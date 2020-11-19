County Seeking Community Input for 2021-2022 Action Plan

The Los Angeles County Development Authority (LACDA) held a virtual Community Meeting recently for residents of the unincorporated Los Angeles County and participating agency recipients. The meeting collected input for the County’s 2021-2022 Action Plan and included presentations relating to homelessness, fair housing, and economic development.
The Action Plan will disperse approximately $33 million in Federal community development and housing funds, including an estimated $23 million from the Community Development Block Grant Program, roughly $8 million from HOME Investment Partnerships Program, and approximately $2 million from the Emergency Solutions Grant Program. This funding helps support projects that improve community facilities, streets and sidewalks, and provide childcare programs, services for senior citizens and individuals experiencing homelessness, homebuyer assistance and home repair programs, low-interest business loans, and graffiti removal.
During the virtual meeting, attendees were encouraged to complete the LACDA Community Survey, listen-in on presentations conducted by representatives from the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, the Housing Resource Center, and LACDA, and navigate through the Community Meeting website. Speakers shared information about services relating to rent payments and evictions, the Los Angeles Coordinated Entry System, as well as COVID-19 relief efforts, and the Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy and the Small Business Stabilization Loan Program.
Emilio Salas, LACDA Acting Executive Director, shared, “Every year, we make it a priority for residents to voice their community needs and play an active role in allocating funds throughout the County. Given the challenges brought by the pandemic, we decided to proceed this year with the event virtually, to uphold the safety of our residents.”
Individuals who were unable to attend the Community Meeting can submit surveys until Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. Please visit the LACDA’s website at yourvoicecounts.lacda.org to learn how to submit a survey online or via U.S. Mail. Surveys are also available in 11 different languages, including Spanish, Russian, and Chinese.
For additional information on the Community Meeting, please contact Espy Corona, Development Specialist, at (626) 586-1771.
The California State Association of Counties (CSAC) recently announced the recipients of its 2020 Challenge Awards spotlighting the most innovative programs developed and implemented by California counties.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 36 new deaths and 3,944 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 countywide as officials prepare to modify the county Health Officer Order to combat surges in transmission and hospitalizations.
Los Angeles County and its partner, Healthvana, have launched a digital contact tracing campaign designed to control community spread as California’s counties reach sobering new milestones in COVID-19 cases.
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board has approved the recommendations to name Dr. Juliet Fine as the new principal of Academy of the Canyons (AOC) and Nina Zamora as the principal of Bowman High School.
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Motor Vehicles is extending driver’s license permits with expiration dates through May 31, 2021, to give student drivers more time during the COVID-19 pandemic to complete the prerequisites needed for a provisional license, including 6 hours of behind-the-wheel instruction with a driving school and 50 hours of supervised driving practice.
“Glee” star Naya Rivera drowned in Lake Piru in Ventura County lake this past summer because a boat she rented with her son from the county did not have a ladder and other safety equipment, according to a wrongful death lawsuit filed Tuesday.
Community leaders, friends and family from across the Santa Clarita Valley mourned the loss of well-known philanthropist and local community activist Cheri Fleming, co-owner of Valencia Acura, following the announcement of her death Monday.
Officials with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office said Tuesday they are appealing a Sutter County judge’s recent ruling that said the governor overstepped his authority in requiring a mail-in ballot be sent to every registered voter.
After hundreds of Sand Canyon residents gathered last year to voice opposition on how a proposed 77-acre resort could affect their quiet, rural community, several spoke out again Tuesday, this time before the Santa Clarita Planning Commission.
The gap in votes for California’s 25th Congressional District (CA-25) election has slightly widened with just more than a 400-vote difference, keeping incumbent Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, in the lead, according to tally updates Tuesday.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 25 new deaths and 2,301 new cases of COVID-19, including a total of 8,377 cases in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting virtually Wednesday, Nov. 18, beginning with a closed session at 6:00 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7:00 p.m.
Trammell Crow Company (TCC) and Clarion Partners, LLC announce that DrinkPAK, LLC, the premier West Coast alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage manufacturer, has inked a seven-year, 172,324-square-foot lease for Building 2 at The Center at Needham Ranch (CANR) industrial park in Santa Clarita.
Suzan Solomon, Donna Rose and Ernesto Smith, trustees of the Newhall School District, and Superintendent Jeff Pelzel have demonstrated exceptional commitment to professional development in the service of students through their recent completion of the California School Boards Association (CSBA) Masters in Governance program.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday the launch of its new SCV Chamber Member 401(k) Retirement Plan which is designed to save local businesses time and money in the administration of a 401(k) program for their employees, while creating individual, customized plans.
