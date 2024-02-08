County Regional Parks, Nature Centers Under Hard Closure Through Friday

|
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a special meeting Tuesday, Feb. 13 at 5 p.m., followed immediately by the city council's regular meeting at 6 p.m.
BAKERSFIELD — College of the Canyons had to beat the weather just to play its road match at Bakersfield College on Tuesday, finding just enough sunshine to emerge with a 5-3 conference victory and remain undefeated on the season.
Former Lady Mustang Stephanie Soares has signed a contract with the Dallas Wings of the WNBA to begin her professional career.
Princess Cruises, known for its integral role as the ocean-going co-star in the iconic "The Love Boat" series, has officially unveiled a second themed cruise, reuniting cast members from the original show.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, called on Chiquita Canyon Landfill Thursday to provide relocation assistance services to residents from surrounding communities who request it.
Los Angeles County is preparing to begin the initial activities to support residents with their individual recovery efforts following the recent storms.
College of the Canyons student-athletes Aaliyah Garcia (women's basketball) and Oscar Patron (baseball) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Jan. 29 to Feb. 3.
Due to the recent storms, Los Angeles County regional parks and nature centers, including Placerita Canyon Nature Center, Vasquez Rocks and Castaic Lake, will continue to be under a hard closure this week through Friday.
Foster your child’s love of reading with a ‘paws-itive’ activity and join the Santa Clarita Public Library for "Read to a Dog!"
Trader Joe’s is recalling certain products containing cotija cheese, as the cheese used to make these products has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems.
Join the California Highway Patrol online for its hiring seminar Feb. 27, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., via Zoom.
1990
- Rock 'n' Roller Del Shannon, whose hit "Runaway" topped the charts in April 1961, found dead at home in Sand Canyon [story
Los Angeles County today released findings from an independent health risk evaluation of the short, and potential long-term health impacts to nearby residents from exposure to landfill gases created by the odor incident at Chiquita Canyon Landfill.
The Los Angeles County Department of Military and Veterans Affairs will officially launch its Homeless Services Division
As part of its celebration of Black History Month, the Anti-Racism Coalition of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church will welcome members of Santa Clarita’s chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People to their 10:30 a.m. worship service on Sunday, Feb. 11.
WeWil Collaborative, a local organization that empowers women with professional development, growth, and connections through workshops and community, is thrilled to announce their next online workshop.
The re-launch of “The Big Idea SCV,” is fast approaching and applications for students is closing soon later this month.
More than 17 million Californians now have a REAL ID, an increase of 138,835 from the previous month, according to California Department of Motor Vehicles data.
Children’s Bureau is seeking foster families and now offers two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.
A years-long study focused on the climate effects on coral reefs by California State University, Northridge marine biologists Peter Edmunds and Robert Carpenter reveals concerns for their future survival.
The County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control is excited to announce its participation in two significant awareness campaigns: Spay and Neuter Awareness Month and Responsible Pet Owners Month.
Recently, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department introduced a dashboard about the Racial and Identity Profiling Act.
The reopening of California State University Northridge’s planetarium offers visitors a chance to look up at the stars and track the constellations, something not everyone can do in a big city like Los Angeles.
1919
- First publication of weekly Newhall Signal newspaper, $2 a year [story
