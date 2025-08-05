County Seeks Public Comment on Draft 2025 OurCounty Plan

The Los Angeles County Chief Sustainability Office is seeking formal public comment on its draft 2025 OurCounty Plan, a comprehensive and ambitious regional sustainability blueprint that was first released in 2019.

Following resident input, the Chief Sustainability Office will submit a formal update for the Board of Supervisors’ review by Oct. 31.

The OurCounty Plan features 12 overarching resilience goals, touching on such critical quality of life issues as housing, food, land use, air pollution, water, biodiversity and energy. The blueprint forecasts 20 years into the future and includes more than 150 time-bound and measurable Action items. Some 83% of the original Priority Actions have been achieved or on track to be completed by target dates.

You can read more about our progress in this blog post.

Through a month’s long engagement process, the Chief Sustainability Office met with stakeholders and communities to discuss progress-to-date and inform the future direction of sustainability actions. Based on feedback from a countywide survey, the Chief Sustainability Office also synthesized thousands of comments during the drafting of the update. But it’s not too late to make your voice heard about building a more healthy, equitable and economically strong region.

The updated plan is open for public comment until Friday, Aug. 22.

The CSO is hosting a public webinar about the plan on Thursday, Aug. 7.

You can register for the webinar, learn more about the plan and provide public feedback on the website here.

