Covered CA Opens Special Enrollment Period for Health Care Coverage

Covered California has opened a special health care insurance enrollment period for people impacted by income changes, reduced hours or layoff due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

If any of the following circumstances apply to you, you may be eligible for health care coverage through Covered CA:

* You’ve lost Medi-Cal coverage

* You’ve lost your employer-sponsored coverage

* Your COBRA coverage is exhausted

* You are no longer eligible for student health coverage

To learn if you’re eligible, visit Covered CA. You can apply online or call a Covered CA Certified Insurance Agent or Navigator for free and confidential enrollment help.

Those without access to the internet can call Covered CA’s Service Center at 1-800-300-1506 for assistance with determining eligibility and/or applying for health care coverage.

If you’re not eligible for Covered CA health coverage, you may be eligible for health insurance through LA County’s My Health LA . MHLA is a no-cost health care program for individuals or families who do not have and cannot get health insurance. For assistance over the phone with MHLA, call 1-844-744-6452 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (Monday through Friday).