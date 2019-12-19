County’s Parks After Dark Winter Season Returns

The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation (LA County Parks) begins its second consecutive Parks After Dark winter season with 31 county parks, including Val Verde, to remain open late with free programs and holiday-themed events for all ages.

Free activities will be available across Los Angeles County, coinciding with school holiday breaks. Parks After Dark Winter programs will take place on Thursdays and Fridays from 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. on Dec. 19-21 and Jan. 2-4.

Note: Val Verde Park’s hours can be viewed below.

“We invite everyone to participate in our nationally-recognized Parks After Dark program this winter season,” said John Wicker, director of the Department of Parks and Recreation. “We’re proud to open our parks to encourage healthy living and provide safe havens for everyone in Los Angeles County.”

The winter Parks After Dark programming ranges from snow days, do-it-yourself (DIY) classes, paint nights, sports clinics, toddler storytime, healthy cooking classes, movies in the park, health outreach, and social service resource fairs. New for this season, LA County Parks will offer free ice-skating rinks at four parks (Hellen Keller, Sorensen, Ted Watkins, and Val Verde).

During this winter session, LA County’s Our SPOT (Social Places and Opportunities for Teens) will offer teens a safe and fun environment at nine Parks After Dark locations to tackle important issues impacting today’s youth, and provides youth leadership classes, a space to meet friends, and includes health and recreation. Launched at Summer 2019 Parks After Dark, Our SPOT is a year-round program that takes place after-school and is supported by the Departments of Public Health, Probation, and Arts Commission. Our SPOT is available at Amelia Mayberry, Bassett, El Cariso, City Terrace, Jesse Owens, Loma Alta, Mona, Salazar, and Stephen Sorensen parks.

Parks After Dark provides youth and their families expanded opportunities to experience healthy recreation and active lifestyles. Since starting in only three parks in 2010, Parks After Dark has expanded to over 30 parks to enable thousands of community members to participate in quality programming.

Parks After Dark is led by the LA County Parks, with strong support from partners including the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, Chief Executive Office, Sheriff’s Department, Department of Mental Health, Department of Public Health, Department of Workforce Development, Aging and Community Services; Probation Department, Department of Children and Family Services, and several community-based organizations.

LA County Parks’ Parks After Dark program has received several recognitions including the 2018 Best in Innovation and Innovation in Health by the National Recreation and Park Association and the Golden Eagle Award by the County of Los Angeles 32nd Annual Productivity and Quality Awards Program (2018). The California Parks and Recreation Society honored Parks After Dark in the Marketing and Communications Digital Media category in 2018.

For Parks After Dark locations, schedules, and interactive map, visit the LA County Parks website at https://parks.lacounty.gov/winter-pad.

