County Treasurer Reminds Property Owners of Upcoming Delinquency Date

Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector, reminds property owners that the second installment of the 2022-23 Annual Secured Property Taxes becomes delinquent if not received by 5 p.m. Pacific Time or United States Postal Service postmarked on or before Monday, April 10.

“To avoid late penalties, property owners should not wait until the last day to make payment; please pay early” says Treasurer and Tax Collector Keith Knox. “Property owners may find it difficult to reach us on the telephone. They may obtain answers to the great majority of their questions, including how to request a copy of a property tax bill, obtain the amount due on any property, or find the tax payment history for the past three fiscal tax years on the Los Angeles County Property Tax Portal at propertytax.lacounty.gov. Property owners may also submit their inquiries at ttc.lacounty.gov/public-inquiries or call the toll-free Property Tax Information Line at 1(888) 807-2111, where automated information is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.”

PAYMENT OPTIONS

PAYMENTS

They only accept U.S. currency drawn on U.S. based financial institutions.

PARTIAL PAYMENTS

The Treasurer recommends payment in the total amount due. However, for those unable to do so, they accept partial payments, which reduce the amount of penalties imposed.

PAY ONLINE

To make payments online, go to the website and select “Pay Property Taxes Online.” Payments can be made online 24 hours a day, seven days a week up until 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time on the delinquency date.

There is no cost for electronic check (eCheck) payments. The Annual Secured Property Tax Bill contains the Assessor’s Identification Number and Personal Identification Number, which will be needed to complete the transaction.

Each eCheck transaction is limited to $999,999.99. A step-by-step video on how to make an eCheck payment can be viewed online. The video is available in multiple languages.

When paying by eCheck, your bank account must be Automated Clearing House, enabled, meaning the transaction can settle through the ACH Network. Bank accounts that have a debit block to prevent unauthorized organizations from debiting an account via ACH, must notify the bank to authorize ACH debits from Los Angeles County with a debit filter with the Company Identification Number of 0 0 0 0 0 7 9 1 6 1.

Los Angeles County updated its Company Identification Number in September 2018, so filers must update this Company Identification Number if they previously had a debit filter on their bank account. They may also pay online by using major credit cards or debit cards. Each online credit/debit card transaction is limited to $99,999.99, including a cost, currently 2.22 percent of the transaction amount (minimum $1.49 per transaction).

PAY BY CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD OVER THE TELEPHONE

The Treasurer accepts major credit card and debit card payments over the telephone for current year taxes only.

To pay by telephone, call toll-free 1(888) 473-0835. The Annual Secured Property Tax Bill contains your Assessor’s Identification Number, Year, and Sequence, which will be needed to complete the transaction.

Each credit/debit card transaction is limited to $99,999.99, including a cost, currently 2.22 percent of the transaction amount (minimum $1.49 per transaction). Please note that payments for Installment Plans of Redemption (Four-Pay and Five-Pay Plans) or defaulted taxes cannot be made over the telephone.

BY MAIL

Please use the envelope enclosed in the Annual Secured Property Tax Bill and include the second installment payment stub from the tax bill. Do not mail cash or attach staples, clips, tape, or correspondence.

Property tax payments must be mailed to the Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector, Post Office Box 54018, Los Angeles, CA 90054-0018. Do not mail payments to any other address.

Property tax payments must be received or USPS postmarked by the delinquency date to avoid penalties. If payments are received after the delinquency date, with no postmark, the payment is late and penalties will be imposed, in accordance with State law.

The department cautions taxpayers who send their payments by mail that the USPS only postmarks certain mail depending on the type of postage used and may not postmark mail on the same day taxpayers deposit envelopes.

To assist taxpayers in understanding how to avoid penalties that could result from postmark issues, the department has compiled important information on how to “Avoid Penalties by Understanding Postmarks.” \

Visit the website. Use an IRS designated delivery service (DHL Express, FedEx, or UPS) to mail payments, properly addressed with the required fee prepaid, delivery of which shall not be later than 5 p.m. Pacific Time on the next business day after the effective delinquency date, Monday, April 10.

Mail payments to Los Angeles County Tax Collector, Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration, 225 North Hill Street, Room 137, Los Angeles, CA 90012. Do not mail payments to any other address.

The remittance shall be deemed received on the date shown on the packing slip or air bill attached to the outside of the envelope or package containing the remittance.

PAY IN PERSON

The Treasurer accepts cash, check, money order, cashier’s check, and major credit cards and debit cards at 225 North Hill Street, First Floor Lobby, Los Angeles, CA 90012, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Pacific Time, Monday through Friday, excluding Los Angeles County holidays.

Each credit/debit card transaction is limited to $75,000.00, including a cost, currently 2.22 percent of the transaction amount (minimum $1.49 per transaction).

ONLINE BANKING OR BILL PAYMENT SERVICES

It is not recommend using these services to pay property taxes. The USPS does not postmark the envelopes these firms use to mail the payment.

In the absence of a postmark, the tax collector determines penalties based exclusively on the date payment is received.

For more information on how to “Avoid Penalties by Understanding Postmarks,” visit the website.

EMAIL NOTIFICATION SERVICE

Property owners can subscribe to receive property tax related emails from the Treasurer and Tax Collector regarding special notices and upcoming events, such as annual property tax deadline reminders, office location updates and other news.

To subscribe, taxpayers may go to Email Notification Service.

