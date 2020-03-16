COVID-19: LA County Orders Bar, Restaurant, Theater, Gym Closures Across City, County

All bars, clubs, theaters, entertainment centers and fitness centers in all cities and unincorporated territory in Los Angeles County are ordered to be closed until further notice to help prevent further spread of COVID-19, Supervisor Kathryn Barger, chair of the LA County Board of Supervisors, announced Monday.

Restaurants will be permitted to serve take-out or delivery food only and grocery stores may remain open.

Gatherings of more than 50 people are strongly discouraged, in accordance with directions from the Centers for Disease Control.

“This is a constantly-evolving issue and we appreciate everyone doing their part to help stem the further spread of the virus,” Barger said. “We’re moving into the next phase of preventative measures and do not make these decisions lightly.”

Closures will have an impact on thousands of employees, employers, and businesses. Barger plans to work on eviction relief for any individuals who may be impacted by closures and restrictions of public gatherings.

This may include a moratorium on evictions for residential tenants and small businesses in unincorporated areas of the county until further direction from the state and federal governments on available funding.

The county plans to assist small businesses in applying for loans through the U.S. Small Business Administration. Los Angeles County would like to work with utility and service providers to waive late fees and forgo service disconnections for tenants and small businesses who have been impacted.

Additionally, the county will consider collaborating with banks and mortgage lenders to waive late fees, forgo notices of default and delay other actions to foreclose on a property.

“This is a dynamic issue that has an impact on each one of us – personally, professionally, and economically,” Barger said. “By working together and heeding the advice of our public health professionals, we will get through this.”

To serve those in need, LA County is examining options for additional assistance, such as food through the Cal-Fresh program and other support measures.

For those who need medical attention, Los Angeles County is working in collaboration with health care partners to provide essential medical services through telemedicine.

Essential county employees, including first responders and health care workers, will continue to serve the community. All Los Angeles County buildings are closed to the public and all non-essential meetings and events have been canceled.

Visit lacounty.gov for more information and updates, including closures, food services, and utility relief.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health will share their official health order on publichealth.lacounty.gov.

