December 19
1970 - Snow day in Santa Clarita Valley [photos]
Saugus train station
County's Parks After Dark Winter Season Returns
Thursday, Dec 19, 2019
Val Verde Parks After Dark

The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation (LA County Parks) begins its second consecutive Parks After Dark winter season with 31 county parks, including Val Verde, to remain open late with free programs and holiday-themed events for all ages.

Free activities will be available across Los Angeles County, coinciding with school holiday breaks. Parks After Dark Winter programs will take place on Thursdays and Fridays from 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. on Dec. 19-21 and Jan. 2-4.

Note: Val Verde Park’s hours can be viewed below.

“We invite everyone to participate in our nationally-recognized Parks After Dark program this winter season,” said John Wicker, director of the Department of Parks and Recreation. “We’re proud to open our parks to encourage healthy living and provide safe havens for everyone in Los Angeles County.”

The winter Parks After Dark programming ranges from snow days, do-it-yourself (DIY) classes, paint nights, sports clinics, toddler storytime, healthy cooking classes, movies in the park, health outreach, and social service resource fairs. New for this season, LA County Parks will offer free ice-skating rinks at four parks (Hellen Keller, Sorensen, Ted Watkins, and Val Verde).

During this winter session, LA County’s Our SPOT (Social Places and Opportunities for Teens) will offer teens a safe and fun environment at nine Parks After Dark locations to tackle important issues impacting today’s youth, and provides youth leadership classes, a space to meet friends, and includes health and recreation. Launched at Summer 2019 Parks After Dark, Our SPOT is a year-round program that takes place after-school and is supported by the Departments of Public Health, Probation, and Arts Commission. Our SPOT is available at Amelia Mayberry, Bassett, El Cariso, City Terrace, Jesse Owens, Loma Alta, Mona, Salazar, and Stephen Sorensen parks.

Parks After Dark provides youth and their families expanded opportunities to experience healthy recreation and active lifestyles. Since starting in only three parks in 2010, Parks After Dark has expanded to over 30 parks to enable thousands of community members to participate in quality programming.

Parks After Dark is led by the LA County Parks, with strong support from partners including the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, Chief Executive Office, Sheriff’s Department, Department of Mental Health, Department of Public Health, Department of Workforce Development, Aging and Community Services; Probation Department, Department of Children and Family Services, and several community-based organizations.

LA County Parks’ Parks After Dark program has received several recognitions including the 2018 Best in Innovation and Innovation in Health by the National Recreation and Park Association and the Golden Eagle Award by the County of Los Angeles 32nd Annual Productivity and Quality Awards Program (2018). The California Parks and Recreation Society honored Parks After Dark in the Marketing and Communications Digital Media category in 2018.

For Parks After Dark locations, schedules, and interactive map, visit the LA County Parks website at https://parks.lacounty.gov/winter-pad.
Val Verde Parks After Dark
Civilian Oversight Commission Slips Quietly In and Out of SCV

Civilian Oversight Commission Slips Quietly In and Out of SCV
Wednesday, Dec 18, 2019
Members of the Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission were in town Tuesday but, unlike their town hall meetings where the public gets to weigh in on law enforcement, they reflected on the past year and scheduled items for the coming year, fielding only a couple of comments from the public.
FULL STORY...

Supes Approve Barger Motion to Investigate Specialty Care Wait Times

Supes Approve Barger Motion to Investigate Specialty Care Wait Times
Tuesday, Dec 17, 2019
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger, Chair, calling for an immediate and comprehensive investigation into wait times at specialty care centers at county health care facilities.
FULL STORY...

Supreme Court Declines to Hear Ban on Boise Homeless Camping Laws

Supreme Court Declines to Hear Ban on Boise Homeless Camping Laws
Monday, Dec 16, 2019
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger said it was "disappointing" that the U.S. Supreme Court decided Monday not to consider a Ninth Circuit ruling overturning a pair of city ordinances from Boise, Idaho, that aimed to curb homeless camping by criminalizing the act of sleeping in public places.
FULL STORY...

LA County Hiring Real Property Appraisers

LA County Hiring Real Property Appraisers
Friday, Dec 13, 2019
Los Angeles County Assessor Jeff Prang will start hiring Real Property Appraisers as of Monday when the official job filing for the positions will open at 12:30 p.m. (PT).
FULL STORY...
Lady Mustangs Start 2019-20 Season with 3-0 Conference Record
The Master’s University women’s basketball team has gained momentum at the start of its 2019-20 season, mounting an undefeated record through its first 12 games.
Lady Mustangs Start 2019-20 Season with 3-0 Conference Record
Small Brush Fire Near Pyramid Lake Held to Quarter-Acre
Two water-dumping helicopters doused a small brush fire north of Pyramid Lake Thursday morning, within 10 minutes of being dispatched to it.
Small Brush Fire Near Pyramid Lake Held to Quarter-Acre
Princess Cruises Attempts Another World Record for Vow Renewals
Due to popular demand, Princess Cruises, the international premium cruise line known for its legacy of romance, announced a second Valentine’s Day (West Coast) cruise departing from Los Angeles to Mexico, to break the Guinness Book of World Records title for the largest multi-location vow renewal.
Princess Cruises Attempts Another World Record for Vow Renewals
Five Cougars Ink National Letters of Intent; Headed to Four-Year Schools
Five College of the Canyons football players inked National Letters of Intent during the NCAA's early signing period on Wednesday, becoming the first student-athletes from the Cougars' 2019 conference championship team to move on to four-year programs.
Five Cougars Ink National Letters of Intent; Headed to Four-Year Schools
Car Stalls on Newhall Railroad Tracks; Prompts Emergency Response
A car reportedly drove on the train tracks toward a train station in Newhall Wednesday night, prompting a response from law enforcement officials.
Car Stalls on Newhall Railroad Tracks; Prompts Emergency Response
Newhall Ranch Traffic Collision Sends One Person to Hospital
One person was sent to the hospital following a traffic collision in Saugus Wednesday night.
Newhall Ranch Traffic Collision Sends One Person to Hospital
Deputies Detain Four Alleged Young Gang Members
Four boys identified as gang members were detained and taken to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’’s Station Tuesday by detectives responding to concerns voiced by citizens.
Deputies Detain Four Alleged Young Gang Members
Today in SCV History (Dec. 19)
1970 - Snow day in Santa Clarita Valley [photos]
Saugus train station
Cascione Pleads No Contest in $88K Embezzlement Case
Patricia Cascione, a Saugus woman accused of stealing more than $88,000 from nonprofit groups, including the local Girl Scouts, pleaded no contest Wednesday to one felony count of embezzlement by a public or private officer.
Cascione Pleads No Contest in $88K Embezzlement Case
344 Feature Films in Contention for 2019 Academy Awards
Three hundred forty-four feature films are eligible for the 2019 Academy Awards, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Thursday.
344 Feature Films in Contention for 2019 Academy Awards
SCV Pastor with Autistic Son Begins Services for Special-Needs Families
Lead Pastor Jack Winkle of Calvary Chapel of Golden Valley in Canyon Country will inaugurate special abbreviated services for autistic children and others with special needs on Sunday, December 22, from 12 noon to 12:30 p.m.
SCV Pastor with Autistic Son Begins Services for Special-Needs Families
Princess Cruises Names New Chief Information Officer
Marshall Lancaster has been appointed chief information officer for the professional services division supporting Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises Australia and Carnival Australia.
Princess Cruises Names New Chief Information Officer
Saugus Union School District Shows Growth in English, Math
The Saugus Union School District saw a performance increase in both English language arts and mathematics for the 2019 school year, according to the newly posted California Dashboard data.
Saugus Union School District Shows Growth in English, Math
Civilian Oversight Commission Slips Quietly In and Out of SCV
Members of the Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission were in town Tuesday but, unlike their town hall meetings where the public gets to weigh in on law enforcement, they reflected on the past year and scheduled items for the coming year, fielding only a couple of comments from the public.
Civilian Oversight Commission Slips Quietly In and Out of SCV
Man Stabbed, Woman Arrested, in Newhall Tuesday Night
A man was stabbed and taken to the hospital and a woman arrested following an altercation in Newhall late Tuesday night.
Man Stabbed, Woman Arrested, in Newhall Tuesday Night
Pedestrian Fatality: SCV Traffic Detectives Seek Tips, Video
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Department traffic detectives have put out a public request for tips and possible dashcam video as the investigation continues into a pedestrian fatality in Saugus.
Pedestrian Fatality: SCV Traffic Detectives Seek Tips, Video
City Council Backs Bill to Restore Local Control Over Infrastructure
The Santa Clarita City Council has expressed support for a federal bill that proposes to restore local control over public infrastructure specific to 5G network service.
City Council Backs Bill to Restore Local Control Over Infrastructure
Vehicle Strikes Child Pedestrian Near Jakes Way Bus Stop
A child pedestrian was reportedly struck by a vehicle near a school bus stop near the Park Sierra community on Jakes Way Wednesday morning.
Vehicle Strikes Child Pedestrian Near Jakes Way Bus Stop
SCV Water Addresses PFAS Chemical Concerns
Water workers responding to new state guidelines for a non-stick chemical explained to Santa Clarita Valley Water officials this week how they made necessary pipe connections recently to meet those guidelines and protect drinking water.
SCV Water Addresses PFAS Chemical Concerns
California Sued Over AB5’s Freelance Restrictions
The careers of freelance reporters, photographers and editors in California will be threatened come Jan. 1 when a law capping the number of stories they can produce in a given year takes effect, according to a lawsuit filed against the Golden State on Tuesday.
California Sued Over AB5’s Freelance Restrictions
California Takes a Hard Look at Marijuana Taxes
To stabilize the legal marijuana market and boost California’s coffers, a report issued Tuesday recommends that the state consider major changes to its marijuana taxes framework, including scrapping a cultivation tax for a potency-based scheme.
California Takes a Hard Look at Marijuana Taxes
Judge Signs Off on $24.5B in PG&E Wildfire Settlements
A major milestone in Pacific Gas & Electric’s bankruptcy case was reached Tuesday when a federal bankruptcy judge approved two settlements worth $24.5 billion to resolve virtually all wildfire claims against PG&E.
Judge Signs Off on $24.5B in PG&E Wildfire Settlements
California DMV OK’s Light-Duty Autonomous Delivery Vehicles
California will allow the testing and commercial use of light-duty autonomous delivery vehicles on the state’s public roads with an approved permit from the Department of Motor Vehicles.
California DMV OK’s Light-Duty Autonomous Delivery Vehicles
