County Trails, Placerita Park, Vasquez Rocks Closed

Uploaded: , Monday, Mar 23, 2020

By Press Release

Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation officials on Monday ordered the closure of additional park areas where social distancing cannot be maintained, including county trails and Placerita Park and Vasquez Rocks in the Santa Clarita Valley.

The county’s crackdown on gatherings and other abrogations of social distancing protocol came on the same day Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth ordered additional park amenities closed in the city limits as of Tuesday.

Below are LA County Parks’ updated restrictions, effective through April 19:

Residents who have any questions or concerns may call 626-588-5364 or email info@parks.lacounty.gov.

