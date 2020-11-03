County Seeking Community Input for 2021-2022 Action Plan

The Los Angeles County Development Authority (LACDA) invites residents of the unincorporated Los Angeles County communities and participating agency recipients to join a virtual Community Meeting to seek input for the County’s 2021-2022 Action Plan on Saturday, Nov. 14, from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

To register for the virtual meeting, visit yourvoicecounts.lacda.org.

The Action Plan will disperse approximately $33 million in Federal housing and community development funds for projects that improve community facilities, streets, and sidewalks, provide childcare programs, services for senior citizens and individuals experiencing homelessness, homebuyer assistance and home repair programs, low-interest business loans, and graffiti removal.

The virtual Community Meeting will include a presentation of the County’s Action Plan, grant funding available through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and guide residents on how to provide input through a Resident Survey. In addition, three informational topics will be presented: fair housing, homelessness, and economic development. Speakers will share information about services relating to rent payments and evictions, the Los Angeles Coordinated Entry System, as well as COVID-19 relief efforts, and the Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy and the Small Business Stabilization Loan Program.