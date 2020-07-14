County Transitions to New, More User-Friendly COVID-19 Scheduling Platform

Los Angeles County is changing scheduling platforms for COVID-19 testing at its nine operated testing sites. The new platform was developed by Fulgent Genetics, Inc., the lab used at the County-run sites. Scheduling on the new platform will begin Tuesday.
The new platform was designed to provide more user-friendly experience that directly interfaces with the lab, reducing the number of errors in data processing and minimizing the number of participants who might experience a delay in getting their results due to a mismatch in demographic information associated with the test kit.
The platform also allows residents to cancel an appointment, making that slot available for another resident to schedule. The new platform will also enable the lab to collect and validate insurance information in order to bill an individual’s insurance if the person has coverage, making community-based testing more sustainable. Testing at all County-sponsored sites will continue to be free of charge regardless of insurance coverage.
“This change is part of continuous efforts to improve the user experience and make scheduling an appointment as efficient as possible,” said Dr. Christina Ghaly, director of the Los Angeles County Department of Health Services, which oversees County-supported community testing locations. “As we work to expand capacity at current sites and add new sites to keep pace with demand, this new platform will help us streamline our operations and ensure continued testing access.”
COVID testing, as with any clinical diagnostic test, is best done within an individual’s usual health care setting. Individuals with insurance and those who have a regular provider or source of care are urged to first contact their provider before scheduling an appointment at a County-run testing site. To get connected to a provider, residents can call toll-free 211.
As the number of coronavirus cases continues to increase and some businesses are once again asked to close, Los Angeles County officials continue to prepare for the start of a new school year this fall, which they say will look much different.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 2,593 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 new deaths due to the virus countywide, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported its 15th death, bringing the SCV's total to 38 fatalities.
College of the Canyons goalkeeper Kian Bensend will continue his collegiate career in the Santa Clarita Valley, after signing on for a spot between the posts at nearby The Master's University over the weekend.
Many of Santa Clarita Artists Association (SCAA) fundraising events have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, SCAA has found a creative way to raise funds while practicing Safer at Home orders.
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Motor Vehicles is providing an automatic one-year extension to Californians age 70 and older with a noncommercial driver license with an expiration date between March 1 and Dec. 31, 2020.
As COVID-19 continues to surge in California, Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday called for a statewide rollback of reopenings, including a halt to dine-in service at restaurants, and closures of churches and hair salons in 30 hard-hit counties including Los Angeles and Ventura.
While three Santa Clarita Valley school districts have decided to record and publish videos of their governing board meetings, the Saugus Union School District and Newhall School District have held off on making a similar decision.
With film and TV production still ramping back up after the spring shutdown, the city of Santa Clarita's Film Office has reported one still photo shoot this week in the Santa Clarita Valley, aka "Hollywood North."
Gray hair allows a triage doctor to withhold medical care at their discretion, should they feel your life expectancy might not be longer than 5 years. It’s called Crisis Standards of Care, and the physician is absolved of liability. Look it up.
Following an investigation into four COVID-19 deaths of Los Angeles Apparel employees, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (DPH) ordered continued closure of the downtown Los Angeles garment manufacturer, which now has more than 300 confirmed cases of the virus among its workers.
