County Residents Urged to Stay Vigilant as Strong Winds, Fire Weather Forecasted

The Los Angeles County Office of Emergency Management announced it will be on high alert due to the potential of very strong winds and fire weather conditions that will impact much of our County through Friday morning.

The National Weather Service is predicting dry weather coupled with extreme winds affecting portions of Los Angeles County, with some peak gusts forecasted to reach 60 miles per hour. As a result, power outages and wildfires can strike, making it critical for residents to be aware and prepared.

“These strong Santa Ana wind events require our whole community to be ready, including our world class emergency services and emergency management organizations which will be on high alert starting today,” stated Kevin McGowan, Director of Los Angeles County’s Office of Emergency Management. “Emergency response officials throughout Los Angeles County will stand ready to defend lives and property. But, we also need collaboration from our whole community to stay safe as a region. You can do your part by staying informed and being ready to evacuate at a moment’s notice, especially if you live in canyon, mountain or foothill communities.”

The following safety tips can help County residents prepare themselves, their families and homes for power outages and evacuations:

– Plan Ahead: Keep your mobile phone and other devices charged with the ringer on so you can receive and hear emergency alerts throughout the night. Have working flashlights for all family members ready and within reach.

– Be Evacuation Ready: Prepare your family, pets and home ahead of time for the possibility of having to evacuate. Park your vehicle facing the street so that you do not have to back out, and in the driveway (to avoid being stuck behind an electricity-operated garage door).

– Stay Informed: Sign up for emergency notification systems available in your community. Identify which system is used by your local law enforcement agency for your neighborhood, at your workplace and other places that you or family members frequent. Watch local newscasts and have a battery-operated radio handy so that you can access news if the power goes out.

For more preparedness tips, visit ready.lacounty.gov, follow @ReadyLACounty or dial 2-1-1 to request resources and information.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...