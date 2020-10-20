COVID-19 Hits Hart District Community

|
[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail
|
|
Inside
Weather
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
October 20
1873 - Santa Barbara lawyers Charles Fernald and J.T. Richards purchase Rancho San Francisco (75 square miles of SCV) for $33,000, or 69 cents an acre, in a sheriff's sale [story]
|
Comment On This Story
|
LOCAL SCHOOL LINKS
Related Content
LATEST SCHOOL NEWS
Tuesday, Oct 20, 2020
Tuesday, Oct 20, 2020
Monday, Oct 19, 2020
Monday, Oct 19, 2020
Friday, Oct 16, 2020
|
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.