County Releases Draft of L.A. County Water Plan

Los Angeles County Public Works has announced the public release of the draft Los Angeles County Water Plan.

The county Water Plan envisions a resilient and reliable water supply for Los Angeles County. As water management agencies in the region strive to solve regional water supply challenges, the county Water Plan will set the stage for interagency partnership and collaboration to best leverage regional resources.

The vision of the county Water Plan, to articulate a shared, inclusive, regional path forward to sustainably achieve safe, clean, and reliable water resources for Los Angeles County, can only be achieved through genuine teamwork among water management agencies, local stakeholders and the public.

To that end, L.A. County Public Works strongly encourages all interested agencies, organizations and individuals to comment on the plan, sign up to receive updates on potential strategies and learn more about future involvement opportunities during County Water Plan implementation.

Click here to get involved or sign up for email updates on the county Water Plan website.

To view, download or comment on the draft plan, visit LACountyWaterPlan.org.

Please register to join a virtual Public Information Session to be held on Wednesday, Aug. 9, at 9:30 a.m. The meeting will provide a brief overview of the county Water Plan and how to submit comments. For those who are unable to attend this meeting, please note that the session will be recorded and posted on our website. There will be a 30-day public comment period and the deadline to submit comments is Monday, Sept. 4.

Click to Register to Attend the Public Information Session.

