County Seeking Community Input for 2021-2022 Action Plan

The Los Angeles County Development Authority (LACDA) held a virtual Community Meeting recently for residents of the unincorporated Los Angeles County and participating agency recipients. The meeting collected input for the County’s 2021-2022 Action Plan and included presentations relating to homelessness, fair housing, and economic development.

The Action Plan will disperse approximately $33 million in Federal community development and housing funds, including an estimated $23 million from the Community Development Block Grant Program, roughly $8 million from HOME Investment Partnerships Program, and approximately $2 million from the Emergency Solutions Grant Program. This funding helps support projects that improve community facilities, streets and sidewalks, and provide childcare programs, services for senior citizens and individuals experiencing homelessness, homebuyer assistance and home repair programs, low-interest business loans, and graffiti removal.

During the virtual meeting, attendees were encouraged to complete the LACDA Community Survey, listen-in on presentations conducted by representatives from the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, the Housing Resource Center, and LACDA, and navigate through the Community Meeting website. Speakers shared information about services relating to rent payments and evictions, the Los Angeles Coordinated Entry System, as well as COVID-19 relief efforts, and the Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy and the Small Business Stabilization Loan Program.

Emilio Salas, LACDA Acting Executive Director, shared, “Every year, we make it a priority for residents to voice their community needs and play an active role in allocating funds throughout the County. Given the challenges brought by the pandemic, we decided to proceed this year with the event virtually, to uphold the safety of our residents.”

Individuals who were unable to attend the Community Meeting can submit surveys until Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. Please visit the LACDA’s website at yourvoicecounts.lacda.org to learn how to submit a survey online or via U.S. Mail. Surveys are also available in 11 different languages, including Spanish, Russian, and Chinese.

For additional information on the Community Meeting, please contact Espy Corona, Development Specialist, at (626) 586-1771.