header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
93°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
September 22
1923 - Newhall Chamber of Commerce organizes community cleanup day [story]
cleanup day
Court Rules In Favor Of Cemex Over Bureau Of Land Management
Courtesy of The Signal, signalscv.com
| Wednesday, Sep 22, 2021
Los Angeles County
Abandoned equipment stands at the Cemex site in Canyon Country. Dan Watson/The Signal

A federal court handed international mining conglomerate Cemex a win last week in its decades-long battle to establish a mining operation in Soledad Canyon.

In granting Cemex’s motion for a summary judgment in its lawsuit against the Bureau of Land Management, the U.S. District Court of Washington, D.C., created several new questions on how both parties can proceed — namely the appropriate remedy for the company that purchased contracts to mine about 56 million tons of gravel from the eastern edge of the Santa Clarita Valley more than 20 years ago.

The most recent prior federal action on the fate of Soledad Canyon mining was the BLM determining that the contracts were expired — a ruling that Cemex’s lawsuit argued was “arbitrary and capricious.” The federal district court agreed with Cemex in the Sept. 15 ruling.

The latest ruling now sets up a new round of arguments for the mining conglomerate and the federal land-management agency: Both parties are being asked to make arguments on the most appropriate action, now that the BLM’s ruling on the contracts has been set aside.

“In particular, the parties should address whether it is appropriate to remand only; to vacate the board’s decision only; or to vacate both the board’s decisions and the bureau’s action,” according to the court’s ruling.

For decades, local leaders and activists have fought against the creation of the sand and gravel mine, to be owned and operated by Cemex in Soledad Canyon. However, the ruling by the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia informs the mining company that the court will consider revoking the obstacles put in Cemex’s way by the Interior Board of Land Appeals and the BLM.

In August 2015, the BLM notified Cemex that its Soledad Canyon mining contracts, held for more than 20 years but never acted on, had been canceled.

Then, in March 2019, the Interior Board of Land Appeals ruled that one of Cemex’s two 10-year contracts was invalid and the second contract would expire in July 2020. Additionally, on Dec. 6, 2019, BLM ruled that Cemex owed a combined $25.9 million in back payments for failing to make regular payments in lieu of aggregate production as called for by the contracts.

Due to the time necessary to secure the proper permits and infrastructure for the mine, city officials and other government leaders considered the March 2019 decision a win, and the matter, for all intents and purposes, resolved.

But in response to the March 2019 ruling, Cemex filed a lawsuit seeking to overturn the BLM decision, saying that the government had “unlawfully deprived Cemex of its valuable rights to mine and produce minerals under two contracts with the United States.”

“The BLM, after repeatedly making clear that the production periods under the contracts had not begun to run, abruptly reversed course in 2015 and asserted that the production periods had commenced in 2000 — despite the fact that Cemex could not have legally mined at that time because it lacked the necessary regulatory approvals,” reads a section of Cemex’s original complaint.

While the company argued that the court should vacate the government’s decisions, and that the full production period must be reinstated, the government argued that the court allow the BLM to remand, or to “correct its errors.”

While not making a decision on the next step, District Court Judge Carl J. Nichols filed a ruling on Sept. 15 that the IBLA “erred in failing to take into consideration course of performance evidence,” and wrote that the court would now like to hear more from the parties on what actions should be taken moving forward. The decision noted the mining company would likely have acted differently had it not been given prior assurance that the clock on its mining contract had not yet started.

Cemex was ordered to file an opening brief on or before Oct. 15 and the government was ordered to file a response brief on or before Nov. 5. Cemex will be then given four days to reply.

In response to the ruling, Santa Clarita Mayor Pro Tem Laurene Weste, a longtime opponent to the Cemex plan, said the city was “incredibly disappointed with the District Court’s decision.”

“The court’s opinion focuses on whether the Interior Board of Land Appeals considered all of the evidence it should have when it upheld the Bureau of Land Management’s decision to finally put an end to the Cemex project after Cemex failed for decades to start operations,” Weste said in a statement sent to The Signal. “However, we are concerned with portions of the opinion that seem to blatantly ignore the clear federal regulations that govern how mining contracts can be extended.”

“The court implies that the mining contracts at issue cannot expire as long as Cemex fails to satisfy its conditions of approval such as getting the other permits needed to begin operations,” Weste added. “This decision sets an egregious precedent that defies common sense and upends existing federal regulations related to extracting raw materials.”

“It is unconscionable to hear this decision from the District Court that implies the contracts never actually began,” Councilman Jason Gibbs, a member of the City Council’s ad hoc committee on Cemex, said in the statement sent to The Signal. “Our City Council, elected officials, many community organizations, businesses and residents have fought against this mining operation for years due to the devastating impact it would have on our environment and our quality of life in the Santa Clarita Valley. As we wait to hear what the District Court decides on the remedy in the litigation, we will continue to closely track this litigation and continue to be ready to fight to prevent large-scale mining from ever occurring in Soledad Canyon.”
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Angeles National Forest Ending Closure Order
Wednesday, Sep 22, 2021
Angeles National Forest Ending Closure Order
The Angeles National Forest will end its forest closure order Wednesday at 11:59 pm, a week past the expiration of the California regional closure.
FULL STORY...
State Superintendent Seeks To Increase Literacy By Third Grade For All California Students
Wednesday, Sep 22, 2021
State Superintendent Seeks To Increase Literacy By Third Grade For All California Students
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced a vision for ensuring that every California student will learn to read by third grade by the year 2026 during a virtual press conference on Tuesday
FULL STORY...
Court Rules In Favor Of Cemex Over Bureau Of Land Management
Wednesday, Sep 22, 2021
Court Rules In Favor Of Cemex Over Bureau Of Land Management
A federal court handed international mining conglomerate Cemex a win last week in its decades-long battle to establish a mining operation in Soledad Canyon.    
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
COC’s Virtual Green STEM Summit Slated For October
College of the Canyons and the Santa Clarita Environmental Education Consortium, SCEEC, will virtually host the 2021 Green STEM Summit on Saturday, Oct. 9 with the purpose of introducing students to green careers.
COC’s Virtual Green STEM Summit Slated For October
Angeles National Forest Ending Closure Order
The Angeles National Forest will end its forest closure order Wednesday at 11:59 pm, a week past the expiration of the California regional closure.
Angeles National Forest Ending Closure Order
State Superintendent Seeks To Increase Literacy By Third Grade For All California Students
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced a vision for ensuring that every California student will learn to read by third grade by the year 2026 during a virtual press conference on Tuesday
State Superintendent Seeks To Increase Literacy By Third Grade For All California Students
Pets Get A Second Chance With New Rehoming Program
In an effort to keep adopted pets from returning to the shelter, the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control has launched a free online resource center to help pet owners who can no longer keep their pets.
Pets Get A Second Chance With New Rehoming Program
Santa Clarita Population Has Grown Over 50,000 In Ten Years
The population of the city of Santa Clarita grew by 22.9% between 2010 and 2020, according to U.S. Census data released Monday that will be used to redistrict boundaries for various political offices in California. 
Santa Clarita Population Has Grown Over 50,000 In Ten Years
Court Rules In Favor Of Cemex Over Bureau Of Land Management
A federal court handed international mining conglomerate Cemex a win last week in its decades-long battle to establish a mining operation in Soledad Canyon.    
Court Rules In Favor Of Cemex Over Bureau Of Land Management
Community Gets Ready For Relay For Life With Local Relay Rally
The American Cancer Society Santa Clarita Valley held a Relay Rally at Westfield Valencia Town Center Saturday afternoon to raise awareness about its annual Relay for Life of the Santa Clarita Valley event on Saturday, Oct. 2. 
Community Gets Ready For Relay For Life With Local Relay Rally
Today in SCV History (Sept. 22)
1923 - Newhall Chamber of Commerce organizes community cleanup day [story]
cleanup day
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: Officials Confirm 167th Death at Henry Mayo; 35,326 Total SCV Cases
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Tuesday confirmed 32 new deaths and 1,238 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 35,326 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. Additionally, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials confirmed one new death bringing the total deaths since the pandemic began to 167.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: Officials Confirm 167th Death at Henry Mayo; 35,326 Total SCV Cases
Man Surrenders After Report of Gunshot in Home
A gunshot victim was reported in Canyon Country Tuesday evening, prompting a response from both law enforcement and paramedics.
Man Surrenders After Report of Gunshot in Home
Sept. 26: Rancho Camulos to Honor Hispanic Heritage Month During ‘Last Sundays at the Landmark’
The Rancho Camulos National Historic Landmark is hosting a series of special activities at “Last Sundays at the Landmark” with a special tribute in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month of the songs of Early California from the del Valle Family of Camulos, set for Sept. 26, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Sept. 26: Rancho Camulos to Honor Hispanic Heritage Month During ‘Last Sundays at the Landmark’
SCV Chamber Announces New Chair of the Board
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Christian Raigosa with Kaiser Permanente to serve as the 2022 Chair of the Board of Directors.
SCV Chamber Announces New Chair of the Board
Public Input Sought on Draft Groundwater Sustainability Plan
Members of the community are invited to provide their input on a draft plan for long-term management of local groundwater resources by Oct. 15.
Public Input Sought on Draft Groundwater Sustainability Plan
Santa Clarita Transit Cancels Bus Routes After 17 Bus Drivers Call Out of Work
City of Santa Clarita Transit officials were forced to temporarily pause two trips on Monday after 20 employees, including bus drivers and call dispatchers, called out of work due to COVID-19-related reasons.
Santa Clarita Transit Cancels Bus Routes After 17 Bus Drivers Call Out of Work
Today in SCV History (Sept. 21)
1974 - COC's new Cougar Stadium opens for first game of football season; Harbor beats COC, 26-21 [story]
Cougar Stadium
Hart District Teachers, Staff Express Frustration Over Ongoing Labor Negotiations
Both classified staff and teachers in the William S. Hart Union High School District voiced their displeasure with the ongoing negotiations regarding employee pay during Wednesday night’s governing board meeting, saying morale is low across the board for site staff.
Hart District Teachers, Staff Express Frustration Over Ongoing Labor Negotiations
Filming This Week in SCV: ‘Wipeout,’ ‘Star Trek Picard,’ ‘Prisoners of Earth,’ 11 Other Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the 12 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Sept. 20 - Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021:
Filming This Week in SCV: ‘Wipeout,’ ‘Star Trek Picard,’ ‘Prisoners of Earth,’ 11 Other Productions
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports 166th Death; SCV Cases Total 35,280
Officials from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported an additional death Monday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 166 since the onset of the pandemic, hospital spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports 166th Death; SCV Cases Total 35,280
Cougars Remain Unbeaten with 22-17 Win Against Fullerton
College of the Canyons, No. 6, remained unbeaten on Saturday with the Cougars' defense coming away with four turnovers — including three straight interceptions to end the game — to defeat No. 8 Fullerton College 22-17 at Nathan Shapell Stadium.
Cougars Remain Unbeaten with 22-17 Win Against Fullerton
WiSH Foundation Expanding College Webinar Series
WiSH hosted several very popular informational college webinars during the ’21-’22 academic year; this year they have expanded the program to meet the needs of all students considering college as an option.
WiSH Foundation Expanding College Webinar Series
Area Business Leaders Discuss Challenges, Resilience During Pandemic
Three local business leaders discussed the ways their organizations survived the COVID-19 pandemic during a panel discussion organized by the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corp. as part of its semi-annual Economic Outlook event held Friday morning at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons.
Area Business Leaders Discuss Challenges, Resilience During Pandemic
Community Turns Out for Annual River Rally
Hundreds of Santa Clarita residents convened on a large dirt lot behind a shopping center on Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country Saturday morning to join the annual effort of cleaning up the Santa Clara River.
Community Turns Out for Annual River Rally
Forest Service Says SCV Smoke Not from Local Fire
Santa Clarita Valley residents awoke Monday morning to the smell and sight of smoke, but officials say the hazy air is being blown in from a fire north of the area.
Forest Service Says SCV Smoke Not from Local Fire
Today in SCV History (Sept. 20)
1954 - C-46 cargo plane crashes at Saugus Drunk Farm; Civil Air Patrol chaplains parachute to safety [story]
chaplains
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: