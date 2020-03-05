County Tax Collector to Delinquent Property Owners: Pay Up

The Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector has mailed Payment Activity Notices to delinquent property owners in the county as a courtesy.

The notices alert property owners that the department’s records reflect no payment, a partial payment, or late payment on the first installment of property taxes for the current tax year 2019-20.

As a result of this mailing, property owners may find it difficult to reach the department on the telephone.

Property owners may obtain answers to the great majority of their questions, including but not limited to, how to request a copy of a property tax bill, obtain the amount due on any parcel, or find the tax payment history for the past three fiscal tax years from the Los Angeles County Property Tax Portal at propertytax.lacounty.gov.

Taxpayers may also call the toll-free Property Tax Information Line at 888-807-2111, where automated information is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

We recommend you pay your taxes online. Electronic check payments are free and easy and only require your bank routing and checking account information and the Personal Identification Number (PIN) for your property. You can locate the PIN on the Annual Secured Property Tax Bill or any original property tax bill from a prior year.

Third-Party Notification Program

Property taxpayers can designate a third party (e.g., a friend, family member or agency) to receive a copy of past-due notices. While third parties are not responsible for paying the bill, they can remind you that your property tax may be in default, or remind you to take action to prevent you from losing your property in the event of a tax sale.

Senior citizens, those with language limitations, and others who require special assistance are among those who may benefit from this program. If you would like to enroll in this program, please visit our website at ttc.lacounty.gov/third-party-property-tax-notification-program.

To contact the Treasurer and Tax Collector, email info@ttc.lacounty.gov, call 888-807-2111, or visit 225 North Hill Street, First Floor Lobby, Los Angeles 90012, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Pacific Time, Monday through Friday, excluding Los Angeles County holidays.

Anyone who is hearing impaired and has TDD equipment may leave a message at 213-974-2196, or use California Relay Services at 800-735-2929.