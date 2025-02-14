header image

February 14
1939 - Newhall Elementary School burns down; pupils rejoice [story]
Newhall school
County Seeks Rental Units for Families Displaced by Eaton Fire
| Friday, Feb 14, 2025
Eaton Fire 20

In response to the devastating impact of the Eaton Fire, Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger is urgently calling on local property owners with available rental units to help house displaced families.

The Los Angeles County Development Authority is working alongside the American Red Cross to locate one- and two-bedroom rental units within a 10-mile radius of the Eaton Fire boundary. Properties in nearby communities such as Pasadena, Glendale and Monrovia are especially needed.

“We have an immediate need to support wildfire survivors who have been displaced from their homes and want to remain close to their communities,” said Barger. “Many of these families are struggling to rebuild their lives while ensuring stability for their children. I urge property owners with available units to partner with us and provide a lifeline for those in need.”

Displaced renters will be responsible for covering rental costs similar to any other private market tenant.

“Property owners are the key to helping the county’s impacted residents start to rebuild their lives,” said Emilio Salas, LACDA Executive Director. “The LACDA is prepared to hear from property owners to connect them with the American Red Cross, so that together, we can serve as a bridge in this critical step for families to move forward.”

Property owners with an available unit are asked to contact the LACDA at (626) 586-1570, (626) 586-1565 or via email at Owner.Services@lacda.org. LACDA staff are available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Spanish speaking staff are also available to assist. LACDA staff will conduct an initial assessment and forward property owners’ contact information to the American Red Cross.
Apply for Disaster CalFresh and Receive Food Assistance Before February 19

Apply for Disaster CalFresh and Receive Food Assistance Before February 19
Wednesday, Feb 12, 2025
After the significant challenges due to the Palisades, Eaton, Hughes and other wildfires in the region, Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo is working to ensure access to the vital resources needed now and in the months to come.
FULL STORY...

L.A. County One-Stop Rebuilding Shop Now Serving Eaton Fire Survivors

L.A. County One-Stop Rebuilding Shop Now Serving Eaton Fire Survivors
Wednesday, Feb 12, 2025
A one-stop rebuilding shop established by Los Angeles County to help Eaton Fire survivors’ recovery efforts opened its doors this week and is now serving the public. 
FULL STORY...

Public Health Advisory for Those Residing Near Burned Structures

Public Health Advisory for Those Residing Near Burned Structures
Tuesday, Feb 11, 2025
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is reminding residents about the dangers associated with fire debris and issuing a Public Health Advisory for individuals residing within 250 yards of a burned structure or parcel within or near the Palisades and Eaton burn areas.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 13: NWS Issues Flash Flood Watch for SCV

Feb. 13: NWS Issues Flash Flood Watch for SCV
Tuesday, Feb 11, 2025
The National Weather Service has issued a flash food watch for the Santa Clarita Valley on Thursday, Feb. 13. The watch is in effect from Thursday afternoon through Thursday night. Rain is expected throughout Southern California.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Feb. 20: Safe, Clean Water Program Watershed Area Steering Committee
The Safe, Clean Water Program Watershed Area Steering Committee Santa Clara River will meet on Thursday, Feb. 20 at 1–3 p.m.
Feb. 20: Safe, Clean Water Program Watershed Area Steering Committee
Lady Mustangs beat ERAU in Arizona
The Master's University women's basketball team scored the first basket of the game in the first four seconds and never looked back to defeat the Embry-Riddle Eagles 72-61 Wednesday night, Feb. 12 in Prescott, Ariz.
Lady Mustangs beat ERAU in Arizona
Sandy ‘Stangs Open Season with Wins
The Master's University beach volleyball team opened up the 2025 season with a pair of wins Wednesday, Feb. 12 at the Arizona Athletic Grounds in Mesa, Ariz.
Sandy ‘Stangs Open Season with Wins
Feb. 21-23: Front Row Center Presents ‘Disconnect’ at The MAIN
Eric Clarke and Front Row Theatre have announced the premiere of the original production "Disconnect" at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall.
Feb. 21-23: Front Row Center Presents ‘Disconnect’ at The MAIN
Cougars Fall in Extras vs. Chaffey
College of the Canyons baseball clubbed three home runs in the fifth and took a tie game into the 10th inning before eventually falling to Chaffey College in a 7-6 final score at Mike Gillespie Field on Wednesday, Feb. 12.
Cougars Fall in Extras vs. Chaffey
Feb. 18: Saugus School Board to Discuss Student ‘Big Behaviors’
The Saugus Union School Board of Trustees regular meeting will include a discussion of practices and provide direction to superintendent and cabinet on consequences for students with "Big Behaviors."
Feb. 18: Saugus School Board to Discuss Student ‘Big Behaviors’
Canyons Sweeps Doubleheader from Santa Barbara
College of the Canyons softball swept its non-conference doubleheader over Santa Barbara City College at Whitten field on Tuesday, Feb. 11, taking both games in five innings while running its win streak to four games.
Canyons Sweeps Doubleheader from Santa Barbara
Whitesides First Bill, Chiquita Canyon Payments Tax Relief
U.S. Rep. George Whitesides (D-Agua Dulce) introduced his first bill in the 119th Congress on Tuesday, Feb. 11, to provide tax relief for residents in his district impacted by the Chiquita Canyon landfill.
Whitesides First Bill, Chiquita Canyon Payments Tax Relief
Princess Cruises Officially Annouces Plans to Leave Santa Clarita
Princess Cruises, which has been headquartered in Valencia since 2001 has announced plans to vacate it's Santa Clarita offices and relocate to south Florida within the next three years.
Princess Cruises Officially Annouces Plans to Leave Santa Clarita
Today in SCV History (Feb. 14)
1939 - Newhall Elementary School burns down; pupils rejoice [story]
Newhall school
Valencia’s Pets Global Donates Food for Rescue Train Anniversary
Pets Global, Inc., the Valencia-based maker of Zignature and Fussie Cat premium dog and cat food, has donated 4,000 pounds of pet food for the Rescue Train's Saturday, Feb. 15 Mobile Pet Assistance Event.
Valencia’s Pets Global Donates Food for Rescue Train Anniversary
March 8: SCV Eco Alliance Eco-Film Festival at COC
The SCV Eco Alliance will hold its second EcoFilm Festival at College of the Canyons, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, March 8.
March 8: SCV Eco Alliance Eco-Film Festival at COC
Feb. 18: Noche Sabrosa Social Dancing at Madre Oaxacan Restaurant
Madre Oaxacan Restaurant & Mezcaleria will host Noche Sabrosa, a social dancing event, 9:30 p.m.- midnight Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 27007 McBean Parkway, Valencia CA 91355.
Feb. 18: Noche Sabrosa Social Dancing at Madre Oaxacan Restaurant
Joann Fabrics to Close 500 Stores, Including Santa Clarita Location
Joann Inc. has announced it will close 500 of its 800 stores nationwide, including the Joann Fabrics and Crafts store in Santa Clarita at 26583 Carl Boyer Drive, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Joann Fabrics to Close 500 Stores, Including Santa Clarita Location
Feb. 20: AAA Santa Clarita Japan Travel Show
The American Automobile Association of Santa Clarita will host a Japan Travel Show, 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20 at 23770 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita CA 91355.
Feb. 20: AAA Santa Clarita Japan Travel Show
LASD Seeks Person of Interest in Murder of CalArts Student Menghan Zhuang
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is seeking a person of interest in the death of Menghan Zhuang, a 23-year-old student at California Institute of the Arts.
LASD Seeks Person of Interest in Murder of CalArts Student Menghan Zhuang
Today in SCV History (Feb. 13)
1999 - SCV & AV split off from 805 area code to become 661 [story]
Pacific Telephone
Zignature Launches Employee Giving Program
Zignature, a Valencia based leader in meat-first, limited-ingredient dog food, recently launched its Employee Feed Alternative Giving Program.
Zignature Launches Employee Giving Program
Feb. 22: Helen Hunt Jackson Returns to Rancho Camulos Reenactment
Experience Helen Hunt Jackson’s Jan. 23, 1882 visit to Rancho Camulos which inspired her to include this vestige of the Californio lifestyle as one of the settings for her novel Ramona.
Feb. 22: Helen Hunt Jackson Returns to Rancho Camulos Reenactment
Weather Alert: Prepare For And Stay Safe During Rainy Weather
The National Weather Service has issued a high-risk alert for significant road flooding and burn scar debris flows in areas recently affected by fires.
Weather Alert: Prepare For And Stay Safe During Rainy Weather
Feb. 19: Chamber Hosts After Hours Mixer at FastSigns Santa Clarita
Connect with local business owners and industry leaders at 2025's second Business After Hours Mixer.
Feb. 19: Chamber Hosts After Hours Mixer at FastSigns Santa Clarita
COC Foundation to Honor Marlee Lauffer with 2025 Silver Spur Award
The College of the Canyons Foundation has named Marlee Means Lauffer as the recipient of the prestigious 2025 Silver Spur Community Service Award in recognition of her longtime support of the college and community service in the Santa Clarita Valley.
COC Foundation to Honor Marlee Lauffer with 2025 Silver Spur Award
Apply for Disaster CalFresh and Receive Food Assistance Before February 19
After the significant challenges due to the Palisades, Eaton, Hughes and other wildfires in the region, Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo is working to ensure access to the vital resources needed now and in the months to come.
Apply for Disaster CalFresh and Receive Food Assistance Before February 19
SCVNews.com