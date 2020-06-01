Countywide 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Curfew Extended Another Night

Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger has extended a countywide curfew for all unincorporated and incorporated areas including the city of Santa Clarita from Monday at 6 p.m. through 6 a.m. Tuesday.

No persons shall travel or be upon public streets, avenues, alleys, parks, ways or any other public place in the County of Los Angeles for the duration of this curfew.

All businesses and restaurants are ordered to close at 6 p.m.

The following are exempt:

* Law enforcement personnel

* Firefighting personnel

* Emergency healthcare providers

* Emergency medical personnel

* Civilians engaged in police or emergency work

* Individuals seeking emergency care

* Individuals experiencing homelessness who are sheltering in place

* Individuals traveling to and from their place of employment, and

* Representatives of the media

Read the curfew order here.

Click here to read the State of Emergency proclamation.

For more information, visit lacounty.gov/emergency. To receive future notifications of this kind, sign up for Alert LA County.

L.A. County Parks to Close

L.A. County will close park locations as a result of the current state of emergency impacting the county.

The following park locations will close at 4 p.m. Monday:

* local, community & regional parks

* golf courses

* trails

* community gardens

Botanic gardens (Arboretum, Descanso, and South Coast Botanic Gardens) will close at 5 p.m. Monday.

These closures are to ensure the safe and timely departure of all guests and staff.

“To protect against any further devastation, @LACoSheriff implemented another curfew from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.,” Barger tweeted Monday afternoon. “With COVID-19 fresh in our minds, we see that staying home can save lives. Life is precious — and we must do everything we can to protect one another.”