County Tax Collector to Delinquent Property Owners: Pay Up
| Wednesday, Mar 4, 2020
property owners - tax calculator

The Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector has mailed Payment Activity Notices to delinquent property owners in the county as a courtesy.

The notices alert property owners that the department’s records reflect no payment, a partial payment, or late payment on the first installment of property taxes for the current tax year 2019-20.

As a result of this mailing, property owners may find it difficult to reach the department on the telephone.

Property owners may obtain answers to the great majority of their questions, including but not limited to, how to request a copy of a property tax bill, obtain the amount due on any parcel, or find the tax payment history for the past three fiscal tax years from the Los Angeles County Property Tax Portal at propertytax.lacounty.gov.

Taxpayers may also call the toll-free Property Tax Information Line at 888-807-2111, where automated information is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

We recommend you pay your taxes online. Electronic check payments are free and easy and only require your bank routing and checking account information and the Personal Identification Number (PIN) for your property. You can locate the PIN on the Annual Secured Property Tax Bill or any original property tax bill from a prior year.

Third-Party Notification Program
Property taxpayers can designate a third party (e.g., a friend, family member or agency) to receive a copy of past-due notices. While third parties are not responsible for paying the bill, they can remind you that your property tax may be in default, or remind you to take action to prevent you from losing your property in the event of a tax sale.

Senior citizens, those with language limitations, and others who require special assistance are among those who may benefit from this program. If you would like to enroll in this program, please visit our website at ttc.lacounty.gov/third-party-property-tax-notification-program.

To contact the Treasurer and Tax Collector, email info@ttc.lacounty.gov, call 888-807-2111, or visit 225 North Hill Street, First Floor Lobby, Los Angeles 90012, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Pacific Time, Monday through Friday, excluding Los Angeles County holidays.

Anyone who is hearing impaired and has TDD equipment may leave a message at 213-974-2196, or use California Relay Services at 800-735-2929.

LA County Declares State of Emergency Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

LA County Declares State of Emergency Due to Coronavirus Outbreak
Wednesday, Mar 4, 2020
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed six new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county and proclaimed a state of emergency Wednesday morning.
FULL STORY...

Californians Head to Super Tuesday in Record Numbers

Californians Head to Super Tuesday in Record Numbers
Tuesday, Mar 3, 2020
California voters rushed the ballot box Tuesday with a dual purpose of impacting a presidential primary for the first time since 2008 and stabilizing the Democratic Party’s growing ideological rift.
FULL STORY...

Husband of DA Jackie Lacey Pulls Gun on Protesters at Home

Husband of DA Jackie Lacey Pulls Gun on Protesters at Home
Monday, Mar 2, 2020
A video shot by protesters and posted to Twitter on Monday shows Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey’s husband aiming a handgun at the activists after they rang the Laceys’ doorbell at dawn and asked to speak with the DA.
FULL STORY...

Coronavirus COVID-19: Risk Remains Low in LA County

Coronavirus COVID-19: Risk Remains Low in LA County
Monday, Mar 2, 2020
As the risk of contracting novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) remains low in Los Angeles County, the county Department of Public Health received confirmation Saturday that a South Korean flight attendant diagnosed with the virus in South Korea was not symptomatic during a visit to LA County.
FULL STORY...
Bowman Encores as State Model Continuation High School
For the eighth time in a row, Jereann Bowman High School has been named a Model Continuation High School in the State of California.
COC Among Top Community Colleges for Hispanic Students
College of the Canyons has been ranked nationally No. 22 and 25 in The Hispanic Outlook in Higher Education Magazine for enrolling the largest number of Hispanic students and granting the most degrees, respectively.
Film Office: SCV Location Filming Revenue Spikes 9 Percent in 2019
Santa Clarita reached its best year of location filming ever in 2019, with the Film Office recording 576 film permits and 1,490 location film days.
Litter Pollutes Water, Harms Wildlife, Costly to Clean Up
Do you remember the last time you picked up a piece of litter from the ground? It’s not glamorous; but trash left outside bins pollutes our water, harms our local wildlife and is costly to clean up.
Santa Clarita Covered by LA County Novel Coronavirus Declaration
The city of Santa Clarita is working closely with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health to monitor the novel coronavirus outbreak.
LA County Declares State of Emergency Due to Coronavirus Outbreak
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed six new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county and proclaimed a state of emergency Wednesday morning.
House Set to Pass $8.3B Funding Package to Combat Coronavirus
The House of Representatives is expected to approve a massive funding package Wednesday afternoon to respond to the coronavirus outbreak, following several days of bitter partisan infighting.
Fauci, Health Officials Debunk Trump Claims on Coronavirus
While President Donald Trump continues to mislead the public about the spread of the coronavirus, career health officials including Dr. Anthony Fauci testified before Congress on Tuesday with facts and a clear message to the American people: do not panic.
Two Residents in Crisis Aided by SCV Sheriff Station’s Mental Evaluation Team
A Mental Evaluation Team from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station aided two local residents in crisis on Tuesday.
California DMV is Open 24/7 With Improved Online Services
Residents can now take care of more Department of Motor Vehicles business on their own terms using the California DMV online services.
Smith, Garcia to Face off Twice; Assembly Seat Flips to GOP; Fire Tax & School Bonds Fail
Democratic Assemblywoman Christy Smith of Santa Clarita and former Navy pilot Mike Garcia, a Republican newcomer, will face off twice in the coming months -- once on May 12 to fill the unexpired term of former Rep. Katie Hill, and again in November for a full 2-year term of his or her own.
Mark Twain’s, ‘The Diaries of Adam & Eve,’ Coming to The MAIN
Four performances of “Mark Twain's The Diaries of Adam and Eve,” adapted and directed by Eric Clarke, will be at The Main in Old Town Newhall for one weekend on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday April 8, 10 and 11.
Santa Clarita-Based Landscape Firm Expands to Full-Service Company
Landscape Development Inc., a landscape-industry leader serving all of California, has announced the formation and launch of their Enhanced Arbor Management (EAM) service.
JCI Santa Clarita Announces March Events
We hope you will join us at our events. Join us on March 5 for our monthly Chat N’ Chill.
Santa Clarita City Manager’s Monthly Message – March 2020
From sports fields and swimming pools, to dog parks and play areas – the city of Santa Clarita has 34 parks available for activities, organized sports, picnics, gatherings and simply enjoying the picturesque natural environment our City offers.
Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – March 2020
A Mayan god of death, 1920s jazz music, a quest for revenge, memories of revolution, a twist on the classic Cinderella story, myths and magic all come together in this year’s One Story One City program at the Santa Clarita Public Library.
March 4: Open Space Preservation District Financial Accountability, Audit Panel Meeting
The city of Santa Clarita Open Space Preservation District Financial Accountability and Audit Panel will hold a meeting Wednesday, March 4, at 6:00 p.m.
Californians Head to Super Tuesday in Record Numbers
California voters rushed the ballot box Tuesday with a dual purpose of impacting a presidential primary for the first time since 2008 and stabilizing the Democratic Party’s growing ideological rift.
Deserted Fire Extinguisher Flattens Tires on Newhall Pass
Traffic was brought to a stop on the Interstate 5 and Highway 14 split Tuesday afternoon, after a fire extinguisher on the road deflated two vehicle’s tires.
One Story One City Program Releases March Lineup
The Santa Clarita Public Library’s One Story One City program has released an exciting schedule of free events to celebrate the 2020 novel selection, “Gods of Jade and Shadow” by Silvia Moreno-Garcia.
April 18: SCV Boys & Girls Club’s Amateur Golf Tournament
Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley is excited to announce Santa Clarita’s second annual Amateur Golf Tournament, the Santa Clarita Valley Championship.
March 5: Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation & Community Services Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, March 5, at 6:00 p.m.
