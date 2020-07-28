[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
91°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
July 28
1938 - Newhall Tunnel cut away, replaced by Sierra Highway [story]
Sierra Highway
County Tackles COVID-19 Related Predatory Business Tactics
| Tuesday, Jul 28, 2020

Department of Consumer and Business AffairsConsumers in Los Angeles County are faced with exceptional challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Department of Consumer and Business Affairs (DCBA) and our partner agencies are working to fight against COVID-19 related predatory business tactics.

DCBA’s investigative work has helped the office of Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer resolve its case against Los Angeles-based Insan Healing and CEO Angela Oh for allegedly advertising and selling radish paste as “a must-have product for the protection and prevention of the COVID-19.” The settlement, pending court approval, requires Insan to provide full restitution to those who bought the product while so advertised, a broad injunction and a $20,000 civil penalty.

DCBA is part of a task force alongside Feuer, the L.A. County District Attorney Jackie Lacey, and Los Angeles County Counsel Mary Wickham that collaborates on investigations related to price gouging and COVID-19 scams. DCBA Senior Investigator Taryn Lyon assisted in the investigation of Insan Healing.

“Consumers and honest businesses alike are faced with so many challenges during this difficult emergency,” said DCBA Director Joseph M. Nicchitta. “Our department is proud to do our part, alongside our task force partners, to make sure those bad actors in the marketplace cannot deceive and profit from people seeking legitimate goods, services, and assistance.”

Defendants in this case are Koreatown-based KNATURE CO., Inc., doing business as Insan Healing, Inc. and Insan Healing and Angela Oh. The City Attorney’s complaint alleges that these Defendants falsely advertised and sold a radish paste product, claiming it was capable of protecting against and preventing COVID-19. Immediately after the filing of this lawsuit, Defendants took down the advertising at issue and agreed to an injunction prohibiting them from making such claims.

Pursuant to the parties’ settlement of the case, eligible customers who purchased the radish paste between March 17 and May 14, 2020, the period during which Defendants allegedly made false claims related to the product’s efficacy against COVID-19, will receive full refunds of their purchases. In addition to restitution, Defendants will pay $20,000 in civil penalties and agree to permanently desist from making misleading claims, among other prohibitions.

Read the stipulated agreement here.

You can report suspected COVID-19 scams to DCBA by phone at (800) 593-8222 or online at dcba.lacounty.gov. Report suspected price gouging at: stoppricegouging.dcba.lacounty.gov.

For more important resources to help workers and businesses, visit lacountyhelpcenter.org.

For critical COVID-19 information from L.A. County, visit covid19.lacounty.gov.

Since 1976, the County of Los Angeles Department of Consumer and Business Affairs (DCBA) has served consumers, businesses, and communities through education, advocacy, and complaint resolution. We work every day to educate consumers and small business owners about their rights and responsibilities, mediate disputes, investigate consumer fraud complaints, and enforce Los Angeles County’s minimum wage and rent stabilization ordinances. For more information, visit dcba.lacounty.gov.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

County Tackles COVID-19 Related Predatory Business Tactics

County Tackles COVID-19 Related Predatory Business Tactics
Tuesday, Jul 28, 2020
Consumers in Los Angeles County are faced with exceptional challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Department of Consumer and Business Affairs (DCBA) and our partner agencies are working to fight against COVID-19 related predatory business tactics
FULL STORY...

Officials Urge L.A. County Residents to Complete 2020 Census

Officials Urge L.A. County Residents to Complete 2020 Census
Tuesday, Jul 28, 2020
Los Angeles County health leaders urged residents to complete the 2020 Census, highlighting the COVID-19 crisis as an example of how important federal funding is to maintaining a strong local health care system.
FULL STORY...

California Lawmakers Introduce $100 Billion COVID-19 Stimulus Plan

California Lawmakers Introduce $100 Billion COVID-19 Stimulus Plan
Tuesday, Jul 28, 2020
SACRAMENTO, (CN) — Promising sweeping pandemic relief for business owners and renters without raising taxes, California lawmakers on Monday introduced a $100 billion coronavirus stimulus plan.
FULL STORY...

Monday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Deaths Up to 44; County Underscores Compliance, Containment, Collaboration

Monday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Deaths Up to 44; County Underscores Compliance, Containment, Collaboration
Monday, Jul 27, 2020
Two more residents of the city of Santa Clarita have died of COVID-19, bringing the Santa Clarita Valley’s total fatalities to 44 since the pandemic began, according to Los Angeles County Department of Public Health records updated through 8 p.m. Saturday.
FULL STORY...

L.A. County Firefighters Getting Ready for Wildfire Season

L.A. County Firefighters Getting Ready for Wildfire Season
Monday, Jul 27, 2020
Wildfire season is upon us, as the build-up of dry vegetation fueling these fires makes them extremely dangerous and challenging for firefighters to control, according to fire officials.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
California Expands COVID-19 Data Reporting to Better Serve State’s Diverse Communities
SACRAMENTO – To better understand the impact of COVID-19 on California's diverse communities, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) took regulatory action Tuesday, which goes into effect immediately, expanding data reporting requirements for providers and laboratories.
California Expands COVID-19 Data Reporting to Better Serve State’s Diverse Communities
County Tackles COVID-19 Related Predatory Business Tactics
Consumers in Los Angeles County are faced with exceptional challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Department of Consumer and Business Affairs (DCBA) and our partner agencies are working to fight against COVID-19 related predatory business tactics
County Tackles COVID-19 Related Predatory Business Tactics
Van Hook Named to SFV Business Journal’s “Valley 200” List
College of the Canyons Chancellor Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook has been named to the San Fernando Valley Business Journal’s “Valley 200” list.
Van Hook Named to SFV Business Journal’s “Valley 200” List
Ridge Fire in Gorman Scorches 320 Acres, at 40% Containment
The Ridge Fire in Gorman that erupted Monday afternoon grew to 320 acres and remained 40% containment Tuesday morning, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.
Ridge Fire in Gorman Scorches 320 Acres, at 40% Containment
July 29: Hart District Special Virtual Meeting
The Governing Board of the William S. Hart Union High School District will hold a special virtual meeting Wednesday, July 29, at 8:00 a.m.
July 29: Hart District Special Virtual Meeting
Land Bureau Denies Cemex’s Mining Contract Extension
On Friday, July 31, 2020, the decades long battle to ensure that mega-mining never occurs in the Santa Clarita Valley, will be over, as CEMEX’s second 10-year mining contract will officially expire. CEMEX did request a one-year extension of the mining contract, a request which was denied by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM).
Land Bureau Denies Cemex’s Mining Contract Extension
Officials Urge L.A. County Residents to Complete 2020 Census
Los Angeles County health leaders urged residents to complete the 2020 Census, highlighting the COVID-19 crisis as an example of how important federal funding is to maintaining a strong local health care system.
Officials Urge L.A. County Residents to Complete 2020 Census
Santa Clarita Included in Caltrans $146M Public Transportation Projects
SACRAMENTO – Caltrans announced Tuesday that it has approved $146 million in Low Carbon Transit Operations Program (LCTOP) funding for 166 local public transportation projects, including the 2020 On-Demand Transit Project in the city of Santa Clarita.
Santa Clarita Included in Caltrans $146M Public Transportation Projects
California Lawmakers Introduce $100 Billion COVID-19 Stimulus Plan
SACRAMENTO, (CN) — Promising sweeping pandemic relief for business owners and renters without raising taxes, California lawmakers on Monday introduced a $100 billion coronavirus stimulus plan.
California Lawmakers Introduce $100 Billion COVID-19 Stimulus Plan
Today in SCV History (July 28)
1938 - Newhall Tunnel cut away, replaced by Sierra Highway [story]
Sierra Highway
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Deaths Up to 44; County Underscores Compliance, Containment, Collaboration
Two more residents of the city of Santa Clarita have died of COVID-19, bringing the Santa Clarita Valley’s total fatalities to 44 since the pandemic began, according to Los Angeles County Department of Public Health records updated through 8 p.m. Saturday.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Deaths Up to 44; County Underscores Compliance, Containment, Collaboration
L.A. County Firefighters Getting Ready for Wildfire Season
Wildfire season is upon us, as the build-up of dry vegetation fueling these fires makes them extremely dangerous and challenging for firefighters to control, according to fire officials.
L.A. County Firefighters Getting Ready for Wildfire Season
Pair of Commercials Now Shooting in the SCV
The city of Santa Clarita's Film Office has reopened, is issuing new permits, and has reported two commercials filming the week of July 27-August 2 in the Santa Clarita Valley, aka "Hollywood North."
Pair of Commercials Now Shooting in the SCV
Santa Clarita Guitar-Maker Matt Atkin: Carving Out a Dream
Since the start of the pandemic, LsL Instruments, a Santa Clarita-based guitar manufacturer, has seen an uptick in people buying custom guitars as music fans begin to once again pursue their hobbies.
Santa Clarita Guitar-Maker Matt Atkin: Carving Out a Dream
Demonstrators Defend the Police, Decry Defunding Efforts
With signs that read “defend the police,” a group of about 80 people waved American flags on the corner of Valencia Boulevard and McBean Parkway during a pro-law enforcement rally in Santa Clarita on Friday.
Demonstrators Defend the Police, Decry Defunding Efforts
Santa Clarita-based LAPD Officer Dies After Battle with COVID-19
The family of Valentin “Val” Martinez, a Santa Clarita resident and LAPD officer, is in mourning this week after the 45-year-old died from complications with COVID-19.
Santa Clarita-based LAPD Officer Dies After Battle with COVID-19
SCV Developments Make Progress Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic has upended many business sectors and has halted many everyday activities over the past months, but construction has steadily continued across a handful of developments across the Santa Clarita Valley, including the Vista Canyon on the east side, Williams Ranch in the west and the Canyon Country Community Center.
SCV Developments Make Progress Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
2 Federal Buildings in Downtown L.A. Damaged During Protest
At least two federal buildings, including a courthouse in downtown Los Angeles were damaged Saturday night as hundreds of protesters marched through downtown while police used less-lethal rounds on a small group that smashed windows.
2 Federal Buildings in Downtown L.A. Damaged During Protest
California Ban on ‘Pay for Delay’ Pharma Deals Survives First Challenge
California’s ban on drug industry pay-for-delay deals remains intact after a Ninth Circuit panel ruled Friday that a pharmaceutical lobby lacked standing to challenge the landmark consumer-protection law.
California Ban on ‘Pay for Delay’ Pharma Deals Survives First Challenge
Today in SCV History (July 27)
1876 - 223-foot Soledad train tunnel completed; last tunnel on line linking L.A. & S.F. [story]
tunnel
Today in SCV History (July 26)
2002 - Hollywood premiere of Disney's "The Country Bears," filmed at Golden Oak Ranch in Placerita Canyon [story]
Disney set
July 29: Santa Clarita Community College District’s Virtual Business Meeting, Budget Workshop
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a video/teleconferencing business meeting and tentative budget workshop Wednesday, July 29, with closed session beginning at 4:00 p.m., followed by open session at 5:00 p.m.
July 29: Santa Clarita Community College District’s Virtual Business Meeting, Budget Workshop
Saturday COVID-19 Roundup: 172,325 Cases Countywide, 4,126 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Saturday 53 new deaths and 3,628 new cases of COVID-19, with 4,126 in the Santa Clarita Valley to date.
Saturday COVID-19 Roundup: 172,325 Cases Countywide, 4,126 SCV Cases
Probation Officers Recognized for Assistance During Saddleridge, Tick Fires
The Los Angeles County Probation Department announced Friday that 96 Probation officers and staff will receive the Department’s Medal of Merit for bravely assisting with the evacuation of youth at Barry J. Nidorf Juvenile Hall (BJNJH) in Sylmar and Camp Joseph Scott in Santa Clarita during the Saddleridge and Tick Fires in 2019.
Probation Officers Recognized for Assistance During Saddleridge, Tick Fires
%d bloggers like this: