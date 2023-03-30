header image

Inside
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 30
1993 - Federal govt. declares coastal California gnatcatcher (bird) a threatened species [story]
Gnatcatcher
County Treasurer Reminds Property Owners of Upcoming Delinquency Date
| Wednesday, Mar 29, 2023
Water drop


Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector, reminds property owners that the second installment of the 2022-23 Annual Secured Property Taxes becomes delinquent if not received by 5 p.m. Pacific Time or United States Postal Service postmarked on or before Monday, April 10.

“To avoid late penalties, property owners should not wait until the last day to make payment; please pay early” says Treasurer and Tax Collector Keith Knox. “Property owners may find it difficult to reach us on the telephone. They may obtain answers to the great majority of their questions, including how to request a copy of a property tax bill, obtain the amount due on any property, or find the tax payment history for the past three fiscal tax years on the Los Angeles County Property Tax Portal at propertytax.lacounty.gov. Property owners may also submit their inquiries at ttc.lacounty.gov/public-inquiries or call the toll-free Property Tax Information Line at 1(888) 807-2111, where automated information is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.”

PAYMENT OPTIONS

PAYMENTS

They only accept U.S. currency drawn on U.S. based financial institutions.

PARTIAL PAYMENTS

The Treasurer recommends payment in the total amount due. However, for those unable to do so, they accept partial payments, which reduce the amount of penalties imposed.

PAY ONLINE 

To make payments online, go to the website and select “Pay Property Taxes Online.” Payments can be made online 24 hours a day, seven days a week up until 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time on the delinquency date.

There is no cost for electronic check (eCheck) payments. The Annual Secured Property Tax Bill contains the Assessor’s Identification Number and Personal Identification Number, which will be needed to complete the transaction.

Each eCheck transaction is limited to $999,999.99. A step-by-step video on how to make an eCheck payment can be viewed online. The video is available in multiple languages.

When paying by eCheck, your bank account must be Automated Clearing House, enabled, meaning the transaction can settle through the ACH Network. Bank accounts that have a debit block to prevent unauthorized organizations from debiting an account via ACH,  must notify the bank to authorize ACH debits from Los Angeles County with a debit filter with the Company Identification Number of 0 0 0 0 0 7 9 1 6 1.

Los Angeles County updated its Company Identification Number in September 2018, so filers must update this Company Identification Number if they previously had a debit filter on their bank account. They may also pay online by using major credit cards or debit cards. Each online credit/debit card transaction is limited to $99,999.99, including a cost, currently 2.22 percent of the transaction amount (minimum $1.49 per transaction).

PAY BY CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD OVER THE TELEPHONE

The Treasurer accepts major credit card and debit card payments over the telephone for current year taxes only.

To pay by telephone, call toll-free 1(888) 473-0835. The Annual Secured Property Tax Bill contains your Assessor’s Identification Number, Year, and Sequence, which will be needed to complete the transaction.

Each credit/debit card transaction is limited to $99,999.99, including a cost, currently 2.22 percent of the transaction amount (minimum $1.49 per transaction). Please note that payments for Installment Plans of Redemption (Four-Pay and Five-Pay Plans) or defaulted taxes cannot be made over the telephone.

BY MAIL

Please use the envelope enclosed in the Annual Secured Property Tax Bill and include the second installment payment stub from the tax bill. Do not mail cash or attach staples, clips, tape, or correspondence.

Property tax payments must be mailed to the Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector, Post Office Box 54018, Los Angeles, CA 90054-0018. Do not mail payments to any other address.

Property tax payments must be received or USPS postmarked by the delinquency date to avoid penalties. If payments are received after the delinquency date, with no postmark, the payment is late and penalties will be imposed, in accordance with State law.

The department cautions taxpayers who send their payments by mail that the USPS only postmarks certain mail depending on the type of postage used and may not postmark mail on the same day taxpayers deposit envelopes.

To assist taxpayers in understanding how to avoid penalties that could result from postmark issues, the department has compiled important information on how to “Avoid Penalties by Understanding Postmarks.” \

Visit the website. Use an IRS designated delivery service (DHL Express, FedEx, or UPS) to mail payments, properly addressed with the required fee prepaid, delivery of which shall not be later than 5 p.m. Pacific Time on the next business day after the effective delinquency date, Monday, April 10. 

Mail payments to Los Angeles County Tax Collector, Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration, 225 North Hill Street, Room 137, Los Angeles, CA 90012. Do not mail payments to any other address.

The remittance shall be deemed received on the date shown on the packing slip or air bill attached to the outside of the envelope or package containing the remittance.

PAY IN PERSON 

The Treasurer accepts cash, check, money order, cashier’s check, and major credit cards and debit cards at 225 North Hill Street, First Floor Lobby, Los Angeles, CA 90012, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Pacific Time, Monday through Friday, excluding Los Angeles County holidays.

Each credit/debit card transaction is limited to $75,000.00, including a cost, currently 2.22 percent of the transaction amount (minimum $1.49 per transaction).

ONLINE BANKING OR BILL PAYMENT SERVICES 

It is not recommend using these services to pay property taxes. The USPS does not postmark the envelopes these firms use to mail the payment.

In the absence of a postmark, the tax collector determines penalties based exclusively on the date payment is received.

For more information on how to “Avoid Penalties by Understanding Postmarks,” visit the website.

EMAIL NOTIFICATION SERVICE

Property owners can subscribe to receive property tax related emails from the Treasurer and Tax Collector regarding special notices and upcoming events, such as annual property tax deadline reminders, office location updates and other news.

To subscribe, taxpayers may go to Email Notification Service.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

Ocean Water Quality Rain Advisory Extended To Saturday

Ocean Water Quality Rain Advisory Extended To Saturday
Wednesday, Mar 29, 2023
Due to the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers after the rainfall. Individuals who enter the water in these areas could become ill. 
FULL STORY...

Supervisor Barger Honors Artists During Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month

Supervisor Barger Honors Artists During Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month
Wednesday, Mar 29, 2023
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger hosted an intimate reception honoring several local artists affiliated with Tierra del Sol, a non-profit organization based in Sunland that helps individuals with developmental disabilities hone their skills in the arts and discover career opportunities.   
FULL STORY...

Tuesday COVID Roundup: Two New SCV Deaths Bring Total to 553

Tuesday COVID Roundup: Two New SCV Deaths Bring Total to 553
Tuesday, Mar 28, 2023
In alignment with both the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the California Department of Public Health, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health will change to weekly reporting of COVID-19 case, hospitalization and death data. The last day of daily reporting will be today, Tuesday, March 28. Starting the week of April 3, COVID-19 data will be reported weekly.
FULL STORY...

April 1: Animal Shows Return to Placerita Canyon Nature Center

April 1: Animal Shows Return to Placerita Canyon Nature Center
Tuesday, Mar 28, 2023
Come to Placerita Nature Center Saturday, April 1 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and meet the Animal Ambassadors who live in the canyon. Learn what the animals eat, where they live, their physical attributes and much more.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (March 30)
1993 - Federal govt. declares coastal California gnatcatcher (bird) a threatened species [story]
Gnatcatcher
CSUN Track and Field Travels to West Coast Relays
The CSUN men’s and women’s track and field teams head to the West Coast Relays this week.
CSUN Track and Field Travels to West Coast Relays
Castaic Union School District is Seeking New Members for Measure QS Citizens’ Oversight Committee
Castaic Union School District is now accepting applications for our Measure QS Citizens’ Oversight Committee.
Castaic Union School District is Seeking New Members for Measure QS Citizens’ Oversight Committee
Wilk’s Measure to Equip Classrooms with Trauma Kits Clears First Hurdle
Sen. Scott Wilk’s (R-Santa Clarita) legislation to equip schools with life-saving trauma kits unanimously cleared the Senate Education Committee.
Wilk’s Measure to Equip Classrooms with Trauma Kits Clears First Hurdle
April 20: Attend Children’s Bureau’s Virtual Online Orientation
Children's Bureau is one of the largest private, non-profit adoption agencies in California and one of the few that is nationally accredited by the Child Welfare League of America.
April 20: Attend Children’s Bureau’s Virtual Online Orientation
Los Angeles County Promotes Sensible Strategies to Reduce Dangers Associated with COVID-19
With the lifting of county, state and federal COVID-19 emergency orders, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health  continues to ensure easy access to free vaccines, boosters, tests and therapeutics.
Los Angeles County Promotes Sensible Strategies to Reduce Dangers Associated with COVID-19
Ocean Water Quality Rain Advisory Extended To Saturday
Due to the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers after the rainfall. Individuals who enter the water in these areas could become ill. 
Ocean Water Quality Rain Advisory Extended To Saturday
SCVEDC Highlights Virtual Tours
The Santa Clarita Economic Development Corporation has an interactive, online tool that provides themed virtual tours of the amazing features our community has to offer. 
SCVEDC Highlights Virtual Tours
Supervisor Barger Honors Artists During Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger hosted an intimate reception honoring several local artists affiliated with Tierra del Sol, a non-profit organization based in Sunland that helps individuals with developmental disabilities hone their skills in the arts and discover career opportunities.   
Supervisor Barger Honors Artists During Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month
Today in SCV History (March 29)
1928 - Little dam victim, thought unidentified & buried in SCV, actually ID'd & buried in Chatsworth [story]
Newhall Cowboys
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Two New SCV Deaths Bring Total to 553
In alignment with both the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the California Department of Public Health, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health will change to weekly reporting of COVID-19 case, hospitalization and death data. The last day of daily reporting will be today, Tuesday, March 28. Starting the week of April 3, COVID-19 data will be reported weekly.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Two New SCV Deaths Bring Total to 553
Wilk’s Co-Authored Fentanyl Bill Fails to Advance
California State Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) expressed frustration at the Senate Public Safety Committee’s failure to advance a bill he coauthored aimed at bringing accountability to the fentanyl crisis.
Wilk’s Co-Authored Fentanyl Bill Fails to Advance
The Stage is Set for Cowboy Festival Performers
Longtime festival favorites and thrilling newcomers highlight the performance schedule at the 27th Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival, which will be held Saturday, April 22 and Sunday, April 23, in Old Town Newhall.
The Stage is Set for Cowboy Festival Performers
April 1: Animal Shows Return to Placerita Canyon Nature Center
Come to Placerita Nature Center Saturday, April 1 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and meet the Animal Ambassadors who live in the canyon. Learn what the animals eat, where they live, their physical attributes and much more.
April 1: Animal Shows Return to Placerita Canyon Nature Center
Santa Clarita Community College District Appoints Jerry Danielsen
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees appointed Jerry Danielsen to fill Board Seat No. 4, effective immediately, at its March 22 meeting.
Santa Clarita Community College District Appoints Jerry Danielsen
Suspect Dies After High Speed Chase in Stolen CHP Vehicle Ends in AV
A suspect who stole a California Highway Patrol vehicle in Castaic and led law enforcement on a high speed pursuit has died after he sustained injuries when he jumped out of the moving vehicle.
Suspect Dies After High Speed Chase in Stolen CHP Vehicle Ends in AV
April 20: CSUN New Venture Competition
The California State University, Northridge David Nazarian College of Business and Economics invites the public to the eighth Annual Jeff Marine Bull Ring New Venture Competition on Thursday, April 20, from 3 p.m. - 5 p.m.
April 20: CSUN New Venture Competition
CalArts Instructor Shirley Tse Named Outstanding Educator
Artist and California Institute of the Arts faculty Shirley Tse has been named the recipient of the International Sculpture Center’s 2023 Outstanding Educator Award.
CalArts Instructor Shirley Tse Named Outstanding Educator
L.A. County COVID-19 Public Health Emergency Ends March 31
Los Angeles County’s declaration of a local public health emergency for COVID-19 ends on March 31. That means changes in some programs but many services will continue to be available to support L.A. County residents.
L.A. County COVID-19 Public Health Emergency Ends March 31
March 29: SNAP Sports Fundraiser at Salt Creek
SNAP Sports, a nonprofit adaptive sports program for special needs athletes will hold a wine tasting fundraiser Wednesday, March 29 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Salt Creek Grille, 24415 Town Center Drive #115, Valencia, CA 91355.
March 29: SNAP Sports Fundraiser at Salt Creek
‘Disney’s Newsies’ at Canyon Theatre Guild
The Canyon Theatre Guild presents the musical "Disney's Newsies" now on stage in Old Town Newhall through April 30.
‘Disney’s Newsies’ at Canyon Theatre Guild
April 7: Teen FanFest at Canyon Country Community Center
Calling all teens and tweens: The city of Santa Clarita Public Library presents FanFest. FanFest is back and will be held Friday, April 7 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Canyon Country Community Center, 18410 Sierra Highway, Canyon Country, CA 91351.
April 7: Teen FanFest at Canyon Country Community Center
Today in SCV History (March 28)
1934 - Bouquet Canyon Reservoir, replacement for ill-fated St. Francis Dam & reservoir, begins to fill with water [story]
Bouquet Reservoir
