Vector Control Launches Summer Mosquito Awareness Campaign

The Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District has launched its 2025 summer campaign, “Guardians of Greater LA,” to highlight the unwavering commitment of the district and its dedicated staff in protecting the health of nearly six million county residents.

Running from June through November 2025, the campaign aims to increase public awareness of mosquito control services while empowering residents with the knowledge needed to reduce mosquito risks.

It reinforces the district’s long-standing mission to safeguard public health from the world’s deadliest animal, the mosquito, through rigorous surveillance strategies, conscientious control measures and comprehensive community outreach led by a team of committed professionals.

Seek out potential mosquito breeding sources in your home:

The best method to reduce breeding on your property is to limit the number of potential sources.

Inspect around and inside your home for potential breeding sources. If standing water is found, remove the source. If the source is not removed, you must check weekly for standing water to prevent mosquito breeding.

Remember to look for mosquito sources every week and after rain events.

Any container capable of holding at least a teaspoon of water. Throw away, turn over, empty once a week or drill holes in the bottom. Look for buckets, watering cans, drinking glasses, cups, bottle caps, or trash that can hold water. Store inside or turn over. If trash, throw away.

Old tires: Dispose of at your local recycling facility. If used for playground equipment, drill holes for water to run. If on ground, ensure holes are not blocked by debris.

Pet water bowls: Scrub and rinse out once a week.

Potted plant saucers: Empty saucers or flush out with garden hose once a week. Remove saucers from under plants. Place fine aquarium gravel in saucers.

Tarps, plastic covers, flexible and box covers: Drain water trapped in folds and arrange so water runs off.

Garbage cans, barrels, recycling bins: Keep cans covered with lid or drill holes in bottom.

Dripping outdoor faucets and window air conditioners: If puddling, repair faucet. Place rocks under window air conditioner to ensure water runs off or fill hole with dirt.

Drainage ditch, culvert, or low areas clogged by grass or weed clippings: Remove grass and weed clippings so water can flow and/or drain freely.

Gutters, including “covered” types: Clean so water runs freely.

Hollow fence posts without paps: Put caps on open chain link or plastic fence posts.

Old playground equipment: Remove and dispose of. If it must be stored, put under cover. Be sure water drains off.

Sump pumps: Cover with screening.

Under decks and porches: Stored Items, Depressions in Dirt or Plastic Ground Linings: Fill in depressions. Remove or turn over any stored

items that hold water.

Base of patio mmbrella and portable basketball stand: Fill with sand or, if filled with water, be sure to screw on plug. Keep water out of depressions in stand.

Bird baths: Dump out once a week or flush out with garden hose.

Ornamental ponds and fountains: Filter water or apply larvicide to prevent breeding.

Outdoor grills: Keep covered. Ensure the vent is closed.

Plastic in gardens to prevent weeds: Use landscape cloth that will allow water to pass through instead of plastic sheets that hold water.

Wheelbarrow stored outside: Store upside down when not in use.

Watch the latest PSA video at www.youtube.com/watch?v=FCIAjOrFQ1I.

For more information visit Vector Control Checklist.

Like this: Like Loading...