1875 - Vasquez lieutenant Clodoveo Chavez reportedly killed by bounty hunters in Arizona Territory [story]
County Residents Urged to Stay Vigilant as Strong Winds, Fire Weather Forecasted
| Thursday, Nov 25, 2021
high alert

The Los Angeles County Office of Emergency Management announced it will be on high alert due to the potential of very strong winds and fire weather conditions that will impact much of our County through Friday morning.

The National Weather Service is predicting dry weather coupled with extreme winds affecting portions of Los Angeles County, with some peak gusts forecasted to reach 60 miles per hour. As a result, power outages and wildfires can strike, making it critical for residents to be aware and prepared.

“These strong Santa Ana wind events require our whole community to be ready, including our world class emergency services and emergency management organizations which will be on high alert starting today,” stated Kevin McGowan, Director of Los Angeles County’s Office of Emergency Management. “Emergency response officials throughout Los Angeles County will stand ready to defend lives and property. But, we also need collaboration from our whole community to stay safe as a region. You can do your part by staying informed and being ready to evacuate at a moment’s notice, especially if you live in canyon, mountain or foothill communities.”

The following safety tips can help County residents prepare themselves, their families and homes for power outages and evacuations:

Plan Ahead: Keep your mobile phone and other devices charged with the ringer on so you can receive and hear emergency alerts throughout the night. Have working flashlights for all family members ready and within reach.

Be Evacuation Ready: Prepare your family, pets and home ahead of time for the possibility of having to evacuate. Park your vehicle facing the street so that you do not have to back out, and in the driveway (to avoid being stuck behind an electricity-operated garage door).

Stay Informed: Sign up for emergency notification systems available in your community. Identify which system is used by your local law enforcement agency for your neighborhood, at your workplace and other places that you or family members frequent. Watch local newscasts and have a battery-operated radio handy so that you can access news if the power goes out.

For more preparedness tips, visit ready.lacounty.gov, follow @ReadyLACounty or dial 2-1-1 to request resources and information.
WDACS Celebrates Caregivers in LA County
Thursday, Nov 25, 2021
Every November in honor of National Family Caregiver Month, Los Angeles County Department Of Workforce Development, Aging and Community Services (WDACS) recognizes the important role of Los Angeles County's caregivers who provide essential care, support and medical assistance to older and dependent adults.
FULL STORY...
Public Health Shares Safe Food Preparation Tips for the Holidays
Thursday, Nov 25, 2021
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health shared how to avoid foodborne illness, also known as food poisoning, with families celebrating the Thanksgiving holiday.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Dec. 4: Antelope Valley Indian Museum Invites All to 10th Annual ‘Holidays on the Homestead’
The Antelope Valley Indian Museum announced it will host the 10th annual Holidays on the Homestead celebration on Saturday, Dec, 4 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
WDACS Celebrates Caregivers in LA County
Every November in honor of National Family Caregiver Month, Los Angeles County Department Of Workforce Development, Aging and Community Services (WDACS) recognizes the important role of Los Angeles County's caregivers who provide essential care, support and medical assistance to older and dependent adults.
Public Health Shares Safe Food Preparation Tips for the Holidays
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health shared how to avoid foodborne illness, also known as food poisoning, with families celebrating the Thanksgiving holiday.
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center Shares Thanksgiving Dinners to Families in Need
Just in time for this Thanksgiving holiday, Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc., in partnership with Christy Smith and Grocery Outlet, donated turkeys, mashed potatoes, corn, stuffing, cranberry sauce, gravy, green beans and additional non-perishables for their annual Thanksgiving Dinner Event on Tuesday, Nov. 23.
Today in SCV History (Nov. 25)
1875 - Vasquez lieutenant Clodoveo Chavez reportedly killed by bounty hunters in Arizona Territory [story]
Social Services Urges Others to ‘Adopt-A-Family’
The season of giving is here, and the Department of Public Social Services  is encouraging the public to consider sponsoring a family as part of its annual holiday Adopt-A-Family Program benefiting low-income families throughout the County of Los Angeles.
Flair Cleaners Holiday Clothing Drive Returns for 19th Year
It’s time to clean our closets for charity and support the Flair Cleaners 19th Annual Holiday Clothing and Shoe Drive Nov. 26 through Dec. 31, 2021.
Princess Cruises Announces New Oceanic Cruises and Beyond
Princess Cruises, the Santa Clarita based cruise line, is announcing new Oceanic destinations, including their longest ever World Cruise.
State Superintendent to Highlight Best Practices to Support Literacy
As part of an ongoing effort to help students recover from learning loss, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond will host a town hall to spotlight best practices and secure new ideas to support literacy and biliteracy goals.
COC Music Presents Fall Electronica Concert
The College of the Canyons music department will present its fall “Electronica Musique” show on Tuesday, Nov. 30 at 7 p.m. at the Black Box Theater.
Today in SCV History (Nov. 24)
2003 - Ruth Newhall, longtime co-owner/editor of The Signal, dies in Berkeley [story]
Danielle Salcedo First CCCAA Individual State Champ in COC Women’s XC History
College of the Canyons freshman Danielle Salcedo ran down history on Saturday, clocking a program-record time of 17.54.9 on the 5K course at Woodward Park to become the first California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) Women’s Cross Country Individual State Champion in school history.
County Extends Application Deadline for Small Business Rent Relief Grant Project
Los Angeles County, in partnership with the National Development Council, announced that it has extended the application deadline for its small business rent relief grant project to Sunday, Nov. 28.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Public Health Notes Vaccination Disparities Among Children 5 to 11
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials confirmed Tuesday 29 new deaths and 725 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 38,802 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Nov. 24: Cold Weather Alert Issued for SCV, AV
The Los Angeles County Health Officer issued a Cold Weather Alert for the Santa Clarita Valley and Antelope Valley due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures with wind chill temperatures expected to be below 32 degrees Fahrenheit.
CHP to Kick off Maximum Enforcement Period During Thanksgiving Weekend
The California Highway Patrol reminds everyone to put safety ahead of turkey and trimmings this Thanksgiving as it kicks off its annual Maximum Enforcement Period beginning Wednesday, Nov. 24 through Sunday, Nov. 28.
CHP Working to Combat Organized Retail Crime with Task Force
With the holiday shopping season in full swing, the California Highway Patrol announced it will be collaborating with local law enforcement agencies to aggressively investigate organized retail crimes, make arrests and recover stolen merchandise from brick-and-mortar and online retail stores throughout the state.
CDPH Concludes Valencia Branch COVID Lab Inspection, Investigation
The California Department of Public Health released the results of a routine inspection and a complaint investigation of the Valencia Branch Laboratory on Monday, Nov. 22.
Valencia High Marching Band, Color Guard Make it to the SCSBOA Championships
The Valencia High School Marching Band and Color Guard competed in the Southern California School Band and Orchestra Association (SCSBOA) Field Show Championships on Saturday, Nov. 20.
‘Theatre in a Week’ Holiday Edition Returns to The MAIN
Comedy is coming to town! The MAIN in Old Town Newhall announced the return of Barry Agin’s production “Theatre in a Week” from Dec. 10 - 12.
Today in SCV History (Nov. 23)
1931 - Fall Roundup held at Hoot Gibson's Saugus Rodeo [story]
Twelve Productions Currently Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the 12 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Nov. 22 - Sunday, Nov. 28:
