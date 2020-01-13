[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Today in
S.C.V. History
January 13
1847 - Gen. Andres Pico (as in Pico Canyon) surrenders to Col. John C. Fremont, effectively ending the war between U.S. and Mexico [story]
treaty table
Court Slaps Down Trump Rules Prioritizing Abstinence
| Monday, Jan 13, 2020
abstinence - birth control pills file photo

The Trump administration changed rules on how the government funds programs to prevent teen pregnancy, but the law requires that money to go to evidence-based programs – a hurdle that abstinence-only programs don’t clear, the Ninth Circuit ruled Friday.

The case is one of many pitting Planned Parenthood against the White House. Other cases are centered on new rules that cut funding under Medicaid and Title X for organizations that provide abortions or even discuss a patient’s ability to obtain the procedure.

Friday’s ruling is the first from a U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to clear the way for organizations to fight changes to funding rules under the Teen Pregnancy Prevention Program. Here, the Ninth Circuit reversed a lower court’s dismissal of Planned Parenthood’s claim that the Trump administration illegally tied grants to prevent teen pregnancy to two programs designed to promote abstinence.

Jacqueline Ayers, Planned Parenthood’s vice president of government relations and public policy, said Friday that the organization would continue its fight to provide youth with effective health care.

“Every young person deserves to have full, accurate information about their bodies and their health,” Ayers said. “We are pleased that the court today recognized the unlawful actions taken by the Trump-Pence administration in its efforts to impose its abstinence-only agenda across the country.”

The new rules required applicants for grants under the Teen Pregnancy Prevention Program to use either the Tool to Assess the Characteristics of Effective Sex and STD/HIV Education Programs (TAC) or the Systematic Method for Assessing Risk-Avoidance Tool (SMARTool), developed by the Denver-based abstinence-only promoter Center for Relationship Education. The Department of Health and Human Services scored applicants for its 2018 round of grants based on how effectively they used the tools – an assessment that comprised at least 25% of the grant criteria.

Planned Parenthood balked. Instead of applying, it sued the department in federal court in Washington, claiming the new rules illegally stacked the deck in favor of abstinence-only programs. U.S. District Court Judge Thomas Rice of Spokane dismissed the lawsuit, finding Planned Parenthood didn’t have standing to bring its complaint and hadn’t shown that the rules harmed it – in part because it didn’t apply for the 2018 grants.

In 2019, the department announced its new round of grants. This time, because of various rulings in a wave of court cases, the department didn’t explicitly tie the money to applicants’ promises to use TAC or the SMARTool. “Nevertheless,” the department said it planned to include the TAC and SMARTool in a “substantially similar approach … to funding in the future so as to optimally replicate effective programs for teen pregnancy prevention.”

On Friday, the Ninth Circuit reversed Rice’s dismissal, finding Planned Parenthood had shown that the change in criteria harmed its ability to compete with abstinence-only organizations, especially since the rule changes appear to be ongoing.

“It is a plaintiff’s ability and readiness to bid that ensures an injury-in-fact is concrete and particular,” U.S. Circuit Judge Ronald M. Gould, a Bill Clinton appointee, wrote for the panel. “Entering a bid makes the injury actual; deciding not to bid makes the injury imminent.”

The panel, which included U.S. Circuit Judge Jacqueline Nguyen, a Barack Obama appointee, and Senior U.S. District Judge Gregory Presnell, a Clinton appointee sitting by designation from the Middle District of Florida, also ruled on a question not yet decided by the lower court – a liberty Gould wrote was called for because the otherwise the department might announce rules for the 2020 grants before Rice can rule in the case.

The government awards two types of grants under the Teen Pregnancy Prevention Program, or TPPP. One type requires recipients to use programs proven to be effective at reducing teen pregnancy and another type is designed to facilitate research on new strategies for prevention. The Trump administration’s two new abstinence promotion tools haven’t yet been implemented and aren’t proven effective, Gould noted, which makes requiring them as a condition of the first type of grant illegal.

“This is plain as day based on dictionary definitions,” Gould wrote.

While the judges questioned whether the abstinence promotion tools would facilitate new research to produce innovative ways to prevent teen pregnancy, as the second type of grant was designed to do, requiring their use there was not plainly illegal, Gould wrote.

“While it is debatable whether these tools will facilitate ‘research and demonstration grants to develop, replicate, refine, and test additional models and innovative strategies for preventing teenage pregnancy,’ this requirement is not contrary to the TPPP on its face,” Gould wrote.

The panel remanded the case to Rice for a ruling on whether implementation of the new rules was arbitrary and capricious.

“An agency, of course, is generally empowered to change its policy,” Gould noted. “But the decision requires rationality and must be supported by the record.”

Attorneys who argued the case for the Justice Department did not respond to requests for comment.

— By Karina Brown
Deputies Cite More Than 40 Drivers for Unsafe Speed Near Schools Monday
Monday, Jan 13, 2020
CalArts Alums Score Nominations for 92nd Oscars
Monday, Jan 13, 2020
Williams Begins Repairs to Failing Slope in Canyon Country
Monday, Jan 13, 2020
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Productions Filming in SCV: ‘Goliath,’ ’68 Whiskey,’ ‘Off the Grid’
The city of Santa Clarita has released the list of productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley during the week of January 13-19, 2020.
Deputies Cite More Than 40 Drivers for Unsafe Speed Near Schools Monday
In a crackdown on unsafe speed near local schools, four Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station motorcycle deputies handed out more than 40 speeding tickets on Monday.
Jan. 15: Hart District Governing Board Regular Meeting
The Governing Board of the William S. Hart Union High School District will hold a regular meeting on Wednesday, January 15, at the Administrative Center, 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita 91350.
CalArts Alums Score Nominations for 92nd Oscars
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences unveiled nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards Monday morning, and CalArts alums are among the nominees.
Williams Begins Repairs to Failing Slope in Canyon Country
Developer Williams Homes has begun work to repair a failing slope in a Canyon Country neighborhood that damaged homes in a landslide last year.
Driver Uninjured in Solo Highway 14 Rollover Crash
A single-vehicle rollover crash off Highway 14 in Newhall prompted a response from firefighters and law enforcement Monday morning.
Suspect Arrested in Valencia Chase Bank Robbery
A San Fernando man suspected of robbing the Chase Bank branch near Santa Clarita City Hall on Monday, January 6 has been apprehended by law enforcement personnel.
Newsom Deploys Earthquake Disaster Team to Puerto Rico
In the aftermath of another large magnitude earthquake Saturday morning in Puerto Rico, Governor Gavin Newsom announced the deployment of 31 disaster specialists to assist the island to rebuild and recover.
Court Slaps Down Trump Rules Prioritizing Abstinence
The Trump administration changed rules on how the government funds programs to prevent teen pregnancy, but the law requires that money to go to evidence-based programs – a hurdle that abstinence-only programs don’t clear, the Ninth Circuit ruled Friday.
Appeals Court Restores SB 54, California ‘Sanctuary State’ Law
A California appeals court found Friday that the state’s so-called “sanctuary state” law barring local law enforcement from working with federal immigration agents is constitutional when applied to charter cities.
Shoplifting Suspect Arrested at Target Golden Valley
Sheriff’s deputies arrested a shoplifting suspect at the Target on Golden Valley Road, after the investigation of an unrelated call Sunday.
Tejon Ranch Company Sued Over Development’s Potential Impact
A proposed 12,000-unit development on property owned by the Tejon Ranch Company near California’s Grapevine community in Kern County will pose significant negative impacts to the environment, according to a lawsuit filed on Friday.
Today in SCV History (Jan. 13)
1847 - Gen. Andres Pico (as in Pico Canyon) surrenders to Col. John C. Fremont, effectively ending the war between U.S. and Mexico [story]
Letter from Hart District: Special Message to the Hart Community
It has been nearly two months since that terrible day at Saugus High School. Despite the passage of time, we remain heartsick over those injured and lost. We recognize that many in our community continue to grapple with the fear and anxiety that understandably follows from such a traumatic event.
Today in SCV History (Jan. 12)
1937 - Boeing 247 crashes at Santa Clara Divide; 5 dead, 8 injured [story]
Today in SCV History (Jan. 11)
1963 - Abandoned SPRR Newhall Depot burns down; chilly hobos blamed [story]
CalArtians Remember John Baldessari, Founding Faculty Member
“Trailblazer,” “a gentle giant,” “witty,” “a fountain of creativity” -- just some of the adjectives from around the web describing the late artist and CalArts founding faculty member John Baldessari, who died on January 2 at the age of 88.
92nd Oscars Production Team Welcomes Show Veterans, New Talent
Producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain on Friday announced 11 key members of the production team for the 92nd Oscars, which will air live on Sunday, February 9, on ABC.
Jan. 25: Inclusive Play Area Grand Opening at Canyon Country Park
The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to join city officials for a grand opening celebration of the Inclusive Play Area at Canyon Country Park on Saturday, January 25, from 10 a.m. to noon.
Newsom Proposes Whopping $222 Billion State Spending Plan
California Governor Gavin Newsom rolled out an ambitious $222 billion spending plan for 2020-21 that expands the state’s role in attacking a number of vexing issues, including wildfires, the housing shortage, and the ever-escalating homelessness crisis.
LASD Honors Academy Class 443 Graduates in Ceremony at COC
The 69 polished recruits of Academy Class 443 lined up on the stage of the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons in Valencia on Friday in what would be their final platoon formation as academy classmates.
Santa Clarita City Council: Jan. 14 Meeting Agenda
The Santa Clarita City Council has posted its Jan. 14 meeting agenda for proceedings in Council Chambers at City Hall starting at 6 p.m.
Bottler of Crystal Geyser Fined $5M in Hazardous Wastewater Case
The company that produces the Crystal Geyser Natural Alpine Spring Water brand pleaded guilty Thursday to federal charges of illegally storing and transporting hazardous waste created from filtering arsenic out of spring water at its facility in Olancha, California.
Frazier Park Man ID’d as Driver Killed After Car Plunged Off Embankment
Bashir Albadawi, 73, of Frazier Park, was the driver killed in a two-car collision in Valencia on Thursday, according to officials at the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office.
