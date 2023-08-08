header image

1769 - Portolá expedition crosses Newhall Pass near Elsmere Canyon, camps at Chaguayanga village (Rye Canyon/Castaic Junction). [story]
Portola
County Releases Draft of L.A. County Water Plan
| Tuesday, Aug 8, 2023
la county water plan

Los Angeles County Public Works has announced the public release of the draft Los Angeles County Water Plan.

The county Water Plan envisions a resilient and reliable water supply for Los Angeles County. As water management agencies in the region strive to solve regional water supply challenges, the county Water Plan will set the stage for interagency partnership and collaboration to best leverage regional resources.

The vision of the county Water Plan, to articulate a shared, inclusive, regional path forward to sustainably achieve safe, clean, and reliable water resources for Los Angeles County, can only be achieved through genuine teamwork among water management agencies, local stakeholders and the public.

To that end, L.A. County Public Works strongly encourages all interested agencies, organizations and individuals to comment on the plan, sign up to receive updates on potential strategies and learn more about future involvement opportunities during County Water Plan implementation.

Click here to get involved or sign up for email updates on the county Water Plan website.

To view, download or comment on the draft plan, visit LACountyWaterPlan.org.

Please register to join a virtual Public Information Session to be held on Wednesday, Aug. 9, at 9:30 a.m. The meeting will provide a brief overview of the county Water Plan and how to submit comments. For those who are unable to attend this meeting, please note that the session will be recorded and posted on our website. There will be a 30-day public comment period and the deadline to submit comments is Monday, Sept. 4.

Click to Register to Attend the Public Information Session.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
Red Cross: Donation Shortfall May Impact Blood Supply

Red Cross: Donation Shortfall May Impact Blood Supply
Tuesday, Aug 8, 2023
The American Red Cross has seen a shortfall of about 25,000 blood donations in the first two months of the summer, which makes it hard to keep hospital shelves stocked with lifesaving blood products. By making an appointment to give blood or platelets in August, donors can keep the national blood supply from falling to shortage levels.
FULL STORY...

Supes Form New Entities to Boost Regional Approach to Homelessness Planning

Supes Form New Entities to Boost Regional Approach to Homelessness Planning
Tuesday, Aug 8, 2023
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors have approved a motion introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Hilda L. Solis that accelerates the county’s efforts to tackle homelessness by debuting a new regional approach to deliver solutions, cultivate collaboration and stimulate innovation.
FULL STORY...

Samuel Dixon Partners with Child & Family Center

Samuel Dixon Partners with Child & Family Center
Friday, Aug 4, 2023
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center was awarded funding from Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger and has partnered with Child & Family Center’s Domestic Violence Program to provide vital health care services to individuals and families affected by domestic violence.
FULL STORY...

Construction Prompts Lane Closures on I-5 Near Lake Hughes Road

Construction Prompts Lane Closures on I-5 Near Lake Hughes Road
Friday, Aug 4, 2023
California Department of Transportation advises motorists that some lanes on Interstate 5 will be closed at night for construction north of Lake Hughes Road in northern Los Angeles County, beginning Sunday night, Aug. 6, and continuing until about Aug. 17 on Sunday nights through Thursday nights.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Aug. 21: Deadline to Submit Projects for SCV Make a Difference Day
Make a Difference Day returns to the Santa Clarita Valley on Saturday, Oct. 28. SCV nonprofits and schools are encouraged to submit a project for volunteers to complete on Make a Difference Day.
Aug. 21: Deadline to Submit Projects for SCV Make a Difference Day
Princess Cruises Sets Sail for Antarctica
As a growing number of travelers mull the allure of Antarctica, Princess Cruises, headquartered in Valencia, unveiled four voyages planned for the Seventh Continent for the 2024-2025 season.
Princess Cruises Sets Sail for Antarctica
Red Cross: Donation Shortfall May Impact Blood Supply
The American Red Cross has seen a shortfall of about 25,000 blood donations in the first two months of the summer, which makes it hard to keep hospital shelves stocked with lifesaving blood products. By making an appointment to give blood or platelets in August, donors can keep the national blood supply from falling to shortage levels.
Red Cross: Donation Shortfall May Impact Blood Supply
Supes Form New Entities to Boost Regional Approach to Homelessness Planning
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors have approved a motion introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Hilda L. Solis that accelerates the county’s efforts to tackle homelessness by debuting a new regional approach to deliver solutions, cultivate collaboration and stimulate innovation.
Supes Form New Entities to Boost Regional Approach to Homelessness Planning
Aug. 30: Deadline to Enter SCAA Art Classic
The 33rd Annual Art Classic Fine Arts Competition, a fundraiser hosted by the ​Santa Clarita Artists Association, will be held Sept. 30-Oct. 1 at The Centre in Santa Clarita.
Aug. 30: Deadline to Enter SCAA Art Classic
Game Show ‘Beat the Bridge’ Looking for Contestants
"Beat the Bridge" is a new game show casting for contestants. The show to air on Game Show Network is looking for the ultimate team of three that can work together using their fun pop-culture knowledge to "Beat the Bridge" for a chance to win over $10,000.
Game Show ‘Beat the Bridge’ Looking for Contestants
Henry Mayo Recognized by American Heart Association
For the 11th consecutive year, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital has received the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines - Stroke Gold Plus quality achievement award for its commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines, ultimately leading to more lives saved and reduced disability.
Henry Mayo Recognized by American Heart Association
Elks Lodge Donates 300 Backpacks to Child & Family
The Santa Clarita Elks Lodge 2379 has donated 300 backpacks filled with school supplies to students served by the Child & Family Center in Santa Clarita.
Elks Lodge Donates 300 Backpacks to Child & Family
FYI Hosts Beach Day for Local Foster Youth
Several dozen Santa Clarita Valley youth recently enjoyed a day at the beach thanks to Fostering Youth Independence’s Reconnect and Rejuvenate Day, which gave the youth a chance to enjoy a day away from the stress of daily life.
FYI Hosts Beach Day for Local Foster Youth
CalArts Alum Conducts L.A. Philharmonic at Hollywood Bowl
California Institute of the Arts alum Ryan Bancroft (Music BFA 2011, MFA 2013) conducted the Los Angeles Philharmonic at the Hollywood Bowl
CalArts Alum Conducts L.A. Philharmonic at Hollywood Bowl
Matadors Release 2023 Fall Women’s Tennis Schedule
California State University, Northridge women's tennis coach Gary Victor has announced the Fall portion of the 2023-24 schedule.
Matadors Release 2023 Fall Women’s Tennis Schedule
Abbie Mullins Signs NLI with TMU
Abbie Mullins has signed her National Letter of Intent to continue her basketball career at The Master's University.
Abbie Mullins Signs NLI with TMU
18-Year-Old SCV Mental Health Advocate Graduates from UCLA
As far as she can remember, 18-year-old Azaliah Oduwole, from Santa Clarita, has always helped in every way she could and at every opportunity since she was little.
18-Year-Old SCV Mental Health Advocate Graduates from UCLA
Safe, Affordable After-School Care Available at SCV Boys & Girls Club
As the new school year approaches, parents and caregivers in Santa Clarita Valley are actively searching for a safe, affordable and high-quality after-school program to ensure their children's well-being and success beyond the classroom.
Safe, Affordable After-School Care Available at SCV Boys & Girls Club
Seven Productions Currently Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the seven productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Aug. 7 - Sunday, Aug. 13.
Seven Productions Currently Filming in SCV
Retired Educators Supporting Next Generation with Scholarships
After completing her undergraduate degree, Bonnie Becken went to work as a teacher at the same elementary school she had attended as a child growing up in Burbank.
Retired Educators Supporting Next Generation with Scholarships
Additional ATMs Now Available to California Credit Union Members
California Credit Union announced Monday that it has joined the Allpoint Network, providing an additional 55,000 surcharge-free ATMs for its 170,000 members.
Additional ATMs Now Available to California Credit Union Members
Aug. 9: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will meet for a regular business meeting Wednesday, Aug. 9, at 5 p.m.
Aug. 9: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting
Message from City Manager | Maintaining, Renovating Parks City-Wide
Our city of Santa Clarita takes great pride in being an active, thriving community with a wide range of recreational opportunities.
Message from City Manager | Maintaining, Renovating Parks City-Wide
Aug. 12: Inaugural Cornhole Tournament Benefiting Samuel Dixon
Join the Samuel Dixon Family Health Center for its inaugural Cornhole Tournament Fundraiser Saturday, Aug. 12, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Lucky Luke Brewery in Santa Clarita.
Aug. 12: Inaugural Cornhole Tournament Benefiting Samuel Dixon
Deadline Extended for Expired P-EBT Benefits
The California Department of Social Services has extended the timeframe for families to request the reissuance of expunged CalFresh benefits on their Pandemic EBT (P-EBT 2.0) cards to Aug. 18, 2023.
Deadline Extended for Expired P-EBT Benefits
Today in SCV History (Aug. 7)
1901 - Giant meteor seen over SCV skies; possibly makes landfall in Bouquet-Texas canyon area [story]
meteor
SCVNews.com
