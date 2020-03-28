COVID-19: History Repeats | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

Uploaded: , Friday, Mar 27, 2020

By Dr. Gene Dorio

Dr. Gene DorioWe were at war.

Yet, there was a second battle against an airborne virus plaguing the army as well as citizens. Those in charge quarantined solders, kept them isolated from communities, and inoculated as many as they could.  Thirty percent of the population died.

In July 1776, Gen. George Washington was fighting for independence with his Continental Army attempting to keep a world scourge of smallpox away from his brave men.

This virus was an unknown entity, but even with rudimentary science, doctors knew once you were exposed, you developed immunity and would not get sick again.  Inoculation of pox material into an incision would give you illness with the hope it would be only a “mild” case.

Today, of course, medical knowledge is different, as we already mapped the viral structure of COVID-19.  Despite this extraordinary scientific information, we must still utilize the same strident isolation rules of 1776.

History repeats itself, and as the Revolutionary War for independence was won, this war can be won, also.

Leadership and a worthy plan by good scientists must be followed.

 

Gene Uzawa Dorio, M.D., is a housecall geriatric physician and member of the Physicians Organizing Committee at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. The views expressed in this column are his alone.

