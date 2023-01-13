header image

Inside
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 13
1847 - Gen. Andres Pico (as in Pico Canyon) surrenders to Col. John C. Fremont, effectively ending the war between U.S. and Mexico [story]
treaty table
County to Award $26M to Nonprofit Arts, Culture Organizations
| Friday, Jan 13, 2023
theater-stage pixaby

Los Angeles County is set to open a new set of grant applications available to arts and culture organizations. Creative Recovery LA is a new grant initiative to address COVID-19 pandemic impacts on the arts and the creative economy. Through this initiative, the Department of Arts and Culture will award more than $26 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to deliver financial relief and recovery to the Los Angeles County nonprofit arts and culture sector.

Creative Recovery LA includes five grant opportunities:

Arts Relief and Recovery Grant

Creative Works and Jobs for Artists Grant

Reopening Culture, Tourism and Marketing Grant

Creative Career Pathways for Youth Grant

Arts for Justice-Involved Youth Grant

Funding can support costs directly associated with:

— Financially sustaining operations including payroll, rent, technical assistance, safe reopening, etc.

— Providing arts programs and cultural services to communities.

— Hiring and retaining staff, artists, and creative workers.

— Marketing and promoting arts and culture programs.

— Creative career pathways and training programs for underrepresented youth.

— Serving justice and systems impacted youth through the arts.

Applications open Jan. 18. For more information on eligibility click here.

For Creative Recovery application guidelines, workshops and the online application portal, visit Community Partners’ webpage.

A free Creative Recovery LA application workshop will be held 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 18. To register click here.

A free Creative Recovery LA application in-person workshop will be held for the Fifth Supervisorial District on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Stevenson Ranch Library, 25950 The Old Road, Stevenson Ranch, CA 91381. You must register to attend this event. Register here.

Zonta’s ‘Women in Service’ Nomination Forms Now Available

Zonta’s ‘Women in Service’ Nomination Forms Now Available
Thursday, Jan 12, 2023
Accolades to Santa Clarita Valley for the many volunteer residents that assist individuals in need!
FULL STORY...

Jan. 24: Bridge to Home Seeks Volunteers for Homeless Count

Jan. 24: Bridge to Home Seeks Volunteers for Homeless Count
Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023
Bridge to Home in Santa Clarita is seeking individuals and small groups of three to four people to support the annual Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count in the Santa Clarita Valley. Each team will have a driver, navigator and counter.
FULL STORY...

Jan. 29: Girls Scouts to Begin 2023 Girl Scout Cookie Season

Jan. 29: Girls Scouts to Begin 2023 Girl Scout Cookie Season
Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023
Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles kicks off the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season on Jan. 29. By supporting the world’s largest entrepreneurial program for girls, cookie lovers throughout Greater Los Angeles can provide invaluable opportunities for Girl Scouts such as service projects, travel and summer camp with every package of cookies purchased.
FULL STORY...

ARTree to Remain Open Despite Ongoing Repairs

ARTree to Remain Open Despite Ongoing Repairs
Monday, Jan 9, 2023
A hit and run driver plowed through the back gate of ARTree Community Arts Center and hit the building on Dec. 19.
FULL STORY...
Sign Up for ‘The Big I Do’ Event, Win Classic Designs Jewelry Wedding Bands
Santa Clarita City Hall Ceremonies will hold "The Big I Do" event on Valentine's Day, Feb. 15. Thanks to Classic Designs Jewelry in Valencia, each couple that signs up to say “I Do” on Valentine’s Day, will automatically be entered into a drawing for a chance to win and create two wedding bands, at a market value of approximately $1,500 each.
Sign Up for ‘The Big I Do’ Event, Win Classic Designs Jewelry Wedding Bands
Adoption Fees Waived for Cats, Rabbits During January
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control has waived adoption fees for cats and rabbits throughout January.
Adoption Fees Waived for Cats, Rabbits During January
Jan. 17-19: NB I-5 to Be Closed for Overhead Sign Removal
The Metro I-5 North County Enhancements Project has announced the removal of two existing overhead signs on northbound I-5 at the California Highway Patrol Weigh Station on Tuesday, Jan. 17, between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. and at Newhall Ranch Road on Wednesday, Jan. 18, between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. Additional closures will take place as a contingency on Thursday, Jan. 19, if needed.
Jan. 17-19: NB I-5 to Be Closed for Overhead Sign Removal
Animal Care Advisory: Keep Pets Safe During Winter Storms
Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control offers tips on how pets can be protected and kept safe during the relentless winter storms.
Animal Care Advisory: Keep Pets Safe During Winter Storms
Wilk to Co-Chair Legislative Problems Solvers Caucus
California State Senator Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, representing the 21st Senate District, announced he will co-chair the Legislative Problem Solvers Caucus with Senator Josh Newman, D-Fullerton. The caucus was created by a group of legislators committed to working together to find legislative solutions for many of the issues facing California.
Wilk to Co-Chair Legislative Problems Solvers Caucus
Yusuke Watanabe Illustrates Children’s Book, ‘A Fish Called Andromeda’
California Institute of the Arts alum Yusuke Watanabe (Film/Video BFA 2202) debuts his illustrations in "A Fish Called Andromeda," a new children’s book written by Cynthia C. Huijgens. Published by Idle Time Press, the book was released in November and is available for purchase online.
Yusuke Watanabe Illustrates Children’s Book, ‘A Fish Called Andromeda’
U.S. Bancorp Completes Acquisition of Union Bank on West Coast
Union Bank, with branches in Newhall and Valencia, has been acquired by U.S Bancorp. U.S. Bancorp announced Dec. 1 that it has completed the acquisition of MUFG Union Bank’s core regional banking franchise from Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
U.S. Bancorp Completes Acquisition of Union Bank on West Coast
Two Former State DOJ Supervisors from SCV Charged in Embezzlement Case
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón and California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced that two former California Department of Justice supervisors from Santa Clarita were charged recently with diverting about $12,500 in government funds to one of their companies.
Two Former State DOJ Supervisors from SCV Charged in Embezzlement Case
Jan. 19: SCV Water Public Outreach, Legislation Committee Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Public Outreach and Legislation Committee will hold a meeting Thursday, Jan. 19, at 5:30 p.m.
Jan. 19: SCV Water Public Outreach, Legislation Committee Meeting
Bakersfield Hands COC Second Straight Loss 66-73
BAKERSFIELD — College of the Canyons dropped its second straight conference contest in the form of a 73-66 road loss at Bakersfield College on Saturday. 
Bakersfield Hands COC Second Straight Loss 66-73
Jan. 26: CSUN Spring Fest
The University Student Union is welcoming CSUN students to the new semester with cheer at Spring Fest on Thursday, Jan. 26, from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m., at the Plaza del Sol.
Jan. 26: CSUN Spring Fest
Feb. 18: JCI Santa Clarita Awards Installation, Sweetheart Ball
JCI Santa Clarita will be awarding JCI Members for your efforts in 2022 from our local chapter on Saturday, Feb. 18, from 6 p.m. - 11 p.m., at the Summit HOA Clubhouse in Santa Clarita.
Feb. 18: JCI Santa Clarita Awards Installation, Sweetheart Ball
Zonta’s ‘Women in Service’ Nomination Forms Now Available
Accolades to Santa Clarita Valley for the many volunteer residents that assist individuals in need!
Zonta’s ‘Women in Service’ Nomination Forms Now Available
COC 2023 Spring Registration Ongoing
Although the College of the Canyons Spring 2023 semester starts on Monday, Feb. 6, it is not too late for students and community members to register.
COC 2023 Spring Registration Ongoing
Custodial Training Workshop Coming to Golden Oak Adult School
Train to become a skilled custodian in Golden Oak Adult School's Custodial Training Workforce Preparation Class.
Custodial Training Workshop Coming to Golden Oak Adult School
Suspect Killed in Deputy-Involved Town Center Shooting
Los Angeles County Homicide Investigators are continuing their investigation into the deputy involved shooting that occurred Wednesday night at the Westfield Valencia Town Center.
Suspect Killed in Deputy-Involved Town Center Shooting
Thursday COVID Roundup: 71 New SCV Cases; Two New Deaths Bring Total to 535
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday two additional deaths and 71 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with 27 additional deaths and 1,716 new cases countywide.
Thursday COVID Roundup: 71 New SCV Cases; Two New Deaths Bring Total to 535
Today in SCV History (Jan. 12)
1937 - Boeing 247 crashes at Santa Clara Divide; 5 dead, 8 injured [story]
plane crash
Nominations Open For Jersey Mike’s Naismith Basketball Courage Award
For the fourth consecutive year, Jersey Mike's Subs and the Atlanta Tip-Off Club are partnering to honor these students for overcoming adversity in their lives and/or positively impacting their communities.
Nominations Open For Jersey Mike’s Naismith Basketball Courage Award
Santa Clarita 2022 Home, Condo Sales See Decline, Listing Increase
Local REALTORS facilitated the close of escrow on 3,286 homes and condominiums during 2022 even as interest rates on home loans increased, which triggered a sharp rise in the number of active listings to the highest level in three years, the Southland Regional Association of REALTORS reported today.
Santa Clarita 2022 Home, Condo Sales See Decline, Listing Increase
Ocean Water Quality Rain Advisory Advisory for County Beaches in Effect Friday, Jan. 13
Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters
Ocean Water Quality Rain Advisory Advisory for County Beaches in Effect Friday, Jan. 13
