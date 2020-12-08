stay home order

COVID-19: L.A. County Aligns with State Regional Stay Home Order

Uploaded: , Monday, Dec 7, 2020

By Press Release

As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surge and ICU capacity declines below 15% in Los Angeles County and across the Southern California Region, the L.A. County Health Officer Order has been modified to align with the State Regional Stay Home Order to prevent crowding and mingling among non-household members and overwhelming our healthcare system.

The Order prohibits private gatherings of any size, closes sector operations, and requires 100% masking and physical distancing.

The State Regional Stay at Home Order is similar to the existing County Safer at Home Health Order with additional sector closings.

The following sectors are required to close or remain closed for all operations:

* Indoor and outdoor playgrounds

* Indoor recreational facilities

* Hair salons and barbershops

* Personal care services

* Museums, zoos, and aquariums

* Movie theaters

* Wineries

* Bars, breweries, and distilleries

* Family entertainment centers

* Cardrooms and satellite wagering

* Limited services as defined by the state

* Live audience sports

* Amusement parks

The following sectors will have additional modifications in addition to 100% masking and physical distancing:

* Outdoor recreational facilities: Allow outdoor operation only without any food, drink or alcohol sales. Additionally, overnight stays for recreational visits at campgrounds will not be permitted.

* Retail: Allow indoor operation at 20% capacity with entrance metering and no eating or drinking in the stores. Additionally, special hours should be instituted for seniors and others with chronic conditions or compromised immune systems.

* Shopping centers: Allow indoor operation at 20% capacity with entrance metering and no eating or drinking in the stores and all common areas closed. Additionally, special hours should be instituted for seniors and others with chronic conditions or compromised immune systems.

* Hotels and lodging: Allow to open for critical infrastructure support only.

* Restaurants: Allow only for take-out, pick-up, or delivery.

* Offices: Allow remote only except for critical infrastructure sectors where remote working is not possible.

* Places of worship and political expression: Allow outdoor services only.

* Entertainment production including professional sports: Allow operation without live audiences. Additionally, testing protocol and “bubbles” are highly encouraged.

The Order does not modify existing school guidance. Schools that are open under county protocols can continue to provide in-person instruction as permitted.

The following sectors are allowed to remain open with appropriate infectious disease preventative measures including 100% masking and physical distancing:

* Critical infrastructure
* Non-urgent medical and dental care
* Childcare

Everyone in California must adhere to State Health Officer Orders. Counties may be more restrictive than state mandates, but not less restrictive.

The state Regional Stay Home Order went into effect Sunday, December 6 at 11:59 p.m. and will remain in effect for at least three weeks in California regions where ICU capacity falls below 15%.

