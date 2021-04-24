County to Resume Use of Johnson & Johnson Vaccine

The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that after a safety review, the pause on the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine can be lifted and vaccinations can resume starting April 24.

Vaccine providers in L.A. County with doses of the Janssen vaccine can resume administration of the vaccine tomorrow, provided they distribute the updated Janssen fact sheets to any recipients of the vaccine.

Public Health will be posting updated safety information about the Janssen vaccine shortly.

The decision comes after CDC’s independent Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices reviewed data related to the recent reports of a rare and severe type of blood clot that occurred in individuals after receiving the vaccine.

Based on their review of all available data, both the CDC and the FDA determined that the vaccine is safe and effective in preventing COVID-19.

We are grateful to the scientists and clinicians conducting this thorough review and are confident moving forward in distributing and administering the vaccine.

The three vaccines that are currently available through the FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) remain the most powerful tools we have in reducing transmission, preventing serious illness and death, and eventually ending the COVID-19 pandemic that has claimed the lives of almost 24,000 people in LA County.

Those who are eligible are encouraged to make an appointment as soon as they can by visiting www.VaccinateLACounty.com (English) and www.VacunateLosAngeles.com (Spanish).

