header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny
59°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 10
1877 - Newhall School District formed, upon petition of J.F. Powell and 47 others [story]
Newhall School kids
County Restricts Restaurants’ Use of Disposable Utensils
| Wednesday, May 10, 2023
singleuse plastics

Starting May 1 restaurants in unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County can no longer distribute single-use serviceware that is not compostable or recyclable, unless the customer requests the items.

The ordinance adopted by the County of Los Angeles Board of Supervisors on April 19, 2022 supports county efforts to address litter in communities and waterways, helps achieve surface water quality standards and serves the county goals for waste reduction and the board-adopted priority of sustainability.

This ordinance applies to food facilities and retail establishments that are located within the unincorporated area of the county, as well as to food facilities located within County facilities.

Read the full ordinance text here.

Provisions in effect:

–Prohibits food facilities such as restaurants, cafeterias, food trucks, etc. located in the unincorporated areas from providing single use foodware accessories (e.g. straws, forks, condiment packets, napkins, etc.) to customers unless the customer requests them.

–Requires full-service restaurants to use multiservice utensils (i.e., reusable foodware) for dine-in customers

–Requires online food-ordering businesses to include on their platforms a way for food facilities to offer single use foodware accessories so customers may select which accessories, if any, they choose to be packaged with their order.

Also of May 1, phasing in of the following begins:

–Requires that single-use articles that food facilities provide to customers with ready-to-eat food, such as food containers, cups, dishes and accessories, be either compostable or recyclable.

–Prohibits the retail sale of products made from expanded polystyrene (also known as “Styrofoam”), such as coolers, packaging materials, single-use articles such as cups, plates, and similar items and pool toys, unless the products are encased in a durable material.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

County Restricts Restaurants’ Use of Disposable Utensils

County Restricts Restaurants’ Use of Disposable Utensils
Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Starting May 1 restaurants in unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County can no longer distribute single-use serviceware that is not compostable or recyclable, unless the customer requests the items.
FULL STORY...

May 13: Placerita Nature Center Open House

May 13: Placerita Nature Center Open House
Friday, May 5, 2023
The annual Placerita Nature Center Open House sponsored by the Placerita Nature Center Associates will be held Saturday, May 13, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
FULL STORY...

June 10: Annual Castaic Lake Dragon Boat Festival

June 10: Annual Castaic Lake Dragon Boat Festival
Thursday, May 4, 2023
FULL STORY...

Supes Approve Barger Motion that Focuses on L.A. County Clinical Staff

Supes Approve Barger Motion that Focuses on L.A. County Clinical Staff
Thursday, May 4, 2023
This week, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger that directs the County’s health, mental health, and public health departments to report on the impact the County’s current employee benefits and other incentives have on hiring and retaining clinical staff in 30 days.
FULL STORY...

Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: 63 New SCV Cases

Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: 63 New SCV Cases
Thursday, May 4, 2023
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 63 new cases and no new deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Sept. 15: Early Bird Tickets Available for SCVEDC Economic Outlook
Santa Clarita Valley's premiere business event the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation's Economic Outlook Presented by Wells Fargo will be held on Friday, Sept. 15 from 8.m. to 11 a.m. at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons.
Sept. 15: Early Bird Tickets Available for SCVEDC Economic Outlook
County Restricts Restaurants’ Use of Disposable Utensils
Starting May 1 restaurants in unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County can no longer distribute single-use serviceware that is not compostable or recyclable, unless the customer requests the items.
County Restricts Restaurants’ Use of Disposable Utensils
Canyons Baseball Set for Super Regional Round
College of the Canyons is playing in a California Community College Athletic Association Southern California Super Regional for the first time since 2013, with the Cougars slated to face Grossmont College on Thursday, May 11 in the opening game of the three-team, double elimination tournament being hosting by Southwestern College.
Canyons Baseball Set for Super Regional Round
Canyons Golf Finishes Seventh at Regional Finals
College of the Canyons Men's Golf team teed off at the California Community College Athletic Association Southern California Championships on Monday, May 8 with one Cougar playing well enough on the course at Industry Hills Golf Club to advance to next week's state championship tournament.
Canyons Golf Finishes Seventh at Regional Finals
SCV Sports Legend Joe Kapp Dead at 85
Santa Clarita Valley sports legend Joe Kapp died Monday, May 8, in San Jose at the age of 85.
SCV Sports Legend Joe Kapp Dead at 85
May 21: Community Hike Wildwood Canyon
The city of Santa Clarita will host a community hike beginning at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 21 at Wildwood Canyon. Join nature photographer Robin Baerg to learn tips and tricks for capturing stunning photos using just your phone.
May 21: Community Hike Wildwood Canyon
June 30: VIA Sixth Annual State of the State
The Valley Industry Association will host the sixth annual State of the State presentation on Friday, June 30 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Dianne G. Van Hook University Center Lobby, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Valencia, CA 91355.
June 30: VIA Sixth Annual State of the State
CSUN, UNAM Host Virtual International Student Film Festival
California State University, Northridge and Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México have joined forces to throw the spotlight on the next generation of filmmakers in the United States and Mexico with a virtual, international student film festival that runs through June 3.
CSUN, UNAM Host Virtual International Student Film Festival
Urgent Need for Blood Donors
The American Red Cross has a critical need for blood donations and the city of Santa Clarita is urging residents to make a life-saving appointment today. An upcoming city blood drive is scheduled for Friday, May 19, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355, in the Carl Boyer Room.
Urgent Need for Blood Donors
SIGSCV Announces $67K in Charitable Giving
Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley, a local non-profit organization, has announced donations of more than $44,000 to 10 Santa Clarita Valley non-profits that align with the mission of SIGSCV of empowering women and girls. The donations were presented to the organizations at SIGSCV's monthly luncheon held at The Oaks on May 9.
SIGSCV Announces $67K in Charitable Giving
Today in SCV History (May 10)
1877 - Newhall School District formed, upon petition of J.F. Powell and 47 others [story]
Newhall School kids
Chamber Seeks Input From Local Business
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce is looking for input from the business community with help from The Los Angeles County Business Federation.
Chamber Seeks Input From Local Business
Fentanyl Epidemic Focus of Enforcement Efforts
On National Fentanyl Awareness Day, law enforcement officials announced a dozen new federal cases targeting fentanyl dealers who, except for one case, allegedly sold fentanyl and fake pills containing fentanyl that directly resulted in the death of at least one victim.
Fentanyl Epidemic Focus of Enforcement Efforts
June 11: SIGSCV Hosts Cheri Fleming Shining Star Legacy Award
Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley has announced the second annual Cheri Fleming Shining Star Legacy Award and luncheon will be held Sunday, June 11 starting at 10 a.m. at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.
June 11: SIGSCV Hosts Cheri Fleming Shining Star Legacy Award
June 2: LOCALS ONLY! Show Invites All To Dress Up 80’s Style
Santa Clarita Residents are invited to purchase tickets for the next LOCALS ONLY! show, "80s Dress Up Night" to be held Friday, June 2 at 7 p.m. at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall.
June 2: LOCALS ONLY! Show Invites All To Dress Up 80’s Style
June 2-11: SCAA Art Diversity Showcase
The Santa Clarita Artist Association is hosting an art exhibit Friday, June 2 to June 11 at the SCAA Gallery in Old Town Newhall. The exhibit will focus on diversity in art.
June 2-11: SCAA Art Diversity Showcase
CSUN Athletes Earn CSC Tennis Academic All-District Honors
California State University, Northridge's Jolene Coetzee, Sasha Turchak, and Yuliia Zhytelna have been named to the 2023 Academic All-District Women's Tennis Team, selected by College Sports Communicators.
CSUN Athletes Earn CSC Tennis Academic All-District Honors
CSUN Launches Stem Cell Training Program
Recognizing the need to train the next generation of stem cell scientists, a student success program launched this past fall at California State University, Northridge.  
CSUN Launches Stem Cell Training Program
Sheriff Detectives Ask Public to Help Identify Theft Suspects
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station detectives need the public's help in identifying suspects who have committed a theft from an elderly victim in Santa Clarita.
Sheriff Detectives Ask Public to Help Identify Theft Suspects
Today in SCV History (May 9)
1990 - Gene Autry's elderly horse, Champion, put to sleep; buried at Melody Ranch [story]
Champion
Valencia High’s Casey Cuny Named Hart District Teacher of the Year
The William S. Hart Union High School District is proud to announce that Casey Cuny, Valencia High School english teacher, has been selected as the 2023/24 Hart District Teacher of the Year.
Valencia High’s Casey Cuny Named Hart District Teacher of the Year
Trinity Beers Signs with TMU Volleyball
Trinity Beers, a 5-11 outside hitter from Hughson, Calif., has signed her national letter of intent to play volleyball at The Master's University.
Trinity Beers Signs with TMU Volleyball
May 12: Olive Branch Theatricals ‘The Explorers Club’ at The MAIN
"The Explorers Club," a comedy presented by Olive Branch Theatricals and directed by Donna M. Manfredi, will open 8 p.m. Friday, May 12 at The MAIN, 24266 Main St., in Old Town Newhall, CA 91321.
May 12: Olive Branch Theatricals ‘The Explorers Club’ at The MAIN
Lady Cougars Softball Eliminated from Postseason
FULLERTON — No. 12 College of the Canyons saw its season come to an end in a 5-1 postseason loss at No. 5 Fullerton College on Saturday in the opening round of the California Community College Athletic Association Southern California Regional Playoffs.
Lady Cougars Softball Eliminated from Postseason
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: