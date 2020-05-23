County to Open Cooling Centers as L.A. Braces for Heat Wave

Temperatures in parts of Los Angeles County are expected to rise into the 90s next week. As a result, several public facilities located throughout the County will open and serve as Emergency Cooling Centers on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday of next week.

These centers provide members of the public who lack air-conditioning at home with relief from the heat, free of charge. All centers will be open from 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m, and will operate in compliance with physical distancing and other safety criteria from the current Health Officer Order.

A total of eight Emergency Cooling Centers will operate in areas based on heat forecasts and regions identified by the National Weather Service and the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, respectively. More locations may be added and or extended based on weather conditions. To obtain a list of the County’s Emergency Cooling Centers or view a map of these sites, visit ready.lacounty.gov/heat or dial 2-1-1.

The County also reminds all members of the public to take the following extra precautions during hot weather:

– Avoid the sun – stay indoors from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. when the burning rays are strongest.

– Drink plenty of fluids – 2 to 4 glasses of water every hour during times of extreme heat.

– Replace salt and minerals – sweating removes salt and minerals from your body, so replenish these nutrients with low sugar fruit juices or sports drinks during exercise or when working outside.

– Avoid alcohol.

– Pace yourself – reduce physical activity and avoid exercising outdoors during peak heat hours.

– Wear appropriate clothing – wear a wide-brimmed hat and light-colored lightweight, loose-fitting clothes when you are outdoors.

– Stay cool indoors during peak hours – set your air conditioner between 75° to 80°.

– If you don’t have air conditioning, take a cool shower twice a day and/or visit a County Emergency Cooling Center. Find a local emergency cooling center at ready.lacounty.gov/heat.

– Monitor those at high risk – check on elderly neighbors, family members and friends who do not have air conditioning. Infants and children up to 4 years old, people who overexert during work (e.g. construction workers) and people 65 years and older are at the highest risk of heat-related illnesses.

– Use sunscreen with a sun protection factor (SPF) of at least 15 if you need to be in the sun.

– Keep pets indoors – heat also affects your pets, so please keep them indoors. If they will be outside, make sure they have plenty of water and a shaded area to help them keep cool.

For more information on heat-related illnesses and prevention, please visit the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health’s website at publichealth.lacounty.gov.