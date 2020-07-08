County’s CORE Commitment Ensures Access to COVID-19 Testing

As part of its commitment to ensure access to testing during a critical new phase of the epidemic, Los Angeles County has committed $400,000 in one-time bridge funding to support staffing-related costs at COVID-19 testing sites operated by Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE) within the city of Los Angeles.

The County’s contribution to CORE, a nonprofit committed to providing tests in underserved communities, will help support the County’s current operations while the nonprofit secures other funding streams and will be extended as needed. In addition to supporting these sites, the County will continue to fully fund its nine-operated sites and is also preparing to add additional testing sites in coming weeks to areas identified as “hot spots” where data illustrates high test positivity, low testing access, and high mortality. That effort will include partnerships with community-based organizations to aggressively target high-risk communities through street outreach teams delivering COVID-19 prevention messages door-to-door.

The County’s financial support to CORE aims to preserve critical testing access, especially in low-income, vulnerable communities hard-hit by the epidemic, as health officials point to rising numbers of positive cases and positive tests as evidence of increased community spread.

Note that contrary to media inquiries, yesterday’s temporary closure of Dodger Stadium was due to a planned staff training, not a result of a lack of funding.

“Access to COVID-19 testing is one of the many critical steps needed to protect the safety and well-being of Los Angeles County residents and help support our recovery,” said Supervisor Kathryn Barger, chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors. “This funding provides the opportunity for the County to maintain crucial testing sites and ensure the availability of appointments throughout the entire region, helping to keep our community safe.”

“Sadly, COVID-19 is disproportionately impacting our Black and brown communities that lack access to quality healthcare due to longstanding racial and ethnic disparities. To address this inequity, L.A. County will step up and invest funds to support all COVID-19 testing sites throughout the city of Los Angeles, including the Dodger Stadium site where up to 6,000 people a day can be tested,” said Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda L. Solis. “I want testing to be accessible, free, and safe for anyone who needs to

be tested for COVID-19. L.A. County is committed to widening access to testing sites for everyone.”

“With increased community spread of COVID-19 and heightened demand for testing, the County is pleased to step up and financially support CORE and ensure continued access to testing, especially for our at-risk communities,” said Dr. Christina Ghaly, director of the Los Angeles County Department of Health Services, which oversees the County’s community-based testing sites. “As transmission of this virus accelerates, it’s more important than ever to work together to resolve short-term funding shortfalls and remain united in protecting the health and safety of all residents.”

Individuals needing testing who are symptomatic or have a known exposure to a positive case are urged to first seek testing from their provider if they have one. Individuals needing referral to a provider can dial toll-free 211. Individuals can register for a test at multiple government-run and partner sites by visiting covid19.lacounty.gov/testing.

For more information on CORE, visit https://www.coreresponse.org/covid19.