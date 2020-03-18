COVID-19: 10 Ways to Manage Your Health at Home

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have outlined 10 ways people who possibly have or have been confirmed to have COVID-19 can do to manage their health at home.

1). Stay home from work, school, and away from other public places. If you must go out, avoid using any kind of public transportation, ridesharing, or taxis.

2). Monitor your symptoms carefully. If your symptoms get worse, call your healthcare provider immediately.

3). Get rest and stay hydrated.

4). If you have a medical appointment, call the healthcare provider ahead of time and tell them that you have or may have COVID-19.

5). For medical emergencies, call 911 and notify the dispatch personnel that you have or may have COVID-19.

6). Cover your cough and sneezes.

7). Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or clean your hands with an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

8). As much as possible, stay in a specific room and away from other people in your home. Also, you should use a separate bathroom, if available. If you need to be around other people in or outside of the home, wear a facemask.

9). Avoid sharing personal items with other people in your household, like dishes, towels, and bedding

10). Clean all surfaces that are touched often, like counters, tabletops, and doorknobs. Use household cleaning sprays or wipes according to the label instructions.

For any additional questions about your care, contact your healthcare provider or state or local health department.

Always check with trusted sources such as those below for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus COVID-19:

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health

Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

World Health Organization

City of Santa Clarita

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital