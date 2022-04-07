County Seeks New Owners to Rehab Motels into Permanent Housing for Homeless

Nine motels with a combined 743 rooms that Los Angeles County converted into temporary shelters for people experiencing homelessness at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic are slated for a new transition – to become permanent supportive housing with new owners and operators.

Using Homekey Round 1 funding from the State of California, the County acquired 10 motels in 2020 that have provided more than 1,000 people with either interim or permanent supportive housing.

Now, the County is seeking qualified owners/operators to rehabilitate and/or operate nine of those 10 Homekey Round 1 motels as permanent supportive housing, where residents can benefit from long-term rental subsidies and a comprehensive set of services to help them with chronic medical and/or behavioral health conditions and or/disabilities.

Request for Statement of Interest

On April 5, 2022, the County issued an addendum to its Homekey Round 2 Request for Statement of Interest, seeking responses from qualified entities to renovate, own, and operate nine of the motels acquired through Homekey Round 1.

Questions can be addressed to HIAdmin@ceo.lacounty.gov and must be submitted by 5 p.m. on April 15, 2022.

All responses to the Request for Statement of Interest must be submitted by 5 p.m. on April 29, 2022.

Homekey Round 2 Update

The County still has pending applications for Homekey Round 2 funding. To date, the State has awarded the County and its co-applicants $87.5 million to acquire six properties with a combined total of 269 units. The State is expected to announce additional Homekey Round 2 funding allocations in the coming weeks.

