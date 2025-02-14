County Seeks Rental Units for Families Displaced by Eaton Fire

In response to the devastating impact of the Eaton Fire, Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger is urgently calling on local property owners with available rental units to help house displaced families.

The Los Angeles County Development Authority is working alongside the American Red Cross to locate one- and two-bedroom rental units within a 10-mile radius of the Eaton Fire boundary. Properties in nearby communities such as Pasadena, Glendale and Monrovia are especially needed.

“We have an immediate need to support wildfire survivors who have been displaced from their homes and want to remain close to their communities,” said Barger. “Many of these families are struggling to rebuild their lives while ensuring stability for their children. I urge property owners with available units to partner with us and provide a lifeline for those in need.”

Displaced renters will be responsible for covering rental costs similar to any other private market tenant.

“Property owners are the key to helping the county’s impacted residents start to rebuild their lives,” said Emilio Salas, LACDA Executive Director. “The LACDA is prepared to hear from property owners to connect them with the American Red Cross, so that together, we can serve as a bridge in this critical step for families to move forward.”

Property owners with an available unit are asked to contact the LACDA at (626) 586-1570, (626) 586-1565 or via email at Owner.Services@lacda.org. LACDA staff are available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Spanish speaking staff are also available to assist. LACDA staff will conduct an initial assessment and forward property owners’ contact information to the American Red Cross.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...