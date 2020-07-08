County’s CORE Commitment Ensures Access to COVID-19 Testing

As part of its commitment to ensure access to testing during a critical new phase of the epidemic, Los Angeles County has committed $400,000 in one-time bridge funding to support staffing-related costs at COVID-19 testing sites operated by Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE) within the city of Los Angeles.
The County’s contribution to CORE, a nonprofit committed to providing tests in underserved communities, will help support the County’s current operations while the nonprofit secures other funding streams and will be extended as needed. In addition to supporting these sites, the County will continue to fully fund its nine-operated sites and is also preparing to add additional testing sites in coming weeks to areas identified as “hot spots” where data illustrates high test positivity, low testing access, and high mortality. That effort will include partnerships with community-based organizations to aggressively target high-risk communities through street outreach teams delivering COVID-19 prevention messages door-to-door.
The County’s financial support to CORE aims to preserve critical testing access, especially in low-income, vulnerable communities hard-hit by the epidemic, as health officials point to rising numbers of positive cases and positive tests as evidence of increased community spread.
Note that contrary to media inquiries, yesterday’s temporary closure of Dodger Stadium was due to a planned staff training, not a result of a lack of funding.
“Access to COVID-19 testing is one of the many critical steps needed to protect the safety and well-being of Los Angeles County residents and help support our recovery,” said Supervisor Kathryn Barger, chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors. “This funding provides the opportunity for the County to maintain crucial testing sites and ensure the availability of appointments throughout the entire region, helping to keep our community safe.”
“Sadly, COVID-19 is disproportionately impacting our Black and brown communities that lack access to quality healthcare due to longstanding racial and ethnic disparities. To address this inequity, L.A. County will step up and invest funds to support all COVID-19 testing sites throughout the city of Los Angeles, including the Dodger Stadium site where up to 6,000 people a day can be tested,” said Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda L. Solis. “I want testing to be accessible, free, and safe for anyone who needs to
be tested for COVID-19. L.A. County is committed to widening access to testing sites for everyone.”
“With increased community spread of COVID-19 and heightened demand for testing, the County is pleased to step up and financially support CORE and ensure continued access to testing, especially for our at-risk communities,” said Dr. Christina Ghaly, director of the Los Angeles County Department of Health Services, which oversees the County’s community-based testing sites. “As transmission of this virus accelerates, it’s more important than ever to work together to resolve short-term funding shortfalls and remain united in protecting the health and safety of all residents.”
Individuals needing testing who are symptomatic or have a known exposure to a positive case are urged to first seek testing from their provider if they have one. Individuals needing referral to a provider can dial toll-free 211. Individuals can register for a test at multiple government-run and partner sites by visiting covid19.lacounty.gov/testing.
California State University, Northridge officials have released details for a primarily virtual fall semester, with a handful of graduate and undergraduate courses and labs being offered face-to-face. Named “CSUN as One,” CSUN launched a website for the campus’ fall 2020 instruction and operational plans.
Governor Gavin Newsom and California legislative leaders reached an agreement on Monday on an amended state budget for 2020-21 which prevents cuts to apportionments and categorical programs for California community colleges.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, schools across the nation transitioned to meeting online. Given the abruptness of the transition and lack of preparation parents had in becoming in-home teachers’ aides, many parents and educators are worried about a “COVID slide” or “COVID slowdown,” where students fail to retain any new information learned before and during the pandemic — as well as over the summer, when students are not in school.
On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors proclaimed July as “Parks Make Life Better” month to highlight the impact of parks in supporting communities during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.
With film and television production gearing back up in the wake of the spring shutdown, the city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released productions now filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, July 6 - Sunday, July 12:
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday the highest number of new cases of COVID-19 reported in a day with 4,015 new cases and 46 new deaths. The high number of cases are, in part, due to a backlog of about 2,000 test results received from one lab that just submitted results from July 2 through July 5.
The fast-spreading brush fire that burned nearly 1,498 acres in Agua Dulce reached 68% containment by Tuesday morning, with firefighters still in the area scouting for potential flare-ups, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors appoints Norma Edith García as the new Director of the Department Parks and Recreation and the Los Angeles County Regional Parks and Open Space District. Garcia is the first woman and first person of color to serve in this capacity since the founding of the Department in 1944.
Another resident of the city of Santa Clarita has died due to COVID-19, the city's 26th fatality and the 33rd in the Santa Clarita Valley to date, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.
After breaking a daily coronavirus testing record over the July 4 holiday weekend, California Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday said hospitalizations remain alarmingly high as COVID-19 continues to spread throughout the state’s largest counties.
A brush fire dubbed the Soledad Fire burned more than 1,000 acres and shut down Highway 14 Sunday, and as of 9 a.m. Monday was 30% contained, according to Los Angeles County Fire Chief Deputy David R. Richardson Jr.
Smoke from the Soledad Fire burning near Agua Dulce has caused unhealthy air quality in the Santa Clarita Valley and the San Gabriel Mountains, sparking a smoke advisory from Los Angeles County Public Health officials.
The city of Santa Clarita has canceled the 2020 Concerts in the Park series due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and in accordance with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health’s Safer at Home order.
After improving the data processing systems, which resulted in no data being reported since Thursday, July 2, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Sunday reported an increase of 7,232 new cases for Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
