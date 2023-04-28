County to Launch Shop Local Campaign

The Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity will launch the Shop Local LA County initiative 10 a.m. Saturday, April 29, kick-starting a regional campaign to encourage Los Angeles County residents to support small businesses and entrepreneurs by shopping locally.

The Shop Local launch event will be held at the historic Grand Central Market in downtown Los Angeles at 317 S. Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90013, and will be the first of several upcoming countywide pop-up experiences aimed at motivating residents to reinvest in local communities and to help small businesses modernize through digital upscale.

Through Shop Local LA County, small businesses can connect to a wide range of resources to support their digital and economic growth, including access to social media training, digital marketing support, coaching and more. By also highlighting the vibrant and diverse range of businesses that LA County has to offer, Shop Local amplifies the critical role small businesses play in driving growth and job creation within local communities.

For consumers, the program offers incentives like gift cards and prizes to residents who uplift their favorite businesses by sharing reviews on Yelp, Google, Twitter and Instagram, while encouraging residents to sign the Shop Local LA County pledge to gain access to unique programming events throughout the year.

At the event, there will be free swag, prizes and more. The public is invited to come support the small businesses that keep Los Angeles thriving.

Visit www.shoplocal.la to learn more about the campaign.

