County Seeking Community Input for 2021-2022 Action Plan

The Los Angeles County Development Authority (LACDA) invites residents of the unincorporated Los Angeles County communities and participating agency recipients to join a virtual Community Meeting to seek input for the County’s 2021-2022 Action Plan on Saturday, Nov. 14, from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
The Action Plan will disperse approximately $33 million in Federal housing and community development funds for projects that improve community facilities, streets, and sidewalks, provide childcare programs, services for senior citizens and individuals experiencing homelessness, homebuyer assistance and home repair programs, low-interest business loans, and graffiti removal.
The virtual Community Meeting will include a presentation of the County’s Action Plan, grant funding available through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and guide residents on how to provide input through a Resident Survey. In addition, three informational topics will be presented: fair housing, homelessness, and economic development. Speakers will share information about services relating to rent payments and evictions, the Los Angeles Coordinated Entry System, as well as COVID-19 relief efforts, and the Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy and the Small Business Stabilization Loan Program.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed two new deaths and 1,406 new positive cases of COVID-19, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported two additional COVID-related deaths over the weekend.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 20 new deaths and 1,296 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, with 39 new cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Business and education leaders are going to have to work together to ensure that Southern California has the skilled workforce it needs to maintain its global reputation as the home of innovative business and technology leaders, according to a report recently released by the Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation (LAEDC) and California State University, Northridge.
The holiday shopping rush is upon us! As with everything this year, checking loved ones off your shopping list will look a little different in 2020. There will be no braving the crowds and tussling for the first crack at the doorbuster deals on Black Friday.
The Newhall School District board of trustees is set to discuss a new contract with a security company Tuesday after multiple vandalism incidents have occurred on school grounds since the beginning of the year.
Buoyed by a 2.6 million-person increase in registered voters compared to a similar point in the 2016 election, California officials announced Friday a record 22 million people have signed up to vote in the general election.
Melody Ranch is once again suing Placerita Canyon Corp., a mutual-benefit corporation that owns and operates an electronic gate in Placerita Canyon to prevent thru traffic from entering the Newhall enclave.
