County Reports 35th Case of Pulmonary Injury Due to Vaping

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has reported another new case of serious vaping-related pulmonary injury, bringing the total to 35 cases and one death associated with e-cigarettes in the county.

Public Health officials continue to warn residents about the use of vaping and e-cigarette devices as potentially harmful to proper lung function and urge residents to “STOP VAPING NOW.”

Nationally, there continue to be reports of people showing up in emergency departments with similar lung injury symptoms such as coughing, difficulty breathing, fever, and may have vomiting and diarrhea.

And while the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified Vitamin E acetate as a potential chemical of concern, the cause for this threat remains unknown.

Los Angeles County Cases

* As of December 19, 2019, there is one new reported case, bringing the total to 35 cases of serious vaping-associated pulmonary injury and one death associated with e-cigarettes in the county.

* Approximately two out of three cases reported are in individuals age 25 and younger. Both male and female cases have been reported.

* All but one case reported using both e-cigarette and cannabis-type products, not necessarily at the same time. One reported using flavored liquids only (no nicotine, THC, or CBD). Various devices and products were reported and remain under investigation. No specific vendor, product or substance has been identified as the cause.

Public Health officials continue to urge healthcare providers to be on the alert for signs of severe respiratory illness among patients who recently used vaping products including e-cigarettes and report cases by phone to 626-299-3504.

For more information and weekly county case updates, click here.