County Tackles COVID-19 Related Predatory Business Tactics

Consumers in Los Angeles County are faced with exceptional challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Department of Consumer and Business Affairs (DCBA) and our partner agencies are working to fight against COVID-19 related predatory business tactics.
DCBA’s investigative work has helped the office of Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer resolve its case against Los Angeles-based Insan Healing and CEO Angela Oh for allegedly advertising and selling radish paste as “a must-have product for the protection and prevention of the COVID-19.” The settlement, pending court approval, requires Insan to provide full restitution to those who bought the product while so advertised, a broad injunction and a $20,000 civil penalty.
DCBA is part of a task force alongside Feuer, the L.A. County District Attorney Jackie Lacey, and Los Angeles County Counsel Mary Wickham that collaborates on investigations related to price gouging and COVID-19 scams. DCBA Senior Investigator Taryn Lyon assisted in the investigation of Insan Healing.
“Consumers and honest businesses alike are faced with so many challenges during this difficult emergency,” said DCBA Director Joseph M. Nicchitta. “Our department is proud to do our part, alongside our task force partners, to make sure those bad actors in the marketplace cannot deceive and profit from people seeking legitimate goods, services, and assistance.”
Defendants in this case are Koreatown-based KNATURE CO., Inc., doing business as Insan Healing, Inc. and Insan Healing and Angela Oh. The City Attorney’s complaint alleges that these Defendants falsely advertised and sold a radish paste product, claiming it was capable of protecting against and preventing COVID-19. Immediately after the filing of this lawsuit, Defendants took down the advertising at issue and agreed to an injunction prohibiting them from making such claims.
Pursuant to the parties’ settlement of the case, eligible customers who purchased the radish paste between March 17 and May 14, 2020, the period during which Defendants allegedly made false claims related to the product’s efficacy against COVID-19, will receive full refunds of their purchases. In addition to restitution, Defendants will pay $20,000 in civil penalties and agree to permanently desist from making misleading claims, among other prohibitions.
Since 1976, the County of Los Angeles Department of Consumer and Business Affairs (DCBA) has served consumers, businesses, and communities through education, advocacy, and complaint resolution. We work every day to educate consumers and small business owners about their rights and responsibilities, mediate disputes, investigate consumer fraud complaints, and enforce Los Angeles County’s minimum wage and rent stabilization ordinances. For more information, visit dcba.lacounty.gov.
Consumers in Los Angeles County are faced with exceptional challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Department of Consumer and Business Affairs (DCBA) and our partner agencies are working to fight against COVID-19 related predatory business tactics
