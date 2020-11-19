County’s Animal Care & Control Recognized for COVID-19 Response

The California State Association of Counties (CSAC) recently announced the recipients of its 2020 Challenge Awards spotlighting the most innovative programs developed and implemented by California counties.

The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control (DACC) is honored to have won a Merit award under the award category of Disaster & Emergency Response/Management. DACC was acknowledged for implementing a Managed Intake and Expanded Placement program for animals. This program allowed DACC to rapidly implement a new animal management practice to respond to and enhance services during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

“DACC is honored to receive this prestigious award from CSAC.” said DACC Director Marcia Mayeda. “Our entire DACC team is to be congratulated for their adaptability, resourcefulness, and commitment to our mission as we dramatically changed our operations to continue to serve animals and constituents.”

Managed Intake aligns DACC practices and resources with the needs of the community to reduce the necessity of accepting animals into the seven DACC animal care centers. The Enhanced Placement initiatives increase positive outcomes for stray and unwanted animals by increasing adoptions, providing additional foster homes, and partnership with private animal adoption organizations. More information can be found at www.animalcare.lacounty.gov.

To learn more about this innovative award winning-program, check it out [here].