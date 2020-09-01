[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

September 1
1887 - Town of Saugus founded; Castaic train station opens [story]
Saugus
County Votes to Move Forward with Implementing Body Cams for LASD Deputies
| Tuesday, Sep 1, 2020

Board of SupervisorsFollowing a number of heated debates with Sheriff Alex Villanueva on funding in recent months, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved the first year of funding for body-worn cameras in their regular Tuesday meeting.

This comes after Villanueva announced that come October, Sheriff’s Department deputies would start receiving body-worn cameras through an agreement with Axon Enterprise Inc.

“This is a big step in the direction of ensuring the accountability of our communities, and frankly it’s what they deserve,” Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose 5th District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, said during the meeting. “It has certainly been long-awaited, and we cannot afford to delay any longer.”

Nevertheless, both Barger and Supervisor Janice Hahn, of the 4th District, who authored the motion together, said there’s a lot more to do in regards to police reform.

“Let’s move forward today with implementing body-worn cameras in our own county Sheriff’s Department, but let’s not stop there,” Hahn said. “This needs to be accompanied by real accountability, real reform and real reflection.”

The motion authorizes $25.5 million, $12.3 million in ongoing and $13.2 million in one-time funding, to be given to the Sheriff’s Department, covering the cost of the body-worn cameras for the fiscal year 2020-21, which includes costs for the technology and for running the system backend.

The camera program is estimated to equip 5,200 deputies and security officers with devices over the next two years, slated to be released first to a group of five stations: Century, Industry, Lakewood, Lancaster and West Hollywood. The SCV Sheriff’s Station is not in the first group. The next phase is set to include 10 additional stations beginning Jan. 1.

Other motions

The Board of Supervisors also approved a motion that ends transfers to Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials in L.A. County, without a judicial warrant.

Earlier this month, Villanueva made similar moves, making permanent the temporary hold on the transfer of individuals being held on a civil immigration detainer he had put in place at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. During the meeting, he called the motion a “very good step forward,” though he said there is still work to be done.

The motion is set to prohibit the use of any county resources to facilitate transfers, unless in accordance with a judicial warrant, judicial probable cause determination or otherwise required by federal or state law.

In addition, the Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a motion set to examine the county’s use of telehealth services during the COVID-19 pandemic to evaluate opportunities to expand these programs into the future.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, telehealth operations in the Los Angeles County health care system have served a critical role to ensure community members receive the care they need,” Barger said in a prepared statement. “While we have had to make adjustments during the Safer at Home directive, these advancements could allow us to better reach our communities in a way that is innovative, convenient, and — most importantly — accessible to those in need.”

That being said, the motion is set to allow the chief executive office to evaluate whether hard-to-reach communities have benefited from increased access to telehealth services, identifying which programs would be effective in a standard health care situation once the pandemic has subsided, while also identifying available funding sources.
Kidnapping Suspect Arrested in Gorman
Tuesday, Sep 1, 2020
Kidnapping Suspect Arrested in Gorman
California Highway Patrol officers arrested a man suspected of kidnapping a child on Interstate 5 in Gorman Friday.
FULL STORY...
CHP Commissioner Earns Lifetime Achievement Award
Tuesday, Sep 1, 2020
CHP Commissioner Earns Lifetime Achievement Award
SACRAMENTO – California Highway Patrol (CHP) Commissioner Warren Stanley has spent nearly four decades advocating for highway safety in California.
FULL STORY...
Valencia Acura Earns Nationwide Distinction
Valencia Acura has earned Acura Precision Team distinction for the 14th time, an exclusive honor for select dealerships that deliver an outstanding client experience while achieving operational excellence.
Valencia Acura Earns Nationwide Distinction
Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – September 2020
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to drag on, many of us are spending more time at home. This means more eating at home, more projects at home, more cleaning at home and all of that equals more trash at home.
Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – September 2020
Old Navy Paying Store Employees to Serve as Poll Workers on Election Day
On National Poll Worker Recruitment Day, Old Navy announced Tuesday that it will pay its store employees to work the polls on Election Day.
Old Navy Paying Store Employees to Serve as Poll Workers on Election Day
Barger Looking to Expand Telehealth Services
The Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a motion Tuesday by Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Sheila Kuehl to examine Los Angeles County’s use of telehealth services during the COVID-19 pandemic and to evaluate opportunities to expand these promising programs into the future.
Barger Looking to Expand Telehealth Services
Kidnapping Suspect Arrested in Gorman
California Highway Patrol officers arrested a man suspected of kidnapping a child on Interstate 5 in Gorman Friday.
Kidnapping Suspect Arrested in Gorman
Small Businesses, Nonprofits Get Boost from County’s $100M COVID-19 Recovery Fund
Los Angeles area businesses and nonprofits face significant challenges during the current public health and economic crisis of COVID-19.
Small Businesses, Nonprofits Get Boost from County’s $100M COVID-19 Recovery Fund
CHP Commissioner Earns Lifetime Achievement Award
SACRAMENTO – California Highway Patrol (CHP) Commissioner Warren Stanley has spent nearly four decades advocating for highway safety in California.
CHP Commissioner Earns Lifetime Achievement Award
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Mourns 55th Death; L.A. County Positivity Down 45%
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 16 new deaths and 1,022 new cases of COVID-19, with a total of 5,414 cases and the 55th death confirmed among Santa Clarita Valley residents to date.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Mourns 55th Death; L.A. County Positivity Down 45%
Sept. 2 Agenda: Hart District Governing Board Regular (Virtual) Meeting
The next regular (virtual) meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District's Governing Board will take place Wednesday, September 2, starting at 7 p.m.
Sept. 2 Agenda: Hart District Governing Board Regular (Virtual) Meeting
Sept. 1: Santa Clarita City Council Development Committee to Meet
The Santa Clarita City Council's Development Committee will hold its next meeting at City Hall on Tuesday, September 1 starting at 2 p.m.
Sept. 1: Santa Clarita City Council Development Committee to Meet
California Lawmakers Throw Small Newspapers a Labor-Law Lifeline
California newspapers struggling through the pandemic and ensuing recession will have extra time to comply with a new labor law forcing the industry to transform its workforce under a bill approved by lawmakers Monday.
California Lawmakers Throw Small Newspapers a Labor-Law Lifeline
Crunch Time for California Legislature as COVID-Shortened Session Ends
In the final hours of an extraordinary session bottlenecked by the coronavirus pandemic, the California Legislature crammed to pass police reforms, prevent evictions and curb the newspaper industry’s demise into Monday’s agenda.
Crunch Time for California Legislature as COVID-Shortened Session Ends
LASD, SCV Mark 19 Years Since Death of Dep. Jake Kuredjian
Monday marked 19 years since Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy Hagop "Jake" Kuredjian paid the ultimate sacrifice while serving and protecting the residents of the Santa Clarita Valley.
LASD, SCV Mark 19 Years Since Death of Dep. Jake Kuredjian
Smyth Calls for Look Into a City Public Health Department
Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth said Monday he is considering asking city staff to look into the formation of a public health department in Santa Clarita, citing a city need to “create greater autonomy for the future.”
Smyth Calls for Look Into a City Public Health Department
Sept. 1: Santa Clarita Library to Launch Fall Programs
The Santa Clarita Public Library will launch fall programs for all ages on Tuesday, September 1, with numerous activities and virtual programs available for children, teens and adults to enjoy.
Sept. 1: Santa Clarita Library to Launch Fall Programs
SCV Heat Alert Called for Tuesday, Wednesday
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has called a heat alert for the Santa Clarita Valley for Tuesday and Wednesday due to a forecast of high temperatures.
SCV Heat Alert Called for Tuesday, Wednesday
Wilk ‘Glad to Fail’ COVID-19 Test
Senator Scott Wilk's (R-Santa Clarita) COVID-19 test results confirm he was not infected with the virus last week in Sacramento, he announced Sunday.
Wilk ‘Glad to Fail’ COVID-19 Test
Santa Clarita Experts, Victims of Opioid Epidemic Speak Out
Santa Clarita Valley experts and family of victims of the opioid epidemic are saying historical patterns of abuse are repeating themselves.
Santa Clarita Experts, Victims of Opioid Epidemic Speak Out
Today in SCV History (Aug. 31)
2001 - LASD Deputy Hagop "Jake" Kuredjian gunned down in Stevenson Ranch while backing up ATF [story]
Jake Kuredjian
Today in SCV History (Aug. 30)
2009 - L.A. County Fire Capt. Ted Hall, 47, and Firefighter Specialist Arnie Quinones, 34, are killed in the line of duty on Day 4 of the Station Fire [story]
Hall-Quinones
SCV’s Illumination Dynamics to Raise Awareness, Lend Support to Live Events Industry
Santa Clarita-based Illumination Dynamics, a lighting and electric rental production company for television, motion picture, sports broadcast, and studio installations, will be among those taking part in a major call to action along with We Make Events, Red Alert RESTART and Extend Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) imploring the U.S. Congress to pass the RESTART Act (S.3814) to quickly offer economic relief to the Live Events Industry, which has been shuttered since March 2020, putting millions of people out of work.
SCV’s Illumination Dynamics to Raise Awareness, Lend Support to Live Events Industry
