarium offers visitors a chance to look up at the stars and track the constellations, something not everyone can do in a big city like Los Angeles.  
CSUN Reopening Planetarium Stars Show to the Public
Today in SCV History (Feb. 7)
1919 - First publication of weekly Newhall Signal newspaper, $2 a year [story]
Signal Century
SCVNews.com