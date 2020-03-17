County’s Social Services to Continue Providing Assistance Through Website, Call Centers

All Department of Public Social Services (DPSS) offices are temporarily closed to the public until further notice. However, DPSS will continue to provide services through its website and call centers.

For New Applicants:

Customers can apply for the following benefits online through the Your Benefits Now website or by Calling the DPSS Customer Service Center at (866) 613-3777.

CalFresh: Food benefit program for individuals and families;

General Relief: Cash assistance program for single adults;

CalWORKS: Cash assistance program for families;

CAPI: Cash assistance program for immigrants; and

Medi-Cal: Health benefits for individuals and families.

In-Home Supportive Services (IHSS): in-home provided care for persons with a disability can be applied for by calling the IHSS Application line at (888) 944-4477 or the IHSS Helpline at (888) 822-9622.

For Existing Customers:

Customers can upload period reports (QR-7 or SAR-7), annual recertifications or renewals, or verifications online through the Your Benefits Now website or by calling the Customer Service Center at (866) 613-3777.

The Customer Service Center is also available to respond to general inquiry for all programs including CalFresh, General Relief, CalWORKS, Medi-Cal, and CAPI.

IHSS: The IHSS Helpline is available for recipients and IHSS providers by calling (888) 822-9622.