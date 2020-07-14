County Transitions to New, More User-Friendly COVID-19 Scheduling Platform

Los Angeles County is changing scheduling platforms for COVID-19 testing at its nine operated testing sites. The new platform was developed by Fulgent Genetics, Inc., the lab used at the County-run sites. Scheduling on the new platform will begin Tuesday.

The new platform was designed to provide more user-friendly experience that directly interfaces with the lab, reducing the number of errors in data processing and minimizing the number of participants who might experience a delay in getting their results due to a mismatch in demographic information associated with the test kit.

The platform also allows residents to cancel an appointment, making that slot available for another resident to schedule. The new platform will also enable the lab to collect and validate insurance information in order to bill an individual’s insurance if the person has coverage, making community-based testing more sustainable. Testing at all County-sponsored sites will continue to be free of charge regardless of insurance coverage.

Individuals who visit the former scheduling site (https://lacovidprod.service- now.com/rrs) will receive a message directing them to the new Fulgent platform site, https://la.fulgentgenetics. com/appointment. Scheduling platforms for the L.A. City-supported, State-supported and other testing partner sites will remain the same. The County’s main hub page (https://covid19.lacounty.gov/ testing/) will continue to provide updated information and resources and link users to the new platform.

“This change is part of continuous efforts to improve the user experience and make scheduling an appointment as efficient as possible,” said Dr. Christina Ghaly, director of the Los Angeles County Department of Health Services, which oversees County-supported community testing locations. “As we work to expand capacity at current sites and add new sites to keep pace with demand, this new platform will help us streamline our operations and ensure continued testing access.”

COVID testing, as with any clinical diagnostic test, is best done within an individual’s usual health care setting. Individuals with insurance and those who have a regular provider or source of care are urged to first contact their provider before scheduling an appointment at a County-run testing site. To get connected to a provider, residents can call toll-free 211.