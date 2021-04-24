header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
59°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 23
1986 - COC board votes to allow Argentine cliff swallows to nest forever on sides of buildings [story]
swallows
County to Resume Use of Johnson & Johnson Vaccine
| Friday, Apr 23, 2021
COVID-19 pandemic, Johnson & Johnson Vaccine to Resume
Photo: Johns Hopkins University.

The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that after a safety review, the pause on the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine can be lifted and vaccinations can resume starting April 24.

Vaccine providers in L.A. County with doses of the Janssen vaccine can resume administration of the vaccine tomorrow, provided they distribute the updated Janssen fact sheets to any recipients of the vaccine.

Public Health will be posting updated safety information about the Janssen vaccine shortly.

The decision comes after CDC’s independent Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices reviewed data related to the recent reports of a rare and severe type of blood clot that occurred in individuals after receiving the vaccine.

Based on their review of all available data, both the CDC and the FDA determined that the vaccine is safe and effective in preventing COVID-19.

We are grateful to the scientists and clinicians conducting this thorough review and are confident moving forward in distributing and administering the vaccine.

The three vaccines that are currently available through the FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) remain the most powerful tools we have in reducing transmission, preventing serious illness and death, and eventually ending the COVID-19 pandemic that has claimed the lives of almost 24,000 people in LA County.

Those who are eligible are encouraged to make an appointment as soon as they can by visiting www.VaccinateLACounty.com (English) and www.VacunateLosAngeles.com (Spanish).

 

About: The Department of Public Health is committed to promoting health equity and ensuring optimal health and well-being for all 10 million residents of Los Angeles County. Through a variety of programs, community partnerships and services, Public Health oversees environmental health, disease control, and community and family health.
Nationally accredited by the Public Health Accreditation Board, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health comprises nearly 4,500 employees and has an annual budget of $1.2 billion. To learn more about Los Angeles County Public Health, visit www.publichealth.lacounty.gov, and follow L.A. County Public Health on social media at twitter.com/lacounty.gov, facebook.com/lapublichealth, instagram.com/lapublichealth and youtube.com/lapublichealth.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 27,629 Total SCV Cases, County to Resume Use of Johnson & Johnson Vaccine
Friday, Apr 23, 2021
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 27,629 Total SCV Cases, County to Resume Use of Johnson & Johnson Vaccine
Los Angeles County Public Health on Friday confirmed 27 new deaths and 489 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 27,629 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...
County to Resume Use of Johnson & Johnson Vaccine
Friday, Apr 23, 2021
County to Resume Use of Johnson & Johnson Vaccine
The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that after a safety review, the pause on the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine can be lifted and vaccinations can resume starting April 24.
FULL STORY...
California High-Speed Rail Marks Earth Day By Moving Toward Greener Construction
Friday, Apr 23, 2021
California High-Speed Rail Marks Earth Day By Moving Toward Greener Construction
In celebration of Earth Day 2021, the California High-Speed Rail Authority announced it will require contractors to use only zero-emission vehicles for their project fleets in all future construction contracts.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 27,629 Total SCV Cases, County to Resume Use of Johnson & Johnson Vaccine
Los Angeles County Public Health on Friday confirmed 27 new deaths and 489 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 27,629 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 27,629 Total SCV Cases, County to Resume Use of Johnson & Johnson Vaccine
County to Resume Use of Johnson & Johnson Vaccine
The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that after a safety review, the pause on the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine can be lifted and vaccinations can resume starting April 24.
County to Resume Use of Johnson & Johnson Vaccine
California High-Speed Rail Marks Earth Day By Moving Toward Greener Construction
In celebration of Earth Day 2021, the California High-Speed Rail Authority announced it will require contractors to use only zero-emission vehicles for their project fleets in all future construction contracts.
California High-Speed Rail Marks Earth Day By Moving Toward Greener Construction
LA County Parks Is Hiring Recreation Leaders For Summer 2021
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation announced it will be hiring Recreation Service Leaders to work at local parks throughout Los Angeles County for summer 2021.
LA County Parks Is Hiring Recreation Leaders For Summer 2021
Metro to Provide City with about $1M in Pandemic Relief Funds
The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) approved Thursday distributing federal coronavirus relief funds for highway infrastructure programs to Los Angeles County and the county’s 88 cities, including Santa Clarita.
Metro to Provide City with about $1M in Pandemic Relief Funds
Animal Care and Control Recognizes National Lost Pet Awareness Day
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control recognizes April 23 as National Lost Pet Awareness Day and encourages all pet owners to know what to do and what the L.A. County DACC will doing to help reunite lost pets with their owners.
Animal Care and Control Recognizes National Lost Pet Awareness Day
Today in SCV History (April 23)
1986 - COC board votes to allow Argentine cliff swallows to nest forever on sides of buildings [story]
swallows
Suspect in 2016 Killing of Sgt. Steven Owen Pleads Guilty
The man who murdered Sgt. Steven Owen in Lancaster nearly five years ago entered a guilty plea in open court on Thursday, according to officials.
Suspect in 2016 Killing of Sgt. Steven Owen Pleads Guilty
April 26: COC Summer 2021 Registration Begins
Starting Sunday, April 25, students can register for the College of the Canyons 2021 summer session, with classes running Monday, June 7 - Saturday, Aug. 14.
April 26: COC Summer 2021 Registration Begins
April 26: Santa Clarita City Council Budget Committee Virtual Meeting
The Santa Clarita City Council will be holding a Budget Committee meeting virtually Monday, April 26, at 2:00 p.m.
April 26: Santa Clarita City Council Budget Committee Virtual Meeting
Michael Hoefflin Foundation Hosting Move4MHF Virtual Fundraiser
If you received the unimaginable news that your child had cancer, would you know where to turn? For families in the Santa Clarita and surrounding valleys, the Michael Hoefflin Foundation for Children’s Cancer has been the go-to advocate providing resources and care for over 26 years.
Michael Hoefflin Foundation Hosting Move4MHF Virtual Fundraiser
City Announces Return of Concerts in the Park
The city of Santa Clarita’s Concerts in the Park series, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union, is scheduled to return this summer after a year off in 2020.
City Announces Return of Concerts in the Park
Proposed Rate Changes Coming to SCV Water Customers
Santa Clarita Valley Water customers will receive a notice in the mail next week about proposed water rate changes over the next five years.
Proposed Rate Changes Coming to SCV Water Customers
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: COC Vaccination Site Opens; SCV Cases Total 27,626
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 36 new deaths and 439 new cases of COVID-19, with 27,626 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: COC Vaccination Site Opens; SCV Cases Total 27,626
Overturned Truck Prompts SIG Alert at I-5, SR-126 Freeways
A 75,000-pound semi-truck carrying paper products overturned, causing closure of the outer most lane of northbound Interstate 5 at State Route 126 Thursday morning, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Peter Nicholson.
Overturned Truck Prompts SIG Alert at I-5, SR-126 Freeways
L.A. County Appealing $1 Billion Order to House Skid Row Homeless
LOS ANGELES (CN) — A day after a federal judge ordered the city and county of Los Angeles to take widespread action to quickly eradicate homelessness and audit the response to the crisis — including by ponying up $1 billion in an impound account within a week — attorneys for the city and county announced they will appeal the order as likely unlawful.
L.A. County Appealing $1 Billion Order to House Skid Row Homeless
Findings Show Overall California K-12 Enrollment Down
SACRAMENTO — The California Department of Education (CDE) released Thursday K–12 public school enrollment data for the 2020–21 academic year.
Findings Show Overall California K-12 Enrollment Down
Wilk’s Foster Youth LifeLine Bill Clears Human Services Committee
SACRAMENTO – State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announced Thursday that Senate Bill 546 (SB 546), which provides “LifeLine” phones to foster youth, recently passed out of the Senate Human Services Committee with unanimous support.
Wilk’s Foster Youth LifeLine Bill Clears Human Services Committee
Today in SCV History (April 22)
1974 - Gov. Ronald Reagan speaks at dedication of COC's first permanent building, the William G. Bonelli Instructional Resource Center [story]
Ronald Reagan
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 27,612; Public Health Encourages Safety Measures,Vaccinations to Reduce Risk of Getting COVID-19
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 35 new deaths and 439 new cases of COVID-19, with 27,612 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 27,612; Public Health Encourages Safety Measures,Vaccinations to Reduce Risk of Getting COVID-19
Castaic Middle School Recognized for Academic Excellence
Castaic Middle School (CMS) has been recognized as a 2021 School to Watch (STW) by the National Forum to Accelerate Middle-Grades Reform in association with the California League of Schools, California Department of Education, and California Middle Grades Alliance.
Castaic Middle School Recognized for Academic Excellence
County Reopens Junior Lake Lifeguard Program at Castaic Lake
Castaic Lake is one of three freshwater lakes in Los Angeles County that will reopen for the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation Junior Lake Lifeguard Program this summer.
County Reopens Junior Lake Lifeguard Program at Castaic Lake
Caltrans to Celebrate Earth Day 2021 with Litter Clean-Up
Caltrans District 7 Maintenance crews will be out in force across Los Angeles and Ventura counties to mark Earth Day on Thursday, April 22.
Caltrans to Celebrate Earth Day 2021 with Litter Clean-Up
Applications Open for 2021-22 ‘CREATIVE Connection’ Program
Applications are now open for the 2021-22 CREATIVE Connection program, a nine-month leadership training and fellowship program designed for professionals interested in serving on nonprofit boards to develop and grow as leaders through board service training and field experience with a nonprofit.
Applications Open for 2021-22 ‘CREATIVE Connection’ Program
%d bloggers like this: